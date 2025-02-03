New and exciting restaurants to check out, plus new reasons to visit older spots.

On the menu this month: fusion galore. From Thai-inspired burgers to Japanese-Chinese-American diner cuisine to a café that pulls from India, the Middle East, and beyond, Greater Boston’s newest restaurant openings are trotting around the globe. Here’s the latest installment of our monthly guide on newcomers to check out, plus a peek ahead at imminent openings. (Check out last month’s guide here .)

New Restaurants to Try This Month

Recent openings you’ve got to check out.

Bayao Cafe

Steps from the excellent Hong Kong-style cafe Rubato, Quincy now has another Hong Kong-style cafe, or cha chaan teng. Restaurants in this category are typically bustling, diner-style spots with Cantonese comfort food (and often some Western influences). Early visitors to Bayao Cafe are raving about the Hong Kong-style French toast and garlic chicken wings. Looking for something for the ‘gram? The “iced bear” teas have a big teddy bear-shaped ice cube.

429 Hancock St., Quincy, instagram.com/bayaocafeusa.

Black Ruby

We’re still bummed that Chalawan closed last year, a pan-Southeast Asian date-night spot in Cambridge that landed on our annual Top 50 Restaurants list multiple times. But an exciting new restaurant in that space softens the blow: Black Ruby is open, creatively fusing popular Thai dishes with burgers. The khao soi burger, for instance, is topped with a northern Thai-style curry sauce, pickled mustard greens, and crispy egg noodles alongside classic American burger toppings, cheese and red onions. Also on the menu: Thai-inspired pastas, such as a linguine and shrimp dish reminiscent of tom yum soup.

1790 Massachusetts Ave., Porter Square, Cambridge, 617-945-3147, blackrubycambridge.com.

Jadu

Jadu means “magic” in Hindi, and you’ll find it at this cozy neighborhood coffee shop in the form of pistachio butter toast, peanut ginger chicken and rice, and other global snacks. The J.P. newcomer will add evening wine bar service later this year.

767 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, Boston, jaduboston.com.

Marcelino’s

With roots in Providence but inspiration in the Levant, Boston’s newest cocktail lounge is upping the bar in the Seaport. Don’t be surprised to find ingredients like feta cheese foam in your glass (and creative Middle Eastern snacks on your plate).

2 Northern Ave., Seaport District, Boston, 857-957-0094, marcelinosboutiquebar.com/boston.

McCarthy’s and Toad

Prepare for Irish pub classics, a substantial selection of vegetarian and vegan dishes, and live music: McCarthy’s is opening, and Toad is reopening, in Cambridge this month. Longtime Porter Square restaurant Christopher’s and its adjacent music venue Toad shut down in recent years, but now the team behind music-filled pubs the Burren and the Bebop will usher in a new era for the spaces.

1920 Massachusetts Ave., Porter Square, Cambridge, mccarthystoad.com.

Medium Rare

We love a single-focus restaurant: Do one thing, and do it well. At this DC-based import, that thing is steak frites (with complimentary seconds of each!), served for a fixed price with salad and bread. Big slices of chocolate cake complete the experience.

130 Arsenal Yards Blvd., Watertown, 202-237-1432, mediumrarerestaurant.com.

Mikiya

Sure, Boston already has plenty of hot pot. But what about hot pot featuring luxurious, melt-in-your-mouth wagyu beef? More so: unlimited wagyu beef! The growing all-you-can-eat chain Mikiya Wagyu Shabu House has arrived, and our hot-pot scene will never be the same.

21 Hudson St., Chinatown, Boston, mikiyashabu.com.

Ssaanjh

A new destination for upscale Indian cuisine is now open in Brookline, serving elegant plates of, for instance, jackfruit kofta with lotus root; New Zealand lamb shank garnished with rose and herbs; and flavorful seafood curries. A full bar adds to the experience—and stay tuned for an all-seasons patio, coming soon.

1012 Beacon St., Brookline, 617-786-5555, ssaanjh.com.

Sunnyside

Charlestown’s new “all day brunch café” promises an “overwhelming hot chocolate” (a jumbo mug topped with Fluff and chocolate shavings) and decadent pancakes in flavors like birthday, strawberry cheesecake, and lemon shortbread, not to mention a big, customizable bloody mary, cookie dough Belgian waffles, and “everything and the kitchen sink” ice cream sundaes served in…well, a sink. (Those without a sweet tooth will find avocado toast, Benedicts, and such.)

100 C Hood Park Dr., Charlestown, Boston, 617-377-4969, sunnysidecafectown.com.

Tilde

Unique natural wines paired with locally sourced food always make for a winning combo. That’s why we’re thrilled to welcome Tilde to North Cambridge. Find the café by day, wine bar by night by the light of the coffee mug and wineglass neon signs.

2376 Massachusetts Ave., North Cambridge, tildecambridge.com.

Older Restaurants Doing New Things

Expansions and moves—time for a (re)visit.

Bun’s House

One Sichuan door closes and another opens: Medford Square sadly lost Chili Garden recently, but Bun’s House—which used to be located in Everett—moved to take over the space. Find garlicky-sweet eggplant, spicy roasted fish, dry pot dishes, cumin lamb, and lots more on the huge menu.

41 Riverside Ave., Medford, 781-874-0396, bunshousemedford.com.

Mimi’s Chūka Diner

Perhaps you’ve already discovered the tasty Chinese-Japanese (chūka) dumplings and more from the Mimi’s crew in their several years of pop-ups or the recent takeout/delivery-only debut of their permanent Somerville home. If not, now’s a good time: As of the end of January, Mimi’s is fully open inside Aeronaut Brewing for sit-down dining. Whether it’s your sole destination for the night or a pre- or post-beer stop, this lively spot will delight with its unique blend of chūka cuisine and American diner influences.

14 Tyler St. (inside Aeronaut Brewing Company), Somerville, mimischukadiner.com.

Looking Ahead

Here are a few spots we’re keeping an eye on, set to open in the next month or so.

Acqua & Bocca

What’s better than aperitivo hour? Italy’s “apericena” culture, which includes heartier food. The Brick & Mortar team is revamping their Central Square cocktail haunt into an ode to apericena, and we’re absolutely here for the cheery low-ABV drinks and, as the owners put it, “honest Italian cooking.” Look for a debut in early March.

567 Massachusetts Ave., Central Square, Cambridge.

Democracy Brewing

We can’t wait for this worker-owned downtown brewpub to bring its birria tacos, eclectic brews, and good vibes to more of the city early this year with an East Boston expansion. Bonus: The new location will add winemaking to Democracy’s repertoire.

154 Maverick St., East Boston, democracybrewing.com.

Tall Order

If 2025 is the year of the neighborhood bar, that’ll be A-OK with us. Located in the old Thirsty Scholar space, this soon-to-open hangout will be sure to feature beyond-expectation cocktails and hospitality from dynamic drink duo Daren Swisher and Joseph Cammarata (both also behind Daiquiris & Daisies). Opening imminently.

70 Beacon St., Somerville, instagram.com/tallorderbar.

