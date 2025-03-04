New York’s Union Square Hospitality Group Is Coming to Boston’s Seaport District

The acclaimed restaurant group will open Ci Siamo and Daily Provisions here in 2025.

New York’s acclaimed Union Square Hospitality Group, from notable hospitality maven Danny Meyer, is bringing two restaurants—Ci Siamo and Daily Provisions—to Boston’s Seaport District later this year, reports the Globe. The restaurant group initially announced the expansion back in early 2024 without sharing which of its two concepts were coming here, leaving Meyer fans to speculate whether it might be, say, Gramercy Tavern, Union Square Cafe, or Maialino.

Now we know to expect Italian (Ci Siamo) and an all-day café (Daily Provisions). They’ll open at the mixed-used development Commonwealth Pier late in 2025. “We’re incredibly excited to join Boston’s dynamic dining scene and look forward to recreating the magic of both restaurants a bit further north,” says a rep for the group.

Yes, another out-of-town restaurant group coming to the Seaport—it’s a frequent occurrence. Sure, we’d all love to see more restaurants from local operators in the neighborhood, like Grace by Nia and the gone-too-soon Hook & Line (which closed at the beginning of 2025). But if an out-of-towner is going to swoop in and take up two glitzy pieces of real estate, we can be excited that it’s a group like USHG, which has 40 years of experience—and solid reputation—under its belt. (And it helps that USHG CEO Chip Wade worked in the neighborhood, albeit two decades ago, as Legal Sea Foods’ COO, per the Globe.) A Boston restaurant operator will reportedly take on at least one other space at the same development, too.

Boston has an overabundance of excellent Italian restaurants—including many that land on our annual Best Restaurants list—so Ci Siamo has its work cut out for it, but the restaurant, led by chef Hillary Sterling, does get solid reviews at its original location. The Boston outpost will serve “homey” and “approachable” food, per the Globe, such as stuffed whole trout with pine nuts and raisins and pizza bianca with anchovies and salsa verde.

Daily Provisions, which has eight locations around New York, is more casual, with a tagline of “your neighborhood kitchen.” The all-day operation seems like it’ll fit easily into the increasingly busy Seaport landscape with breakfast sandwiches, salads, pastries, and the like. (And we wouldn’t say no to one of these crullers.)

While USHG will be new to Boston, it’s not Meyer’s first expansion here. He also founded Shake Shack, the now-international chain of fast-casual burger joints, which has over a dozen Massachusetts locations. The company’s 100th outpost opened in Boston’s Seaport in 2016. Back then, Boston expansion wasn’t in the cards for Meyer’s USHG restaurants. “We’ve been pretty conservative about keeping our fine dining restaurants in New York City,” he said at the time. That’s mostly remained true since then, aside from a couple short-lived D.C. spots and Union Square Tokyo, going strong since 2007. But these days, the Seaport’s explosive growth seems increasingly attractive to outsiders, so maybe it’s no surprise that USHG is now ready to test the waters here.

200 Seaport Blvd. (Commonwealth Pier), Seaport District, Boston, ushg.com.

This story was originally published on January 26, 2024, reporting that Union Square Hospitality Group would open two restaurants in Boston’s Seaport; it was updated on March 4, 2025, to include the names and details about the two restaurants.