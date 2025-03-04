Where to Eat in Greater Boston for March 2025

New and exciting restaurants to check out, plus new reasons to visit older spots.

Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love The Feed. Sign-up now for our twice weekly newsletter.

This month in dining and drinking: an “Indian gastropub,” a Lao pop-up, Irish pubs galore, a cozy neighborhood cocktail spot, and lots more. Here’s the latest installment of our monthly guide on exciting newcomers to check out and older spots that have recently expanded or changed, plus a peek ahead at imminent openings. (Check out last month’s guide here.)

Jump to:

New restaurants to try this month: Recent openings—or openings slated for later this month—you’ve got to check out.

Older restaurants doing new things: Expansions, reopenings, and such—time for a (re)visit.

Looking ahead: Here are a few spots we’re keeping an eye on, set to open in the next couple months or so.

Also check out our recently published or updated dining guides: 2025 anticipated openings | Breakfast sandwiches | Caribbean restaurants | Cuban restaurants | Dominican restaurants | Dorchester restaurants | Irish pubs | Jamaican restaurants | Mac ‘n’ cheese | Puerto Rican restaurants | Romantic restaurants | Spanish restaurants

New Restaurants to Try This Month

Recent openings—or openings slated for later this month—you’ve got to check out.

A version of this guide first appeared in the print edition of the March 2025 issue with the headline, “Hot List.”