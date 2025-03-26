Malden’s Phat Thaiger Feels Like a Party

From wasabi martinis to khao soi maki, this new Japanese-Thai fusion restaurant from the Thaiger Den team is another reason to head north of Boston.

Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love The Feed. Sign-up now for our twice weekly newsletter.

Perched on a Japanese beer crate stool under a faux cherry blossom tree, snacking on khao soi wagyu maki and sipping a fiery wasabi martini, you might forget you’re a few blocks from Malden Center. Is this Thailand? Is this Japan? It’s the best of both at Phat Thaiger, opening April 2 from the team behind last year’s impressive upscale Thai opening, Thaiger Den, also in Malden. Where Thaiger Den is a refined destination for romantic date nights, Phat Thaiger is fun and upbeat, a fusion of Thai cuisine—especially from Isan, the northeast—and Japanese izakaya culture: an “izankaya,” as the owners are calling it. Gather with friends over DIY Japanese-style hand rolls infused with Thai flavors, flavor-packed platters of papaya salad, and luscious cuts of wagyu grilled at the table. The lime atop Phat Thaiger’s spicy margarita is on fire, and so is the north-of-Boston dining scene.

The team’s flair for dramatic presentations is no surprise if you’ve already been to Thaiger Den, where several dishes arrive under smoke-filled cloches. Fire is more than a cooking method at Phat Thaiger—it’s an art form, erupting in flaming cocktails, searing tabletop grills, and sauces that burn with intense Thai-inspired flavors. But don’t expect in-your-face heat throughout the meal: Phat Thaiger aims to balance the “robust, zesty flavors of Isan cuisine” with the “precision and artistry of Japanese culinary traditions,” says co-owner Nisachon Thanangthirapong. Sweet, smoky, sour—it’s all here in dishes that blend cultures, like pad thai made fairly traditionally, but with udon (a chewy, wheat-based Japanese noodle) instead of a Thai rice noodle. Another highlight is the “son-in-law” agedashi tofu, which takes a popular fried Japanese tofu dish and blends it with aspects of Thai son-in-law eggs (khai luk khoei), particularly the sweet and tart tamarind sauce and crispy shallots. While Phat Thaiger’s dish doesn’t include the boiled-then-fried eggs of the traditional Thai dish, the crispy tofu is reminiscent of the texture. It’s a surprisingly seamless melding of the cuisines, much like Phat Thaiger’s Japanese-meets-Thai hotpot. (The restaurant presents the dish in the style of Japan’s kami nabe, in which the ingredients cook in a small pot made of paper, but adds Thai herbs to the miso broth as a nod to Isan Thai cuisine’s own style of hotpot, jaew hon.) Further proof that Thai and Japanese cuisines can fuse with great results: The beautiful DIY temaki (hand roll) presentation—a gleaming box holding nine fillings and rice to be spooned onto crispy seaweed. The flavors of Isan’s nam tok, the spicy and sour “waterfall beef,” are used with lightly torched wagyu beef, for instance. And in some cases, the Thai inspiration leaves Isan and heads south, like in the snow crab prepared in the style of a Southern crab curry, kang pu, or the torched salmon kang som with mango, based on a sour Southern curry. Sure, the vibe is fairly casual at Phat Thaiger, but you’re going to eat some luxurious meat. “We really try to pick high-quality products,” says Thanangthirapong. In addition to the maki and temaki wagyu dishes, thin slices garnish an udon tom yum soup, and four different cuts await tabletop grilling, both hobayaki- and teppanyaki-style. Best eaten rare—just a few seconds on the grill per side—the wagyu is meant to be dunked in a tangy jaew sauce.

At a traditional Japanese izakaya, essentially a tavern or pub, the food takes a supporting role to the drinks. While the food’s certainly no afterthought at Phat Thaiger, the drinks do get quite a bit of emphasis—from nonalcoholic concoctions like a thai tea/matcha latte combo to creative cocktails with elaborate backstories. Take the Nintendo-referencing “Bowser’s SMASH, Shiso-jito!” for example. When drinking the shiso-infused, mojito-inspired refresher, the menu bids you to “imagine [the King of the Koopas] kicking back after a long day of kidnapping princesses and causing chaos. It’s the perfect drink for a villain who knows how to relax in style.” A vodka, sake, elderflower, and egg white cocktail, meanwhile—called “The Secret of Yuki Onna”—is an ode to the Japanese folkloric “Snow Lady” who “roams the winter nights—captivating yet dangerous,” per the menu. Layers of floral and citrus flavors are meant to mirror her “ethereal beauty,” while the drink’s cloudiness is “reminiscent of the misty winter fog that surrounds her.” A variety of flavors of chu-hi (shochu highballs) and other highballs round out the offerings. While the Phat Thaiger team has mostly focused on Thai cuisine (in addition to Thaiger Den, they’re also behind Crying Thaiger, a more casual Thai spot in Malden), this isn’t their first foray into Japanese; they also run Malden’s Zuru Zuru Ramen and Donburi. Putting the two cuisines together is “a fusion born from passion,” says Thanangthirapong, “inspired by a deep love for two culinary worlds.” The goal? “To create a menu that surprises and delights while honoring the authenticity of both cultures.” In less capable hands, fusion cuisine can be gimmicky, but here—in a setting that mixes classic Japanese izakaya ambiance with Thai street markets—Phat Thaiger feels like an earnest celebration at the crossroads of two cuisines. And better yet: a party.

Phat Thaiger’s “soft opening” is planned for April 2; watch Instagram for scheduling updates. Eventually, lunch and dinner will be served. 166 Eastern Ave., Malden, instagram.com/phat.thaiger.izankaya.