New and exciting restaurants to check out, plus new reasons to visit older spots.

This month in Greater Boston food and drink: a Thai-Japanese izakaya, a revival of a beloved Italian restaurant, a Turkish bakery, and lots more. Here’s the latest installment of our monthly guide on exciting newcomers to check out and older spots that have recently expanded or changed, plus a peek ahead at imminent openings. (Check out last month’s guide here.)

Also check out our recently published or updated dining guides: Dorchester restaurants | Doughnuts | Fenway restaurants, bars, and more | Irish pubs | Noodles

New Restaurants to Try This Month

Recent openings—or openings slated for later this month—you’ve got to check out.

Bar Lunette

COMING SOON

A French-inspired cocktail bar? Très bien. Even better, this Paris Creperie sibling (awaiting final inspections as of late March) is a loving homage to the late Brother Cleve, the local bar guru and musician extraordinaire who helped launch the Creperie’s now-closed Seaport location.

278A Harvard St., Coolidge Corner, Brookline, barlunette.com.

Black Ruby

NOW OPEN

We’re excited to welcome the latest addition to Greater Boston’s already-killer Thai food scene: a funky fusion spot featuring khao soi burgers, tom yum shrimp linguine, and green-curry crispy chicken sandwiches.

1790 Massachusetts Ave., Porter Square, Cambridge, 617-945-3147, blackrubycambridge.com.

Cafe Reynard

NOW OPEN

Only thing better than sipping an ethically sourced flight of excellent cold brew coffee is supporting a brand new “trans-run, worker-owned queer cafe and coffee roaster” while you drink it. Malden brewery Idle Hands Craft Ales plays host to this delightful new option for caffeinated remote work.

89 Commercial St., Malden, cafe-reynard.com, idlehandscraftales.com.

Gary’s Pizza

COMING SOON

Later this month, we’ll find out what happens when the fine-dining team behind Mistral, Sorellina, Ostra, and Mooo gets a little casual. Roman-style pizza will be the specialty here (hello, double pepperoni), plus sandwiches and desserts.

1744 Washington St., South End, Boston, garyspizzaboston.com.

Gourmet Kreyòl

COMING SOON

Tired of coordinating your schedule to chase after a food truck for a taste of Gourmet Kreyòl’s popular griot-stuffed plantain sandwiches, fried chicken, and more? A fast-casual brick-and-mortar location debuts imminently in Mattapan, with a menu similar to the truck. (But wait, there’s more: A sit-down restaurant with an expanded menu—and alcoholic drinks—is coming to Dorchester later this year.)

1210 Blue Hill Ave., Mattapan, Boston, gourmetkreyol.com.

Iru

COMING SOON

With Michelin Bib Gourmand-honored big siblings in Japan, Korean restaurant Iru arrives in Brookline sometime this month, specializing in the comforting ginseng chicken soup samgyetang. Sounds like the perfect cure for those rainy, chilly April days.

238 Washington St., Brookline, instagram.com/iru_boston.

Little Sage

NOW OPEN

Pasta maven Tony Susi is back with Little Sage, a new version of the 1990s/2000s Italian restaurant where he was executive chef and the second owner. Original owner Jen Matarazzo is involved with this revival, too, which opened in Matarazzo’s former Locale space. It’s the best of both worlds: Locale’s Neapolitan-style pizzas are still available for takeout.

352 Hanover St., North End, Boston, littlesageboston.com.

McCarthy’s (and Toad)

COMING SOON

Greater Boston can never have too many live music-filled Irish pubs. The latest, opening any day now: McCarthy’s (in the old Christopher space) and the revamped Toad live music venue next door. Both will have food (a notably vegetarian- and vegan-friendly menu, plus some meatier Irish classics) and music.

1920 Massachusetts Ave., Porter Square, Cambridge, mccarthystoad.com.

Nowon

COMING SOON

We can’t wait to try the self-described “legendary” kimchi-spiked cheeseburger at this New York-based Korean-American pocha (gastropub), which is slated to land in the Seaport this month. Another draw: soju flights.

117 Seaport Blvd., Seaport District, Boston, nowonusa.com.

Phat Thaiger

OPENING APRIL 2

Gather up some friends for a feast of DIY Japanese-Thai hand rolls, grilled-at-the-table wagyu, spicy wasabi martinis, and tons of fun at the new izakaya-meets-Isan-Thai-inspired restaurant from the crew behind last year’s upscale Thai hit Thaiger Den.

166 Eastern Ave., Malden, instagram.com/phat.thaiger.izankaya.

Tall Order

NOW OPEN

The folks who run the food-hall cocktail bar Daiquiris & Daisies have more room to play at their new spot in the former Thirsty Scholar space. You’ll find intricate libations with a side of modern American cuisine.

70 Beacon St., Somerville, instagram.com/tallorderbar.

Turkish Lazuri Bakery

NOW OPEN

Turkish Lazuri Cafe has completed its four-venue takeover of a stretch of North Beacon Street with the end-of-March debut of the bakery (preceded in recent weeks by Lazuri Chicken ‘n’ Pizza and Lazuri Taqueria). A mini cake version of the Dubai chocolate trend is among the picturesque treats on the menu.

3 North Beacon St., Allston, Boston, 774-678-7940, instagram.com/lazuribakery.

Older Restaurants Doing New Things

Expansions, reopenings, and such—time for a (re)visit.

Bar Enza

Can’t make it over to Scampo? Catch culinary icon Lydia Shire at Bar Enza now, too—she recently began overseeing the kitchen at the Charles Hotel Italian restaurant. Keep an eye on the menu to see what she brings to the table in the coming months.

1 Bennett St. (Charles Hotel), Harvard Square, Cambridge, 617-661-5050, bar-enza.com.

Food Trucks on the Greenway

Spring is really here! Food truck season begins April 1 on the Rose Kennedy Greenway, and some newbies—or at least new-to-the-Greenway trucks—are on the schedule this year. On the list: Latin soul fusion from Butter “UR” Biscuit, West African cuisine from Best of Boston winner Suya Joint, and lots more. (Trillium’s beer garden will be opening for the season around mid-April, too.)

Various locations along the Greenway, Downtown Boston, rosekennedygreenway.org.

The Pearl

It’s never too early to dream of warm, beachy days, especially at the shiny new Boston Landing outpost of this Dorchester hot spot, which serves up lobster rolls, lobster bisque, grilled whole lobster, and lobster mac ‘n’ cheese, plus luxurious seafood towers.

67 Guest St., Brighton, Boston, 617-208-8461, thepearlsouthbay.com.

Summer Shack

From April 17 into the summer, the Back Bay location of Summer Shack is temporarily transforming into an outpost of Martha’s Vineyard-based Mexican restaurant El Barco: Think tacos, burritos, and margaritas.

50 Dalton St., Back Bay, Boston, elbarcomv.com.

Looking Ahead

Here are a few spots we’re keeping an eye on, set to open in the next couple months or so. This month’s picks are all in Central Square. See our full guide of anticipated openings—We Can’t Wait for These Greater Boston Restaurant Openings in 2025—for lots more to look forward to.

Acqua & Bocca

While we adore the iconic Central Square cocktail bar Brick & Mortar, we’re excited for its new incarnation, inspired by Italian apericena culture, opening later this spring. Think aperitivo hour, but with more food (pasta and al taglio pizza, anyone?).

567 Massachusetts Ave., Central Square, Cambridge.

Darling

Missing Mary Chung’s beloved spicy Sichuan wontons? Word is that Darling, a cocktail bar with dim sum-inspired small plates opening soon in its former space, will unveil its ode to the famous dish.

464 Massachusetts Ave., Central Square, Cambridge, darlingcambridge.com.

Fallow Kin

We’re hoping to ring in Earth Day at this sustainably minded fine-dining destination: The dream collab between the Talulla team and Tasting Counter alum Marcos Sanchez, scheduled to open as soon as this month, aims to eliminate waste on its veggie-forward menu.

853 Main St., Central Square, Cambridge, fallowkin.com.