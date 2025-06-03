New and exciting restaurants to check out, plus new reasons to visit older spots.

This month in Greater Boston food and drink: al fresco caviar-topped hot dogs, a surprisingly complex Midori sour, must-try mole poblano, and more. Here’s the latest installment of our monthly guide on exciting newcomers to check out and older spots that have recently expanded or changed, plus a peek ahead at imminent openings. (Check out last month’s guide here.)

Jump to:

Also check out our recently published or updated dining guides: Cape Cod outdoor dining | Jamaican food | Madison, Connecticut must-try restaurants

New Restaurants to Try This Month

Recent openings you’ve got to check out.

Bar Lunette

The Paris Creperie team has opened a French-inspired cocktail bar next door to the creperie (in a former eyeglass shop, hence the name and décor), and we’re giddy about its cocktails—like a Midori sour that doesn’t taste like the college parties we’d rather forget. Coming soon: French-y brunch service on weekends and Mondays (fluffy omelets, pressed baguette sandwiches), plus fun events such as cognac tastings.

To start, Bar Lunette opens at 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. 278A Harvard St., Coolidge Corner, Brookline, barlunette.com.

Cocolee

Plan your next shopping trip, because Somerville’s Assembly Row just added a new restaurant to its roster. Cocolee, a self-described “modern Asian bar and grill,” is now open in the former River Bar space. The menu includes lobster siu mai, barbecue spareribs, blue crab rangoon, and more, plus tropical cocktails and a spacious patio with fire pits.

Open for lunch and dinner daily (drinks until 1 a.m.). 661 Assembly Row, Somerville, 617-616-5561, cocolee-assembly.com.

The Essex and Essex Rooftop

Cocktails, crudo, and skyline views: the Cambria Hotel Boston Downtown – Seaport has a couple new dining options on the ground floor and the expansive rooftop, taking over the former Six / West spaces. Kristin Jenkins, 1928 Beacon Hill owner, is in charge of the new spots, with ‘Quin House alum Polit Castillo cooking up dishes like spring risotto and ceviche downstairs and lobster rolls and salmon crudo upstairs.

The Essex serves breakfast and dinner daily, and Essex Rooftop serves dinner and drinks nightly, plus weekend lunch. 6 W. Broadway (Cambria Hotel), South Boston, 617-766-8580, essexboston.com.

Koro

Not every sushi feast has to be an hours-long omakase; we also love a casual grab-and-go option. Lucky for Eastie, there’s a new takeout-friendly sushi-and-ramen joint, starring creative sushi rolls and very customizable ramen alongside plenty of made-to-travel snacks—crispy sweet-and-sour wings, juicy gyoza—on the menu, too.

Open for lunch and dinner daily (with a break in the afternoon). 329 Sumner St., East Boston, 617-418-5101, eatkoro.com.

Mr. Tamole

A mother-and-son team showcasing family recipes from Puebla, Mexico, this new Boston Public Market stall highlights a 22-ingredient mole poblano. Taste it in many forms: tamale (start here), tacos, chilaquiles, and more.

100 Hanover St. (Boston Public Market), Downtown Boston, mrtamole.com.

Pound House

We’re sipping Pound House’s delightful salted matcha latte as we write this, thankful for a cozy new coffee shop full of strong Vietnamese brews. Bánh mì and spring rolls complement the caffeine.

703 Broadway, Ball Square, Somerville, 714-495-1646, poundhouseboston.com.

Zusammen

Come for the wine; stay for the “radical togetherness” at this petite wine bar from the Momma’s Grocery & Wine team down the street. (But don’t come hungry—there are some chips and light snacks, but this is primarily a drinking spot for before or after your Mass. Ave. dining adventures.) Watch for live music (there’s a baby grand!) and other events.

Currently open Friday and Saturday at 2 p.m. with extended hours coming soon; walk-ins only. 2322 Massachusetts Ave., North Cambridge, zusammen.wine.