This month in Greater Boston food and drink: Takis-battered fish tacos and “adult Lunchables” in the great outdoors; hyper-local, dry-aged meats with waterfront views; two intriguing Cambridge cafés; a ton of brand new Best of Boston winners to check out; our summer dining to-do list with patios and ice cream and sunshine galore; and a Somebody Feed Phil-endorsed itinerary of local favorites. Summer’s in full swing, and we’ve got the latest installment of our monthly guide on exciting newcomers to check out and older spots that have recently expanded or changed, plus a peek ahead at imminent openings. (Check out last month’s guide here.)

New Restaurants to Try This Month

Recent openings you’ve got to check out.

The Block at Woods Hill

We’ll be celebrating summer with lobster and ‘ndjuja pierogi with corn relish, plus cocktails infused with seasonal produce. Best of Boston winner Woods Hill Pier 4 has a new sibling and neighbor in the Seaport, showcasing local sourcing—including meats from the businesses’ own sibling farm in New Hampshire. Dry-aging takes center stage (with the meat cases in plain view from a big communal dining table), plus lots of charcuterie and intriguing small plates.

300 Pier 4 Blvd., Seaport District, Boston, 617-861-4269, theblockatwoodshill.com.

Kuya Jay’s Ube Kafe

Bold purple ube infuses most of the menu at this new Filipino cafe tucked inside of the Foundry in Cambridge, from ube matcha to ube rice krispies. But you’ll find other tasty treats, too, such as bananacue (fried banana skewers), lumpia (spring rolls), and garlic fried rice.

101 Rogers St. (The Foundry), Cambridge, instagram.com/ubekafe.

Mila’s

With a ribbon-cutting planned for July 8, this nearby sibling to Dryft and Fine Line debuts this month with day-to-night offerings. Find grab-and-go and café fare by day and sit-down pizzas, small plates, and more at night. And no matter the hour, there are waterfront views aplenty.

1 Gibson Way (Gibson Point), Revere, milasrevere.com.

Nine Winters

We’ve been eagerly awaiting the permanent version of Marissa Ferola’s pop-up Korean-American bakery, dreaming of gochujang citrus sticky buns, chocolate makgeolli cake slices, and peanut butter chili crisp cookies, not to mention coffee drinks built in the style of cocktails. But wait! There’s lunch, too: gochujang Bolognese, for instance. Nine Winters is now open, softly—so watch social media for scheduling and menu updates as things ramp up.

292 Concord Ave., Huron Village, Cambridge, ninewinters.com.

Park City

Bring the kids and the dogs to this massive new outdoor restaurant, bar, and live music venue with summer-camp vibes. The Fat Baby and Loco Taqueria team is serving up canned cocktails and comfort food, not to mention a jam-packed events calendar, at this sprawling spot near Andrew Square.

383 Dorchester Ave., South Boston, parkcitysouthie.com.

TooHot

Coincidentally a phrase we’ve been uttering daily lately, TooHot is now open in Harvard Square, offering Sichuan cuisine (some of it pretty darn hot) from Noah Jiang, of Brookline’s popular restaurant Noah’s Kitchen. On the opening menu: crispy chicken thigh with Geleshan-style chili crisp; braised beltfish with garlic-chili sauce; braised beef noodle soup; smoked crispy duck; and lots more. Can’t decide? Try the chef’s tasting for $99/person.

18 Eliot St. LG1, Harvard Square, Cambridge, 617-945-1206, toohot.kitchen.

Older Restaurants Doing New Things

Special menus and expansions—time for a (re)visit.

Peppino’s Dosa

Collaborating with Indian celeb chef Ranveer Brar, a longtime friend of chef and co-owner Shingara “Peppino” Singh, the five-year-old restaurant has just undergone an expansion and revamp. Now there are two fully separate kitchens, one vegetarian and one not, aimed at catering to a broad clientele while still honoring the previously all-vegetarian roots. On the menu: old favorites like soya chaap biryani, new options like shrimp jalfrezi, plenty of dosa, fusion desserts like chai tiramisu, boozy mango lassi, and Indian whiskies. Plus: a patio.

434 Moody St., Waltham, 781-547-6099, peppinosdosa.com.

PopUp Bagels

The New York-based chain that sells hot, unsliced bagels (minimum order: three) that you’re meant to “grip, rip, and dip” into schmears (including seasonal specials like peperoncini cream cheese or sweet corn butter) adds a new Greater Boston location on July 25 at Somerville’s Assembly Row. The first permanent local outpost debuted earlier this year in the Seaport; Harvard Square is on deck.

335 Artisan Way, Assembly Row, Somerville, popupbagels.com.

Salt & Straw

A bit of a hike from Boston, but if you’re heading up to Canobie Lake Park or other New Hampshire destinations this summer, make a point of checking out this growing Oregon-based ice cream chain’s first New England location. Now open at Tuscan Village, the scoop shop features innovative flavors like birthday cake and blackberries, strawberry pretzel salad, and goat cheese marionberry habanero on monthly-changing menus, plus core favorites like salted, malted, chocolate chip cookie dough and strawberry honey balsamic with black pepper.

400 Artisan Drive Suite #1000 (Tuscan Village), Salem, New Hampshire, 603-212-3871, saltandstraw.com.

Sogno

We’ll head to Woburn for Sogno’s tasty Neapolitan pizzas any day. Through July 14, there’s added incentive to visit: a special menu inspired by the lemon festival of Massa Lubrense on the Amalfi Coast. Watch for other specials inspired by other Italian regions’ food festivals throughout the year.

304 Cambridge Rd., Woburn, 781-625-1300, sognoitalian.com.

Xi’an Famous Foods

Well, this has been a long time coming: New York’s Xi’an Famous Foods, best known for its spicy hand-pulled biang-biang noodles, has been talking about expanding to Boston since 2012, with rumors bubbling up again every few years that it would actually happen. And now, it has! It’s takeout/delivery only for now, based out of a Roxbury ghost kitchen space, but an actual storefront is in the works—reportedly opening later this year—in Downtown Crossing, followed by more expansion throughout the region.

94 Shirley St. Unit K107, Roxbury, Boston, xianfoods.com.

Looking Ahead

Here are a few spots we’re keeping an eye on, set to open imminently.

Bottega del Sud

This opening is so close we can almost taste the “fedora” sauce—Brookline’s Bottega Fiorentina, a cozy Italian restaurant and market, expands to Southie any day now with pasta, panini, gelato (new to this location), and more. Can’t say we disagree with that “#pastaislife” neon signage. (While waiting for the opening, check out our recently updated gelato roundup for other local options.)

645 E. 2nd St., South Boston, eatbottega.com.

Daily Provisions

Cruller alert: Daily Provisions, from New York’s Danny Meyer-founded Union Square Hospitality Group, arrives in Cambridge in the coming weeks (followed by a Seaport location later this year). The Harvard Square location of the all-day neighborhood spot is almost ready, and fans of the NYC locations rave about those crullers, which come in flavors like maple or a seasonal strawberry lemonade. But there’s plenty more to eat, from hearty sandwiches and salads to roast chicken dinners.

1 Brattle Sq., Harvard Square, Cambridge, dailyprovisions.co.

Darling

Opening in a matter of weeks, this restaurant and bar promises an ever-changing cocktail list and dim sum-inspired dishes—including a faithful homage to suan la chow show, the spicy Sichuan wonton dish beloved at the previous restaurant at this location, Mary Chung. The industry vets behind the endeavor—Brian Callahan and Zimu Chen—have lengthy Boston restaurant resumes, from Big Heart Hospitality Group (Orfano, etc.) to COJE (Coquette, etc.), and executive chef Mark O’Leary previously wowed diners at JM Curley and Shojo.

464 Massachusetts Ave., Central Square, Cambridge, darlingcambridge.com.

The Salt Marsh Winery

First of all, it’s not a winery: The name of this Scituate restaurant, opening imminently, nods to a book by chef-owner Douglas Rodrigues’ grandfather, a mystery set around the salt marshes of Scituate Harbor. The New England bistro, sibling to Pembroke’s Osteria Vivo, is “a bit of old meets new,” as Rodrigues previously told us: “The idea was basically if the restaurants that Scituate had come to know and love in the past—like Jamie’s Pub, the Barker Tavern, PJ’s Country House, Pier 44—had a baby and opened in 2025, what would that look like?” Rodrigues, an alum of Boston restaurants Clio, North Square Oyster, and more, added that he wants to “kick the door down of the old expectations of a coastal restaurant [and] be able to cook anything” he wants.

17 New Driftway, Scituate, instagram.com/thesaltmarshwinery.