A Handy Guide to Best of Boston 2025’s Food Winners

But the social aspect of dining also steers the process: Where are you going to want to celebrate occasions both special and everyday with your favorite crew? What’s an ideal lunch with coworkers or an after-work drink spot? What’s a neighborhood go-to for a family dinner or a date night?

Accordingly, this project is a big team effort, and one that happens year-round, really, aside from a flurry of visits and revisits near the date when we finalize the list. To ensure we’re covering the broadest swath of cuisines, neighborhoods, and dishes, we enlist staffers across departments, and trusted longtime contributors, to scout and test and taste. We switch up the categories year after year to keep things fresh and reflect current trends—so if you didn’t see some of your favorite categories this year, don’t worry; they might come back another year.

You can find our main Best of Boston dining categories here, 70+ award-winning restaurants in and near Boston. But our annual awards also touch on food and food-adjacent topics in some of our other sections (Shopping, Kids, etc.), so we’ve compiled all the food-related winners from this year’s Best of Boston below.