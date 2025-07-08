A Handy Guide to Best of Boston 2025’s Food Winners
Here’s a look at the restaurant honorees—and some other food- and drink-related businesses—for this year’s awards.
But the social aspect of dining also steers the process: Where are you going to want to celebrate occasions both special and everyday with your favorite crew? What’s an ideal lunch with coworkers or an after-work drink spot? What’s a neighborhood go-to for a family dinner or a date night?
Accordingly, this project is a big team effort, and one that happens year-round, really, aside from a flurry of visits and revisits near the date when we finalize the list. To ensure we’re covering the broadest swath of cuisines, neighborhoods, and dishes, we enlist staffers across departments, and trusted longtime contributors, to scout and test and taste. We switch up the categories year after year to keep things fresh and reflect current trends—so if you didn’t see some of your favorite categories this year, don’t worry; they might come back another year.
You can find our main Best of Boston dining categories here, 70+ award-winning restaurants in and near Boston. But our annual awards also touch on food and food-adjacent topics in some of our other sections (Shopping, Kids, etc.), so we’ve compiled all the food-related winners from this year’s Best of Boston below.
Best of Boston 2025: All the Winners
Jump to:
Environment, Occasion, or Type of Meal
Looking for an elaborate omakase meal, good tunes and good drinks, or luxurious caviar service? Find those in this category, and more.
- Best Seafood: Row 34
- Best Restaurant, General Excellence: Sarma
- Best Brunch: Hunter’s Kitchen & Bar
- Best Locavore Restaurant: Urban Hearth
- Best Sushi, Casual: Avana Sushi
- Best Sushi, Classy: Wa Shin
- Best Homegrown High-End Chain: Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse
- Best Listening Lounge: Desnuda Cocina & Bar
- Best Day-to-Night Spot: Tilde
- Best Fusion Restaurant: Nowon
- Best Caviar Service: Saltie Girl
- Best Pop-Up: Phaeng & Phiu
- Best Gluten-Free Spot: Verveine Café & Bakery
- Best Barbecue: Sweet Cheeks Q
- Best Steakhouse: Grill 23 & Bar
- Best Sky-High Scene Stealer: Contessa
- Best Girls’ Night Out: Citrus & Salt
- Best Empire Builder: BCB3
- Best African Market: Nubian Markets
- Best Dinner and a Show: Grace by Nia
- Best Vegan Restaurant: Lulu Green
- Best Late-Night Kitchen: Mr. H
- Best All-You-Can-Eat Deal: Mikiya Wagyu Shabu House
- Best Tasting Menu: Mooncusser
- Best Chinese Takeout: Bernard’s
- Best Private Dining Room: Prima
- Best Reason to Stay in and Eat: Amba
- Best Viral Opening: My Mother’s Cutlets
Favorite Dishes
A few classics and a few newer faves—here’s where to find the hottest chicken, the most over-the-top sandwich, the juiciest burger, and more.
- Best Bagel: Goldilox Bagels
- Best Burger, Casual: Tasty Burger
- Best Burger, Classy: Rare Lounge
- Best Clam Chowder: Legal Sea Foods
- Best Fried Chicken: Hot Chix Boston
- Best Lobster (No Roll Required): Scampo
- Best Lobster Roll, Casual: James Hook & Co.
- Best Lobster Roll, Classy: Neptune Oyster
- Best Non-Seafood Tower: Trina’s Starlite Lounge
- Best Pizza: The Square Deli
- Best Sandwich: Table Mercato
- Best Steak Tips, Casual: NewBridge Café
- Best Steak Tips, Classy: Moona
Sweet Treats
Save room for dessert.
- Best Chocolate: Chocolate Therapy
- Best Cookie: Levain Bakery
- Best Donut: Lionheart Confections
- Best Dubai Chocolate: New City Microcreamery
- Best Espresso Martini: Bricco
- Best Hot Chocolate: L.A. Burdick
- Best Ice Cream: Third Time Ice Cream
Best of the New
Highlighting the best spots that opened within the past year(ish).
- Best New Restaurant: Kaia
- Best New Bar: Extra Dirty Cocktail Club
- Best New Bakery-Café: Imagine
- Best New Market: Russ & Mimi’s
Neighborhood Favorites
The type of spot where you want to cozy up a couple nights a week if you live nearby. (We include a rotating selection of neighborhoods each year, so if you don’t see yours, stay tuned for 2026.)
- Best Neighborhood Restaurant, Allston/Brighton: Szechuan Mountain House
- Best Neighborhood Restaurant, Back Bay: Abe & Louie’s
- Best Neighborhood Restaurant, Chinatown: Fuchun Ju
- Best Neighborhood Restaurant, Dorchester: Singh’s Roti Shop
- Best Neighborhood Restaurant, East Boston: Cunard Tavern
- Best Neighborhood Restaurant, Fenway/Kenmore: Standard Italian
- Best Neighborhood Restaurant, Jamaica Plain: Brassica Kitchen + Café
- Best Neighborhood Restaurant, North End: Little Sage
- Best Neighborhood Restaurant, Roxbury: Suya Joint
- Best Neighborhood Restaurant, Seaport: Woods Hill Pier 4
World Cuisines
Take a trip around the globe without leaving the city.
- Best African Diaspora Restaurant: Comfort Kitchen
- Best Chinese Restaurant: Sumiao Hunan Kitchen
- Best Cuban Restuarant: Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar
- Best Dominican Restaurant: Merengue
- Best French Restaurant: Deuxave
- Best Indian Restaurant: Ssaanjh
- Best Irish Pub: McGonagle’s Pub
- Best Italian Restaurant: La Padrona
- Best Jamaican Restaurant: Blue Mountain Jamaican Restaurant
- Best Korean Restaurant: Iru
- Best Mexican Restaurant: Abuela’s Table
- Best Thai Restaurant: Mahaniyom
- Best Vietnamese Restaurant: Saigon Babylon
- Best Yemeni Restaurant: Bab Al-Yemen
Beyond Boston
Road-trip-worthy destinations farther from the city.
- Best Restaurant, North: Qué Mas
- Best Place to Grab a Drink, North: The Hidden Door
- Best Restaurant, South: Lê Madeline
- Best Place to Grab a Drink, South: Honey Baby
- Best Restaurant, West: XOXO Sushi
- Best Place to Grab a Drink, West: GlenPharmer Distillery
- Best Athletic Oasis, West: Bosse (it’s got multiple restaurants from chef-restaurateur Chris Coombs)
- Best Hotel, West: Inn at Hastings Park (thanks in large part to its culinary program)
- Best Restaurant, Cape Cod: Lune
- Best Seafood Shack, Cape Cod: Mac’s on the Pier
- Best Place to Grab a Drink, Cape Cod: The Beach Bar at Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club
- Best Restaurant, Nantucket: Galley Beach
- Best Seafood Shack, Nantucket: Straight Wharf Fish
- Best Place to Grab a Drink, Nantucket: Cisco Brewers
- Best Restaurant, Martha’s Vineyard: Outermost Inn
- Best Seafood Shack, Martha’s Vineyard: The Back Door at the Homeport
- Best Place to Grab a Drink, Martha’s Vineyard: Beach Road
Restaurant-Adjacent
Some of our favorite food-or-drink-ish winners from the non-restaurant sections of Best of Boston, from a romance bookstore/wine bar to food-filled outdoor markets.
- Best Bookstore: Lovestruck Books (it has a café and wine bar)
- Best Pet Treats: Polkadog (dogs deserve great food, too)
- Best Outdoor Market: Black Owned Bos. Market (some vendors sell things to eat)
- Best Holiday Market: Snowport (we’re still thinking about the over-the-top hot chocolate and all things cheese)
- Best Residential Beekeeper: The Best Bees Company (honey fans, take note)
- Best Boutique Hotel: The Eliot Hotel (its top-notch restaurant, Uni, gets a shout-out)
- Best Playground for Grownups: Encore Boston Harbor (the fun includes over-the-top restaurants)
- Best Hotel Interior Design: Raffles Boston (take in the sights—inside and out—at Long Bar & Terrace)
- Best Caterer: Max Ultimate Food (pretend your house is a restaurant)
- Best Hangover Cure: IV League Hydration (after you visit Best New Bar Extra Dirty)
- Best Viral Moment: Chris Sununu Saving a Competitive Lobster-Roll Eater (wait, there’s a competition for that?)
- Best Members-Only Club: The ‘Quin House (you’ll need to be a member or know one to try the restaurants)
- Best New Nightlife Venue: Dani’s Queer Bar (drag shows, dance nights, and more)
- Best New Community Space: JustBook-ish (a bookstore, gathering space, and café)
- Best Kids’ Bribery Spot: Sugar Factory (brush your teeth after)
- Best Kid-Friendly Eatery: The Tot Cafe by Little Cocoa Bean Company (“unicorn” yogurt will tempt even the pickiest kid)
- Best Wedding Catering: East Meets West (don’t let the food be an afterthought for your special day)
- Best Wedding Cakes: Cake Monstah (flowers and elegance galore)