Here’s a Sneak Peek at What You’ll Eat at the 2025 Best of Boston Soirée

Join us at Roadrunner on July 16 to feast and celebrate.

Planning our July issue, which features our annual Best of Boston awards, is a pretty delicious endeavor—we’ve got to figure out 100-plus honorees in the food and drink realm, after all. Now that it’s out on newsstands, we want to share the bounty with you, our readers, at our Best of Boston Soirée, returning to Best of Boston winner Roadrunner in Brighton on July 16.

You’ll eat, drink, and party the night away, celebrating shoulder-to-shoulder with many of the winners from this year’s issue. Here in the food corner of Boston magazine, we’re particularly excited about the soirée’s restaurant lineup. We couldn’t wait until next week to find out what some of our favorite spots will be serving, so our events team let us take a sneak peek at the dish list. Here’s a preview of what you can expect (subject to last-minute changes) if you grab tickets to next week’s big shindig:

Best New Restaurant Kaia, which serves Aegean-inspired coastal Greek in the South End, is bringing spanakopita. We don’t know what magical form it might take, but this restaurant is known for innovative preparations and pretty plating, so we’re excited to find out.

Best Thai Restaurant Mahaniyom will be coming from Brookline to heat things up with saeng wa goong, a spicy shrimp salad.

Mikiya Wagyu Shabu House, home of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Deal, features a generous wagyu hot pot experience at its Chinatown space. Get a less stomach-busting taste at the soirée with wagyu nigiri.

Ok, steak fans: There’s even more wagyu on the menu. Abe & Louie’s, Best Neighborhood Restaurant, Back Bay, is serving a luxurious wagyu carpaccio with deviled egg yolk and caviar.

Scampo took home the award for Best Lobster (No Roll Required), thanks to its famous lobster pizza. At the event, the team will be highlighting the crustacean in a different way: lobster stew with green onion and corn fritters.

Best Locavore Restaurant Urban Hearth makes a killer buttermilk biscuit, so we’re thrilled that’ll make an appearance at the soirée, served with house-cured lamb bacon, fermented cherry jam, and local feta.

New City Microcreamery is highlighting its award-winning dish, Dubai chocolate ice cream—which, sidenote, you should also try in milkshake form if you make it to the shop in Cambridge, Hudson, or Sudbury.

And lots more! But we don’t want to spoil all the surprises. Hopefully we’ll see you on July 16 at Roadrunner; grab a VIP ticket if you want to get in a whole hour earlier than general admission. And don’t forget to extend your night by attending the after-party right across the street at Rail Stop.

Best of Boston 2025 Soirée, Roadrunner, 89 Guest St., Brighton; Best of Boston 2025 After-Party, Rail Stop, 96 Guest St., Brighton; bostonmagazine.com/bestofbostonsoiree-2025.