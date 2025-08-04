Where to Eat in Greater Boston for August 2025

New and exciting restaurants to check out, plus good reasons to visit older spots.

This month in Greater Boston food and drink: sky-high wine with fancy bar snacks; loads of sushi; a few intriguing destinations in the ‘burbs; an eye-catching Italian steakhouse with a sprawling patio; a live music venue that also serves great food; and more. We’re entering the sunniest, balmiest weeks of the summer, and there’s so much to eat and drink. Here’s the latest installment of our monthly guide on exciting newcomers to check out and older spots that have recently expanded or changed. (Check out last month’s guide here.)

Also check out our recently published or updated dining guides (we’re thinking a lot about seafood right now!): Best of Boston 2025 food winners | Cape Cod restaurants | Cod dishes | Fried seafood | Gloucester seafood restaurants | Lobster rolls | New Bedford seafood restaurants | North Shore clam shacks | Portland restaurants | Seafood restaurants| The ultimate, unabridged guide to New England seafood

New Restaurants to Try This Month Recent (and imminent) openings you’ve got to check out. Akami (Brookline) This is a good summer for sushi lovers, with several new omakase options popping up around town (see also: Yoshida below). Akami, now open in Brookline, is making waves with its sub-$100, 13-course feast. (The bigger option, 16 courses, will set you back $109.) In the world of Boston-area omakase, that’s pretty much a steal, but this is no bargain-basement sushi: You’ll still find the meticulously sourced, seasonal ingredients the area’s pricier destinations offer—and a bit of theater. Reservations required. 187 Harvard St., Brookline, 617-383-5524, akamiboston.com. Big Al’s Pizza (Billerica) A bit outside of the city, Best of Boston chef Tim Maslow (Strip-T’s, Ribelle, Whaling in Oklahoma) is now serving up New York-style pizza at a casual neighborhood shop in Billerica that he just opened with his wife, Mallory, and family friend Mohammed Islam. Look for classics like cheese and pepperoni, or get a little fancier with, say, a white pie with mushroom, bacon, spinach, and garlic butter. The fine print: Cash only, takeout only, currently open Thursday through Saturday from 2 p.m. until sell-out. 240 Nashua Rd., Billerica, 978-667-6674, bigalsbillerica.com. Capri (South End) Charlestown’s gorgeous Italian steakhouse Prima (a great spot for a private event) has a new South End sibling, and it, too, is a feast for multiple senses. Assembly Design Studio worked on the two-story space—well, spaces, because Capri is a few different experiences in one. There’s a main dining room upstairs (with a grand piano), a bar and lounge area with a fireplace, a lower-level dining room with private bar, and a sizable patio, including a cabana bar area and couches around fire pits. As for the food: Like at Prima, there’s an emphasis on house-made pastas (we’re eyeing the summery corn tortellini with Calabrian butter and garlic honey) and nice big steaks, like a made-to-share 44-ounce Brandt tomahawk.

The Salt Marsh Winery (Scituate) Yep, this one’s a bit of a hike from Boston, but you’ll want to make the trip to sample what chef-owner Douglas Rodrigues, a Clio alum, previously described to us as a sort of modern spin on a coastal Scituate restaurant, with lots of creative freedom. Think: a brown-butter lobster roll with umami-packed lobster X.O. sauce; a Sichuan-inspired lobster bisque with morels; and, sure, some non-lobster dishes, too. (We were huge fans of his French onion soup in his North Square Oyster days, so we’re delighted to see a version on this menu as well, punched up here with a parmesan-and-veal brodo, roasted garlic, and blistered fontina.) Also, Best of Boston doughnut queen Kate Holowchik is whipping up desserts like chocolate-chip cookie fritters with miso caramel and s’mores chocolate cremeux with birch beer ice cream. (By the way, this is not a winery—the name’s a nod to a mystery book written by Rodrigues’ grandfather.) 17 New Driftway, Scituate, thesaltmarshwinery.com. Yoshida (Back Bay) Boston’s truly in its high-end sushi era: There’s another new omakase spot in town. Sibling to the Greater Boston mini-chain Karma Asian Fusion, known for its flashy sushi presentations and eye-catching restaurant design, Yoshida is an intimate space (only 24 seats) with 18 elegant courses by chef Tony Cao. It’ll set you back $300+ per person, and—a bit of a Boston rarity—there’s a written dress code (“smart business”). Button up and dive into luxurious seafood bites and intriguing sake selections. 51 Massachusetts Ave., Back Bay, Boston, yoshidaomakase.com.