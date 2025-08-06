The Schtick at Louis Corner Is No Schtick

The new South End spot from the team behind Boston’s Kava Neo-Taverna and Ilona forgoes TikTok dining trends for something more novel: classic American cuisine.

Nostalgic for good old-fashioned American food, the predictably wonderful standbys from before TikTok drove dining trends? The South End’s newest restaurant just might fit the bill: Louis Corner, opening Wednesday, August 6, draws inspiration from regional United States classics. “Some people need dishes their grandmas cooked when they were children,” says co-owner and executive chef Jesus Preciado.

It’s not entirely surprising that MAZÍ Food Group, the local restaurant group Preciado runs with Irakli Gogitidze and George Axiotis, is adding yet another cuisine to its portfolio. The team’s other restaurants—all in the South End—run the gamut from homey Greek (Best of Boston winner Kava Neo-Taverna) to swanky Eastern Mediterranean (Ilona) to neighborhood-y Italian (Gigi) to Latin-Asian (Best of Boston listening lounge Desnuda Cocina & Bar). Louis Corner, meanwhile, continues the group’s focus on intimate, boutique-style concepts but showcases classic American food—especially Southern and New England dishes, in a gastropub style.

“[Traditional] American cuisine has been disappearing” in favor of “new trends” and “crazy dishes,” says Preciado. On the Southern side, there’s oysters Rockefeller and jambalaya (with shrimp, chicken, and Creole spices) that conjure New Orleans, along with Southern-style baked wings in a spicy marinade. For New England flavors, Preciado is planning lobster rolls for the lunch menu and fish and chips served with malt vinegar—a Ireland-meets-New-England nod. “We try to get a little bit of [inspiration from] everywhere to make it feel more ‘real American,’” says Preciado.

The drink menu continues that theme with an all-American wine list: for example, a Virginia cabernet, a New York riesling, a California merlot. Cocktails, too, remain stateside. “I wanted to riff off classic pre-Prohibition-era cocktails,” says head bartender Hunter Rieder. Like, for instance, the Rye & Roast, with rye, Averna (an amaro), and Borghetti (an espresso liqueur).

Louis Corner (that’s pronounced “loo-ee,” by the way) is located in the coveted corner space on Tremont Street that was formerly home to Barbara Lynch’s Butcher Shop—“one of the best corners in Boston,” says Preciado. Designed by Assembly Design Studio, the cozy space fits nearly 50, with gold and brass accents and a deep-blue-and-brown color palette that feels like vintage Americana. Framed Studio 54 photographs line the walls, evoking the lively atmosphere Gogitidze says the group is hoping to see here.

With Louis Corner, the goal was to harness the South End’s particular charm, which simply can’t be recreated in other neighborhoods. “This neighborhood has so much history,” says Gogitidze. “For the style of restaurants that we do, we have a feeling that the South End is where people will appreciate it.”

Opening August 6, serving lunch and dinner daily with brunch available on the weekends. Stay tuned for the debut of patio dining. 552 Tremont St., South End, Boston, louiscorner.com.