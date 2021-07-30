Meet Boston Magazine’s 2021 Faces of Women in Healthcare

From primary care to surgery, research, nursing and more, meet the leaders building the future of healthcare in Boston.

Ayesha Abdeen, MD

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Boston | 617-667-3940 | bidmc.org/centers-and-departments/orthopaedic-surgery

Dr. Ayesha Abdeen is an orthopaedic surgeon, Assistant Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Harvard Medical School, and Chief of the Division of Hip and Knee Replacement at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, where she has been practicing since 2008. Dr. Abdeen specializes in hip and knee replacement surgery (arthroplasty). She treats patients suffering from cartilage damage due to osteoarthritis, inflammatory arthritis, and prior trauma of the hip and knee joints. Dr. Abdeen performs minimally invasive surgery, including direct anterior total hip replacement and partial knee replacement. She also performs total joint replacement for patients with prior childhood hip and knee conditions that have resulted in arthritis, and revision surgery to correct problems with previously performed hip and knee replacements, including joint replacement infection, loosening, or fracture adjacent to a hip or knee implant.

Jeannie Chung, MD

Jeannie Chung Plastic Surgery and Skin Rejuvenation

Wellesley Hills | 781-235-3223

Dr. Jeannie Chung, a double-board-certified facial plastic surgeon, specializes in rejuvenation of the face, neck, and skin. With more than 15 years of experience, she is passionate about helping patients look and feel their best. In an era of increasing anti-aging treatments, Dr. Chung’s philosophy is a simple one: provide patients with a rejuvenated-yet-natural look. “I truly believe an improved look inspires an improved outlook in life,” Chung says.

She guides each person through the appropriate procedures to achieve their goal. Her success comes from her artistic eye and technical expertise, along with a deep level of trust. This foundation of honesty has cultivated countless long-term relationships with her patients.

Dr. Chung’s dedication to balancing beauty with interpersonal integrity provides marvelous results time and time again.

Karen Freund, MD, MPH, Therese Hudson-Jinks, MSN, RN, NEA-BC & Dallas Reed, MD

Tufts Medical Center

Boston | 617-6363-5000 | tuftsmedicalcenter.org

For the last 20 years, Dr. Karen Freund, Physician-in-Chief at Tufts Medical Center and Chair of Medicine at Tufts University School of Medicine, has dedicated her clinical and research work toward identifying and addressing health disparities for women, particularly those who are under-resourced, without health insurance, or who do not speak English. Dr. Dallas Reed, Chief of Genetics, Director of Perinatal Genetics and Assistant Professor at Tufts University School of Medicine, sought medicine as a career after her mother experienced a complicated pregnancy with her brother who had a genetic disorder. She credits her success to that personal connection to the field and her multidisciplinary background. Therese Hudson-Jinks, Senior Vice President, Chief Nursing Officer and Chief Patient Experience Officer, says her early nursing experiences were formative. “I watched how they comforted and influenced the health of patients,” she says. She specializes in transformational executive leadership, building teams, and driving a better healthcare system.

Johnson & Johnson Innovation

East North America Regional Team

Boston | jnjinnovation.com

Located in the Greater Boston area, Johnson & Johnson Innovation accelerates healthcare innovation by connecting the best scientific minds to its unique resources and expertise with the aim of transforming great ideas into life-changing solutions. Johnson & Johnson Innovation is proud to have diversity, equity, and inclusion as fundamental values, as reflected in its many senior women leaders. “Our team includes many inspiring and impact-driven women leaders who use their powerful combination of scientific and business expertise to translate early-stage innovations across consumer health, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals that have the potential to unlock meaningful improvements in human health,” says Michal Preminger, Regional Head of Johnson & Johnson Innovation, East North America.

Christine Lo, DMD, CAGS

Smile Design Boston

Boston | 617-314-6399 | smiledesignboston.com

Dr. Christine Lo received her Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry from the United Kingdom and completed her prosthodontics specialty degree at Boston University. She worked in London and Hong Kong, and has been practicing in Boston for more than 25 years. Her passion for providing the best and highest-quality dental care has earned her a Top Dentist spot in Boston magazine five years in a row. Her interactions with her patients are always spent on building trust and in appreciating their needs, fears, and aspirations. Combining a soft, confident touch and a discerning eye, together with artistic talents allows Dr. Lo to ensure that her patients receive results that far exceed their expectations. Dr. Lo works with a group of highly trained and talented specialists in a state-of-the-art dental office in downtown Boston.

Kimberly Parks, DO & Janine Pardo, MD

Synergy Private Health

Chestnut Hill, MA | 617-830-2290 | synergyprivatehealth.com

Synergy Private Health has reimagined healthcare for you: holistic primary care, cardiology, and lifestyle medicine in a cutting-edge concierge medical program. And that’s just the beginning.

Synergy Private Health starts with expert care from Castle Connolly Top Doctors Dr. Kimberly Parks and Dr. Janine Pardo, who practice in their exceptionally resourced and refined facility. Members receive personalized care that’s rooted in the belief that lifestyle medicine can reduce the risk of disease and extend your health span, not just your lifespan.

They offer connectivity to a world-class healthcare network and provide member-exclusive amenities, including unlimited health coaching.

“We encourage our members to actively participate in their own health- care, use proactive care to prevent disease, and work toward holistic well- ness that will help them perform better in work and life,” Parks and Pardo both say. “And then we give them the tools and guidance to do it.”

Susan Busch, NP

Medical Aesthetics on Tremont

Boston | 857-239-8067 | medicalaestheticsontremont.com

Susan Busch has been an adult nurse practitioner for more than 25 years and is the founder of Medical Aesthetics on Tremont in Boston’s South End. Busch completed a dermatology fellowship at the Harvard-affiliated Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in 2010. She is committed to providing personalized aesthetic procedures for all clients who want to achieve a natural appearance and offers complimentary consultations. Available services include Botox, Dermal fillers, Coolsculpting, chemical peels, hydra facials, laser hair removal and laser facial rejuvenation. In addition to her medical training, Busch received a master’s in public administration from the Harvard Kennedy School. For more than 20 years, she has been passionate about volunteering and has been a medical volunteer in Indonesia, Haiti, Ecuador, and India. Busch is committed to providing the highest- quality cosmetic services to her clients. Follow on Instagram @medical_aesthetics_on_tremont.

Jennifer Canesi

Boston Medical Aesthetics

Boston | 617-973-9700 | bostonmedicalaesthetics.net

After training to become a nurse practitioner at the Mass General Hospital Institute, Jennifer Canesi first became attracted to her current field because of its mix of artistry and science. She founded Boston Medical Aesthetics in 2010. Her company has recently expanded and now has nine treatment rooms and a team of highly skilled associates including her partner, Dr. Michael Tantillo, a board certified plastic surgeon. Boston Medical Aesthetics attracts patients seeking natural-looking results. Canesi is known for her cutting-edge cosmetic medical treatments to enhance patients’ unique beauty and identity. Her goal is not to have people look or feel like a different person, but to help people feel like the best version of themselves. Canesi is one of the leading women shaping Boston’s beauty scene; Boston Medical Aesthetics is now in the top 1 percent of Botox Cosmetic and Allergan providers in the U.S.