Sponsor Content

Design Insider: How this Team of Architects Makes Building Dream Homes Look and Feel Easy

When thinking of designing and building a new home or renovating a home, hiring a single integrated architecture and construction firm can help avoid pitfalls that are often experienced in the design-bid-build scenario. A single source, fully accountable team helps to manage a client’s project throughout the whole process in an efficient manner. At Polhemus Savery DaSilva Architects Builders (PSD), the team of architects and builders smoothly integrates a precise and well-managed design and construction process, allowing for continuous engagement and collaboration between the project team and the client. This results in the creation of truly special homes.

