Open House: Discover this Picturesque Estate For Sale in Beautiful Lynnfield

This exquisite Colonial in sought-after Haywood Farms offers magnificent architectural details and superior craftsmanship throughout. A classic home with meticulously appointed living space, this sophisticated property welcomes you with a gracious double foyer, elegant fireplaced living room, handsome dining room and stunning library with French doors and a picture window. Gorgeous cathedral-ceiling family room with fireplace and two sets of French doors open to a heated sun room that leads to expansive gourmet chef’s kitchen with butler’s pantry, sunny breakfast area overlooking generous deck that’s ideal for entertaining. The luxurious master suite has an exquisite bath, with soaking tub, double vanities, oversized shower and two expansive walk-in closets. The 2nd floor Also includes an additional four generous ensuite bedrooms, laundry room, a breakfast stairway & 3rd level Game Room. The lower walk-out level has an exercise room, second family room, soundproof theatre room and full bath and access to the heated seven-car garage!