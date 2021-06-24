Welcome Home: A Stately Canton Colonial

Address: 10 Sullivan Way, Canton

Listing Price: $849,900

Size: 2,164 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

This stately colonial-style home located in Canton sits at the start of the cul-de-sac neighborhood affectionately called “Sully Way.” Enter this exceptional home to find beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, a formal dining room to your left, and a sitting room that flows right into the expansive kitchen and family room. The gorgeous white kitchen, with updated granite countertops, gives today’s buyer the perfect flow for entertaining. Off the family room, the slider leads you out to your deck ready to host this summer BBQs with family and friends. Upstairs you have two large size bedrooms and an oversized primary bedroom featuring an en suite. Attached to the primary suite, is a smartly designed office space or study, or nursery. For those commuting back to work, the location is prime and close to all major highways.

Agent: Melissa Mayer

Phone: 781-799-4894

Email:

