Boston Traveler: Find Peace and Quiet on Sebago Lake in Maine

Sparkling waters, a camp where time stands still, and s’mores under the stars—Maine’s second-largest lake invites you to jump right in.

Ah, the sound of peace and quiet. That’s the biggest selling point of a trip to Sebago Lake, where nature is always front and center. Thanks to Migis Lodge’s ample 135-acre property spread over 3,500 feet of lake frontage, the only noises likely to wake you up each morning are the occasional loon call and the gentle lapping of Sebago’s waters on the shoreline. Head over to the main lodge for a hearty breakfast—or, if you prefer to sleep in, coffee and pastries are left out in the living room until 11 a.m. If you’re bringing the brood, drop them off for the day at the kids’ camp for children ages four to six, or the slightly more active Adventure Camp for those seven and older. From there, Migis is a choose-your-own adventure that re-creates all the joys of summer camp, with activities such as water-skiing, tennis, and rides on the resort’s Chris-Craft cruiser included in your daily rate. Do them all, do just a few, or do absolutely nothing—staying here can be as lively or as relaxing as you’d like it to be.

While there’s no shortage of things to do at Migis, you’ll find plenty of off-campus fun in the area as well: visiting Nathaniel Hawthorne’s Boyhood Home nearby in Raymond; hitting the links at the popular southern Maine golf course Point Sebago; hiking up Douglas Mountain for panoramic views over the lake; and then grabbing some Raymond’s Frozen Custard to break the heat. Just be sure to head back to your cabin to get ready for dinner: From 5:30 p.m. on, men are required to wear jackets, but don’t sweat the dress code—it’s less stuffy than it sounds, and the ritual of dressing for dinner is all part of the camp’s retro appeal. Enjoy cocktail hour outdoors as you watch the sun set over Sebago, then head indoors for a chef-prepared five-course meal (including lobster!) nightly. Back at your well-appointed cabin, a cozy bedroom with a wood-burning fireplace awaits, but there’s always the option of joining an outdoor bonfire—because summer camp is all about making new friends along the way, right?

Getting There

Drive up the coast to Portland, Maine, then head inland on Route 302 for about 20 miles and you’ll be lounging lakeside in just under two and a half hours.

Staying There

Picturesque Migis Lodge hearkens back to a simpler time: Built in 1916 and owned by the same family for three generations, it’s one of Maine’s last remaining American Plan resort camps, where three meals a day and most activities are included in the daily rate.