Travel Guide: Experience History and Luxe Hotels in Quebec City

Meandering cobblestone streets, swoon-worthy architecture, and a thriving cultural scene await in this centuries-old Canadian metropolis.

STAY

Glamour Time

With the Canadian border now open to Americans after more than a year of COVID-related closures, history-rich Quebec City welcomes tourists with a slew of luxe hotels. The newly refreshed Le Capitole Hôtel, for one, appeals with a pair of on-site restaurants, a performing-arts venue, and views of the city’s Old Quebec neighborhood (to say nothing of the in-room baths with heated marble floors). There’s also nearby Monsieur Jean, which debuted in 2019. What the boutique property lacks in bonus spaces, it more than makes up for with style; moody blue furnishings and oversize windows add drama to the guest rooms, while striped lamps and velvet wing chairs enliven the lounge areas.

offreslecapitole.com; monsieurjean.ca.

EAT

Sensory Overload

Need a break from popping in and out of shops on Rue du Petit-Champlain or exploring the city’s many historical landmarks? Rest tired feet—and fill your belly—at Madame Chose. Opened in December 2019, the design-forward restaurant is just as much a treat for the eyes as it is for the tastebuds. Dazzling light fixtures, cascading greenery, and gorgeous tilework make tucking into dishes such as roasted duck breast and Arctic char with vermouth sauce all the more savory.

madamechose.com.

SEE

Past is Present

For a fun-filled afternoon that won’t have your teeth chattering in the Canadian chill this winter, spend some time indoors at the Musée de la Civilisation. An interactive history museum, the beloved institution offers a range of exhibitions for visitors of all ages and interests. One must-see? “Pompeii: The Immortal City,” which opens in November 2021 and runs through early September 2022. Produced by Italy’s Museo Galileo and National Archaeological Museum of Naples, the riveting show re-creates that fateful day in 79 A.D. when Mount Vesuvius unleashed its wrath on the ancient Roman city.

mcq.org.