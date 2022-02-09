Two Local Hotels Were Just Named among the Best in the U.S.

Take a look inside the top-in-the-nation hotels in our backyard.

You don’t have to travel far to stay at the best hotels in America. In fact, two of them are right in our backyard.

Those were the findings, at least, of the U.S. News & World Report‘s Best Hotels ranking released this week, which put two New England favorites in its top 50 nationwide.

Highest up among area hoteliers was Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont, which placed 14th. U.S. News said its high rank owes to its “tranquil atmosphere, ample amenities and impeccable service,” not to mention its all-inclusive arrangement wherein guests can do everything from eat and drink to ski and canoe without ever having to whip out a credit card.

The hotel—a farmhouse and collection of cottages set in picturesque hilly splendor—has been lavished with honors before: In 2020, it was named Forbes Travel Guide’s Hotel of the Year. It came as a bit of a surprise, given its small size (just 20 rooms), relative obscurity, and off-the-beaten path location. But, as Forbes wrote at the time: “If you’re looking for fresh mountain air, beautiful scenery and that get-away-from-it-all feeling, this cozy hotel should be on your hotel bucket list.”

The Mandarin Oriental, obviously, needs no introduction. U.S. News honored the celebrated Boston institution by describing it as “spectacular, comfortable and well-situated,” making note of its famed spa, and highlighting its family friendliness. And the $15 million renovation it undertook back in 2020, which focused on refreshing guest rooms with more luxurious homey-ness, has not gone unnoticed.

It should go without saying, but U.S. News notes that both of these award-winning destinations are wildly expensive. But, hey, that’s what special occasions are for!

The ranking also breaks down the top hotels by state. In its list of the best hotels in Massachusetts, behind the Mandarin, you’ll find the Wequassett Resort and Golf Club in Harwich, The Wauwinet in Nantucket, the Boston Harbor Hotel, and the Four Seasons One Dalton Street.

Number one on the national list this year went to the Peninsula Chicago, which earned plaudits for its apparently impeccable service and its Hong Kong-inspired accents and dining.

Elsewhere in the U.S., the ranking of top hotels lauds some posh addresses in Hawaii, New York, Miami, Charleston, and quite a few in Las Vegas. Interestingly, both Encore and Wynn Las Vegas hotels in Nevada cracked the top 10 in America, but Boston’s own Wynn property, the Encore Boston Harbor, didn’t make the list at all.