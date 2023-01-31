Five Boston Shops to Hit Before Your Next Tropical Vacation

Winging off to the Bahamas or Fiji this month to escape the cold? These are the local stores to hit—and the best items to pack.

For Swimwear and Coverups

Bloomingdale’s

Boston’s swimsuit selection is lacking, even in the summertime—throw in some ice and snow, and it gets even sparser. But fear not: Bloomingdale’s hits the mark in any season with a wide-ranging collection of cult favorites like Just Bee Queen coverups and sexy Reiss one- and two-pieces. And we can’t forget about the men: Vilebrequin trunks for the win.

225 Boylston Street, Chestnut Hill Mall, Chestnut Hill, bloomingdales.com.

For Skin Care

Townhouse Beauty Bar

Your skin is your body’s largest organ, so it’s important to protect it, especially when you’re going from 20 to 80 degrees overnight. For top sun-care choices, the ladies on Beacon Hill know the only place to shop is Townhouse Beauty Bar. Pick up SkinCeuticals’ long-lasting matte sunscreen for under your makeup (bonus: it’s safe for coral reefs) as well as Coola’s guava-mango-scented organic sunscreen spray to keep your entire body protected after that snorkel dive.

28 Charles Street, Beacon Hill, Boston, townhousebeautybar.com.

For Travel Bags

Cuyana

Straw bags are great for the beach, but they won’t do for the plane ride from Boston. Enter Cuyana on Newbury Street, where sturdy yet sleek carryalls abound. Jet setters love the brand’s “Large Recycled” travel bag—good for you and the environment, as it’s made of recycled plastic but still has the looks and durability of quality leather. Or grab the “Classic Easy” tote in regular or tall size for a short weekend trip, and get it monogrammed for $15 so Muffy doesn’t accidentally grab yours.

112 Newbury Street, Back Bay, Boston, cuyana.com.

For Headwear

Salmagundi

If you’ve shopped for hats, you’ve likely heard of this eclectic haberdashery, where owners Jessen Fitzpatrick and Andria Rapagnola are ready to fit you for your sun-kissed vacation. My top three picks are the “Esplanade” Panama—made in Ecuador, it’s perfect for sun protection—the “Margerite” ivory fedora with a red under-brim; and the “Sawmill” Stetson, a packable cowboy hat.

Jamaica Plain and North End, salmagundiboston.com.

For Resort Wear

Daniela Corte

For resort fashion in vibrant colors and flirty cuts, local designer Daniela Corte has you covered—literally. All you have to do is throw on her red “Pamela” dress, with its coquettish tassel trim, over your swimsuit. Her “Costas” gingham top with puffed sleeves will turn heads at the beach bar—especially when paired with white denim. Or simply slip the floral “Gratacos” skirt over your white one-piece swimsuit and go from beach to dinner at the taverna.

15 Marlborough Street, Back Bay, danielacorte.com.

First published in the print version of the February 2023 issue with the headline, “Ready, Jet, Go!”