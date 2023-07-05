Seven Spectacular Destinations for New England Glamping

Our favorite luxury camping locations for falling in love with the great outdoors all over again—no tent-pitching experience required.

From day trips to weekend getaways, our biweekly Traveler newsletter shows you the best of New England and beyond.

Tops’l Farm

An elevated, woodsy getaway in Waldoboro, Maine

Where You Sleep

These tiny A-frame cabins nestled in the woods of MidCoast Maine are practically torn from the pages of an L.L.Bean catalog: Inside, the sloping ceilings are clad in natural wood, while two twin beds offer plush bedding and plaid pillows. There’s no electricity in the cabin, but an oversize window lets in lots of light during the day, while lanterns emit a soft glow at night. You’ll head to the common bathhouse for phone charging, hot showers, dishwashing, and more.

Where to Eat

When you’re not roasting marshmallows over your campfire with a kit from Tops’l, you’ll want to reserve a spot at one of the property’s stunning barn dinners. For more-casual bites, venture east to Rockland (approx. 25 minute drive) for something seasonal at Sammy’s Deluxe, then wash it down with a glass of natural wine from Oyster River Winegrowers, a stop along the drive back. You can peek inside its shop and tasting room in Camden or enjoy pét-nats in its converted barn in Warren.

Nearby Activities

An invigorating walk along the rocky coast of Maine is always a good idea, but for a little something extra, go for a stroll at Pemaquid Point Lighthouse. Brave souls can climb to the top to glimpse striking views of the Atlantic. For a more low-key afternoon, consider Maine’s role in American art at the Farnsworth Art Museum.

365 Bremen Rd., Waldoboro, Maine, 207-832-1602, topslfarm.com.

Under Canvas Acadia

A splashy Downeast retreat in Surry, Maine

Where You Sleep

Salt air is good for the soul—especially when you’re sleeping just steps from the water. Savor the ocean breezes from the comfort of your safari-style tent, which comes equipped with a king-size bed, a plush en suite bathroom, and a wood-burning stove for those chilly Maine evenings. Upgrade to the Stargazer tent for crystal-clear views of the constellations.

Where to Eat

How does a lobster bake right on the water sound? It’s just one of the many dining options available right on-site at Under Canvas, where you’ll find cheffed-up selections for breakfast, lunch, and dinner—not to mention gratis s’mores kits for all.

Nearby Adventures

You’re about an hour door-to-door to Acadia National Park here—but if you don’t feel like making the drive, there are plenty of other ways to get your heart pumping close by. Trek up Blue Hill Mountain or check out the many nature preserves of Deer Isle, which also boasts charming art galleries and shops when you’re ready for a slower pace.

Normandy Farms

Summer camp with a side of glamp in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Where You Sleep

Want to live out your Dirty Dancing fantasies (complete with a gigantic recreation lodge)? Book a week at Normandy Farms. Though it’s been around since the ’70s, the place has accommodations that are anything but old-school, with updated cabins, yurts, and safari tents equipped with water and electricity. Deluxe cabins offer a queen bed and a sleeping loft for kids, while the cozier ones have bunk beds and a screened-in porch. The property’s yurts, meanwhile, overlook a nearby pond and feature wraparound decks stocked with a grill, a dining set, and an outdoor cooler.

What to Eat

Craving a respite from campfire cuisine? South Shore bar pizza and other local delicacies are available at Kamper’s Kitchen, the campsite’s open-air snack bar. Or head off-site to the aptly named Station One: Opened recently in Foxborough’s former fire station, it operates as a craft brewery, winery, distillery, and restaurant all in one. Sample local brews from Shovel Town Brewery or a cocktail made with house bourbon, then soak it up with a dip flight, which is exactly what it sounds like—French onion dip, hummus, smoked spinach dip, and guacamole.

Nearby Adventures

Swimming, tennis, disc golf, fishing—it’s all right at Normandy Farms. But on a rainy day, there’s plenty to see and do at Patriot Place. At the top of the list is Freedom Wind Tunnel, an indoor skydiving center slated to open this summer. For less adrenaline and more precision, try an archery lesson at Ace Archers, housed inside a brick factory building.

72 West St., Foxboro, MA 02035, 866-67FARMS, normandyfarms.com.

Sandy Pines Campground

Sleeping in style in Kennebunkport, Maine

Where You Sleep

At Sandy Pines, glamping is a vibe—after all, the retro-style lodging options here were designed by professional interiors whiz Krista Stokes. Choose from a selection of chic options to hit the hay, from safari tents and cottages to Airstream trailers, A-frame “hideaway huts,” and even Conestoga wagons. Family glamping tents can fit up to five people and offer a king-size bed, two twin beds, overhead lighting, and an indoor mini fridge. Draped in string lights, each tent also comes with its own fire pit, not to mention a picnic table and beverage cooler.

What to Eat

Tuck your flannel safely in your backpack before setting out for a fine-dining experience at nearby Earth at Hidden Pond, where the dishes incorporate fresh herbs, heirloom vegetables, and edible flowers from the on-site garden. Plan for a nightcap at Batson River Brewing & Distilling’s stately flagship taproom near Kennebunkport’s Dock Square. Try the Whitecap, a cocktail made with Fruity Pebbles–infused el Jimador tequila, Combier triple sec, lemon, lime, and demerara sugar.

Nearby Adventures

Lounge in the super-soft sand at Goose Rocks Beach, just a mile from the campground—or cruise the waterways via a kayak or standup paddleboard from Kayak Excursions. When the sun sets, catch a tribute band or local talent in concert at Vinegar Hill Music Theatre in Arundel.

277 Mills Rd., Kennebunkport, Maine 04046, 207-967-2483, sandypinescamping.com.

Huttopia

An Alpine Escape in Albany, New Hampshire

Where You Sleep

Leave your smartphone behind, breathe in the fresh mountain air, and take in the majesty of the White Mountains from the comfort of a tent or chalet at Huttopia. Situated on an ultra-clear lake, several of the tents come with brand-new wood stoves, while the chalets boast full bathrooms and well-equipped kitchens.

What to Eat

When you’re not grabbing a bite at Huttopia’s on-site Airstream trailer café, fuel up for the day with a tofu scramble wrap and ginger energizer shot at Table + Tonic, located in nearby North Conway. Once you’re finished hiking, unwind with a heaping plate of fish and chips from May Kelly’s Cottage—the closest you’ll come to feeling like you’re in Ireland in a 100-mile radius.

Nearby Adventures

Rent a canoe, kayak, or paddleboard from Huttopia’s new beach hut on the lake, or take a dip in the heated saltwater pool. If you prefer to take in mountain views without breaking a sweat, board a train on the Conway Scenic Railroad for picturesque vistas and a dose of vintage flair. The Mountaineer train re-creates the experience of a post–World War II transcontinental train ride with repurposed passenger cars from the 1950s. And don’t leave without venturing to Diana’s Baths, a series of cascading waterfalls at the end of a short trail.

Huttopia White Mountains, Pine Knoll Rd., Albany, New Hampshire 03818, 603-447-3131, canada-usa.huttopia.com/site/white-mountains.

Terramor Outdoor Resort

A national park experience under the stars in Bar Harbor, Maine

Where You Sleep

After you spend a day exploring Arcadia, New England’s only national park, Terramor’s spacious canvas tents beckon with plush beds, reading lamps, lounge chairs, and fire pits overlooking the towering trees of Mount Desert Island. Bringing the whole family along? The Moosewood tent boasts two bedrooms plus a private bathroom with an indoor and outdoor shower.

What to Eat

Wander over to Terramor’s glass-walled lodge for a quick bite, a take-and-explore lunch, or a glass of seasonal wine, cider, or beer. Over in downtown Bar Harbor, Salt & Steel has been delighting locals and visitors alike since it opened in 2019; don’t miss the Maine lobster Bolognese with house-made gnocchetti. And you can’t leave town without stopping for a drink at Parrilla, the outdoor tapas-bar offshoot of Latin restaurant Havana. Maine charcuterie, a few oysters, and a mojito are in order.

Nearby Adventures

The unspoiled beauty of Acadia National Park is calling your name. You could hike to the iconic “bubble” rocks, bike the park’s carriage roads, or simply drive to the top of Cadillac Mountain. Once you’re sufficiently tuckered out, book a tour aboard the lobster boat Lulu to learn about Maine’s crustacean and marine life.

1453 ME-102, terramoroutdoorresort.com.

AutoCamp Cape Cod

Airstream dreamin’ in Falmouth, Massachusetts

Where You Sleep

Check in at the ultra-modern clubhouse overlooking Buzzards Bay, then load up the wagon and make your way to your gorgeously appointed Airstream trailer, which comes equipped with a queen bed, a high-end full bath, and a kitchenette perfect for prepping burgers and dogs for the campfire grill. If you have older kiddos who like an adventure, book a “Basecamp” mini suite, which adds a tent featuring two twin beds to the setup. The cabin-like Vista X suites are a little bigger; the luxury tents, meanwhile, are the only accommodations on-site without private bathrooms (though once you see the clubhouse’s spa-like shower area, you won’t mind).

What to Eat

With grill kits available on-site, there’s no need to pack a cooler. You’ll also find satisfying breakfast, lunch, and dinner options in the clubhouse, not to mention complimentary coffee and granola in the morning. If you’re looking to venture out for the night, there are plenty of excellent restaurants within a short drive, including the sea-to-table Water Street Kitchen in Woods Hole (hello, grilled Wellfleet oysters and bluefish pâté).

Nearby Adventures

The best part about a stay at AutoCamp? The resort is situated right on the Shining Sea Bikeway, and bikes for guests are offered free of charge. When you’re not pedaling along the coast into Falmouth and Woods Hole, enjoy acoustic music by the fire, yoga classes on the lawn, and easy access to Falmouth’s shoreline.

836 Palmer Ave., Falmouth, Massachusetts 02540, 855-203-1518, autocamp.com/cape-cod.

First published in the print edition of the July 2023 issue with the headline “This Is Not Camping.”