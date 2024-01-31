Psst… There’s a Weekly Nonstop Flight to Grenada from Logan Airport

Only a five-hour plane ride away, the Lesser Antilles island is waiting.

February is almost here, which means one thing for most Bostonians: simultaneously daydreaming about warmer climes and cursing the decision to live here. The good news is there’s now one more nonstop flight to the Caribbean from Logan, should you choose to make that dream a reality: This past November, JetBlue began offering direct flights to Grenada every Saturday from the Hub.

If you’re not already familiar with Grenada, you should know this: As the southernmost island in the Lesser Antilles and just 515 miles northeast of Venezuela, it is warm. Even in January, the average high temperature clocks in at a delightful 84 degrees—by contrast, our fair city’s average August high is just 81 degrees. That means unlike some other Caribbean destinations that will remain nameless, winter days here are actually hot enough for swimming, snorkeling, and other water-based fun.

Known for its gorgeous beaches and abundance of spices, Grenada is growing its tourism sector in other ways, too, with new lodging on the horizon. On February 1, the luxury boutique hotel Silversands Beach House opens its doors, offering suites built into a cliff overlooking the crystal-clear Caribbean Sea. Sandwiched between two beaches and a lagoon, Six Senses La Segasse Grenada promises to be another stunning lodging option when it opens this spring, with a spa, five dining experiences, and kid-friendly programming rounding out the resort’s offerings.

If you need a break from soaking up the sun at your hotel, you’ll find plenty else to do on the island. At the top of the list is the first-of-its-kind Moliniére Underwater Sculpture Park, which recently received a major upgrade thanks to the addition of 31 pieces. You can snorkel or dive to see artist James deCaires Taylor’s new collection “Coral Carnival,” which takes inspiration from the island’s annual carnival and features sculptures festooned with jewels, sequins, and feathers.

Back on dry land, arrange a guided tour through the rainforest to the breathtaking Seven Sisters Falls, or get a primer on cocoa production at the 17th-century plantation known as Belmont Estate.

No matter what you do, be sure to end the day with a rum punch as the sun sets—and try as hard as you possibly can not to think about your return flight to the frigid cold that awaits.

