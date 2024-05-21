30 Places to Eat and Drink on the Cape and the Islands in 2024

Get the scoop on the freshest seafood, al fresco dining, hip breweries, and ice cream, with these must-visit spots to dine and drink near the beach. Plus, where to stay and what else to do while you're out there.

Dining on the Cape has always been full of classics—those family-friendly roadside stalls with fried clams, lobster rolls, fish and chips, and creamy, dreamy ice cream cones where time seems to stand still. But recently, the area has become more of a haven for food lovers than ever before. There are breweries and wineries with food trucks and live music, chef-driven restaurants from Boston expats, and gourmet drag brunches in Provincetown. This guide is your culinary compass, navigating you through 30 of the most delightful restaurants across the Cape and the islands.

From the historic Dunbar House Tea Room & Wine Bar in Sandwich to the fresh, seasonal bounty at Chatham Bars Inn Farm Dinners, we’ve got you covered. Craving dayboat scallops with an upscale view? Topper’s at the Wauwinet in Nantucket awaits. Or perhaps a quirky sandwich shop on the Vineyard is more your style. It’s all here. So, grab your appetite and dive into our picks for the must-try places to eat this summer.

Where to Eat on the Cape and the Islands

Where to Eat: the Upper Cape

Cape Cod Winery

The siren call of Cape Cod Winery is not only its original wines, such as the sunshine-y Vineyard Sound sauvignon blanc, brightly spiced Reel Red red blend, and buoyant, semidry Mermaid Water rosé. Amid the rolling farmland of East Falmouth, the 3-acre vineyard’s family-friendly atmosphere—think fire-pit-fitted picnic tables, frequent live music, and an on-site food truck, back for its second summer—makes it a lively beach-day alternative.

4 Oxbow Rd., East Falmouth, capecodwinery.com.

Dunbar House Tea Room & Wine Bar

Afternoon tea…after the beach? In Sandwich, it’s a tradition dating back 100 years. Kathryn Wolstenholme, a hospitality industry up-and-comer and native Cape Codder, recently purchased this historical home overlooking Sandwich’s picturesque Shawme Pond. With executive chef Patrick Hurley serving up occasion-worthy displays of British-style bites like mini beef Wellingtons and freshly baked berry scones during traditional tea service, she also hosts ticketed tea parties and wine dinners at the storied spot.

One Water St., Sandwich, thedunbarhouse.com.

Epic Oyster

Many Cape restaurants command long waits—but only some are actually worth it. This 1920s diner car turned oyster bar, which can see parties lining up in-season even with a table reservation, is one of them. Chef Marc Warner enhances simple pleasures with Asian and Portuguese elements, such as steamed littleneck clams with smoky, house-cured chouriço and piquant piri-piri sauce. The often-updated selection of wine is just as dynamic, with more than a dozen choices by the glass and more bottles lining the room.

70 County Rd., Falmouth, eatepicoyster.com.

Estia

After a day in the Mediterranean sun, Greeks revitalize themselves with cuisine so elemental and easygoing that it attracts visitors from all over the world. At Estia, with locations on Mashpee Commons and Main Street in Falmouth, the late Nick Markantonis and his wife, Catherine, introduced the sandy coastline of Cape Cod to such salubrious spreads, like savory dips served with warm, tender pita bread, and char-grilled octopus and skewers of lamb and chicken. The house specialty coal-fired pizza isn’t traditional to Greece, but it’s authentic to the Markantonis family, who owned a Belmont pizzeria before relocating to the Cape.

26 Steeple St., Mashpee and 117 Main St., Falmouth, estiacapecod.com.

Water Street Kitchen

For many Woods Hole visitors, the southwestern tip of Cape Cod is a stopover on the way to the Vineyard. But the area boasts its own waypoints, including this restaurant invitingly situated along the drawbridge from John and Molly Wilson. In his wife’s hometown, chef John whips up destination-worthy dishes like yellowtail crudo with basil oil and pineberries, and a double-cut pork chop dressed with a pickled-cucumber-and-ramp salad. The Wilsons are also behind Tiger Ramen, a casual-cool noodle bar on Falmouth’s Main Street.

56 Water St., Woods Hole, waterstreetkitchen.com.

Where to Stay: Sea Crest Beach resort

The family- and dog-friendly Sea Crest Beach resort in North Falmouth has some tasty news of its own to share: This spring, the oceanfront getaway unveiled Streetscape, a fresh slate of culinary experiences, including a full-service seafood restaurant, a coffee-and-pastry spot, an artisanal pizza restaurant, a takeout clam shack, and, of course, the aptly named Captain Scoops ice cream shop. Bring a towering cone back to your balcony or patio overlooking Old Silver Beach and enjoy the view.

350 Quaker Rd., North Falmouth, seacrestbeachhotel.com.

What to Do: Shining Sea Bikeway

The Shining Sea Bikeway was named for Falmouth native Katharine Lee Bates’s “America the Beautiful”—and beautiful it is, running along the coastline nearly 11 miles through Falmouth to Woods Hole. Grab a gorgeous French pastry from patisserie Maison Villatte to tuck into your bike basket, then hop on at the Depot Avenue entrance for an exhilarating half-day outing.

Where to Eat: Mid-Cape

Captain Frosty’s

Is it even summer on the Cape without Captain Frosty’s? With handwritten menu boards and woodsy outdoor seating, the restaurant has ably played the role of “nostalgic Cape Cod clam shack” for nearly 50 years. Yet the midcentury Dennis landmark with a walk-up ice cream window has earned its seasonal staying power on more than just vibes: The cold lobster rolls and fried seafood—namely, fish and chips made with flaky Atlantic cod—are of excellent quality and value.

219 Main St. (Route 6A), Dennis, captainfrosty.com.

Leonessa

Chef Diego Mota cooked at top steakhouses around Boston, including the Bancroft and the Federal, before relocating with his wife to her native Cape Cod. Last year, the couple opened Leonessa in Yarmouth Port, a cozy, two-story bar and kitchen with citified service and Italian-ish specialties like Atlantic haddock alla Milanese and truffled beef tartare. Settle in with the complimentary focaccia and a cocktail (we recommend the Ciao Campagna, with bourbon, citrus, and Averna), and ask about the handstamped ravioli, an often-available addition.

43 Main St. (Route 6A), Yarmouth Port, leonessacapecod.com.

Lighthouse Keeper’s Pantry

It’s impossible to bottle up the magic of summer on Cape Cod, but this boutiquey café surely gets close. A before-the-beach stop for breakfast or lunch, Lighthouse Keeper’s Pantry is also a wholesaler of original condiments such as cranberry-lime hot sauce, beach-plum jelly, and “secret beach” burger seasoning. Those signature provisions get incorporated into homemade pastries and frittata sandwiches like the Catboat, with bacon, goat cheese, and sweet-tangy tomato jam.

173 Main St., Yarmouth, lighthousekeeperspantry.com.

The Pheasant

The dream is to return, year after year, to the same vacation home where you befriend a neighbor who gardens, grills, and has a big wine collection. But for now, there’s the Pheasant, a homey Dennis restaurant much the same. A seasonal business of Adam and Erica Dunn, who also own Dunn & Sons natural wine shop in Yarmouth Port, the Pheasant takes a local, low-intervention approach to sourcing and preparing plates, like dayboat scallop aguachile and braised beef cheek and polenta with horseradish gremolata.

905 Route 6A, Dennis, pheasantcapecod.com.

The Rooftop at Pelham House Resort

The ocean panorama here might be enough to earn rave reviews, but the accommodating brunch, lunch, and dinner menus and attentive service make the Rooftop at Pelham House Resort more than just a photo op. From lemon-dill-accented lobster rolls to pork loin schnitzel, the wide-ranging menu is as satisfying as the view. Start with a festive cocktail like Purple Rain, a colorful margarita made with orange tequila and butterfly-pea powder.

14 Sea St., Dennis Port, pelhamhouseresort.com.

Where to Stay: Margaritaville Resort

It’s 5 o’clock in Hyannis, thanks to the latest outpost of the Margaritaville Resort hotel chain. Opening this summer with 272 island-inspired rooms and suites, the Jimmy Buffet–themed retreat is all about fun—for proof, look no further than the indoor waterpark, two bars, arcade, and kids’ club. But there’s also plenty here to help you relax on your vacation, too, including a full-service spa (opening later in the season).

1225 Iyannough Rd., Hyannis, margaritavilleresorts.com.

What to Do: Cape Playhouse

Iconic starlets Julie Andrews, Bette Davis, and Ginger Rogers have all made appearances at the Cape Playhouse in Dennis, which opened its doors in 1927 and is still going strong nearly a century later. This summer brings an array of award-winning productions to the stage, from Beautiful: The Carole King Musical to Waitress. Got little ones? Bring ’em to the 10 a.m. outdoor kids’ performances on select summer Fridays.

820 Main St., Route 6A, Dennis, capeplayhouse.com.

Where to Eat: Lower Cape

Aplaya Kitchen + Tiki Bar

Born from a popular pop-up at nearby Mom & Pop’s Burgers, this Chatham oasis for Filipino fare and island-style libations appeared last summer beneath tall trees and thatched umbrellas. The seasonal outdoor bar features co-owner Pelinda Deegan’s family recipes—including “Mom’s” crispy pork lumpia (Filipino egg rolls) served with sweet-chili dipping sauce, and house-made ube ice cream—making it one of the Cape’s coolest new spots to chill.

483 Main St., Chatham, aplayacapecod.com.

Chatham Bars Inn Farm Dinners

Astute eaters may notice “CBI farm” vegetables cited on menus across Cape Cod—especially at Stars, the Sacred Cod, and other on-site dining options at Chatham Bars Inn. But there’s only one place to be surrounded by the source. The 8-acre farm, located 10 miles toward the bay from its parent hotel, hosts seasonal four-course dinners, served family-style. Held in the flower and vegetable fields under twinkling lights or a glass greenhouse (if the weather calls for cover), these special events typically take place at golden hour in the summer and fall.

297 Shore Rd., Chatham, chathambarsinn.com.

Mac’s Chatham Fish & Lobster

The newest restaurant from one of the Cape’s top hospitality groups, Mac’s in Chatham calls to mind the original location on the pier in Wellfleet, with casual dining and a seafood shop next door—but this one’s open year round. The dual concept keeps the menus fresh and versatile, with catch landed that day making its way into Mac’s fish tacos, gluten-free fried fare, and inventive takes like shrimp-and-scallop dumplings.

1291 Main St., Chatham, macsseafood.com.

Twenty-Eight Atlantic at the Wequassett Resort and Golf Club

The Wequassett’s coastal-country accommodations maintain an illustrious five stars from the Forbes Travel Guide, but you don’t need a key to your own luxury cottage to experience them. Visit the Harwich resort anytime to enjoy its unparalleled locale on Pleasant Bay and enticing dining options. Twenty-Eight Atlantic has five stars of its own and a nightly prix fixe menu by acclaimed chef James Hackney, while Outer Bar & Grille is more casual but no less stunning, situated on a deck by the bayside pool.

2173 MA-28, Harwich, wequassett.com.

Viv’s Kitchen & Juice Bar

Before heading out on a bike ride—or, depending on how you vacay, the morning after crushing a pint of fried clams and a few ’Gansett lagers—refuel at this café near the Orleans entrance to the Cape Cod Rail Trail. Owners Viv and Mike Dufresne blend Brazilian and American cuisine in the wholesome all-day offerings that range from revitalizing to hearty: think cold-press juices, avocado toast with “everything” chia seeds, linguiça-egg sandwiches, and traditional plates of rice and beans.

130 MA-6A, Orleans, vivskitchen.com.

Where to Stay: Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club

It’s hard to choose a favorite thing about Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club, but if we had to pick just one, it would be the Beach Bar, which is exactly as its name suggests—a spot directly on the private shoreline to watch the sun sink into the bay with a cranberry mojito in hand. Of course, there are plenty of other reasons to book a plush room at this sprawling resort, from the stunning views at the Ocean Terrace restaurant to the top-rated private golf club (open only to members and hotel guests) to the tennis and pickleball courts.

2907 Main St., Brewster, oceanedge.com.

What to Do: Cap’n Kids Fishing Adventures

Got a pint-size wannabe angler in tow? Cap’n Kids Fishing Adventures, which departs every day out of Saquatucket Harbor in Harwich Port starting June 15, is designed especially for little ones. You’ll get two hours of fun—bait and equipment included—and the kids even get the chance to scrub the deck and bait a crab trap with the crew.

Harwich Port, capecodkidsfishing.com.

Where to Eat: Outer Cape

Butch’s at Crown & Anchor

You don’t need to wait for nighttime to enjoy P-town’s famous party scene. Since this showy hotel and venue came under the ownership of music producer Jonathan Hawkins and his partner, Paolo Martini, a few years back, it’s been serving up a dazzling drag brunch every Saturday and Sunday, courtesy of award-winning pastry chef Kelly Fields. This summer, Fields’s menu—dubbed Butch’s at the Crown—is available all day, every day, with big, vibrant salads and more regional seafood. Drag-brunch-only additions, including Fields’s famous griddled banana bread and biscuits, are just as impressive as the entertainment.

247 Commercial St., Provincetown, onlyatthecrown.com.

CShore Kitchen + Bar

After years in Boston kitchens and corporate America, respectively, Bob Willis and Kelly Oakes relocated to the Outer Cape and now share their contentment nightly with guests at their restaurant, complete with a gorgeous garden patio. Ordering the “chef’s whim” conjures specials inspired by the couple’s travels and beach walks. We just love that for them! And us, when plates arrive with whimsies such as lobster-salad bao bun and grilled peach with maple-walnut crème fraîche.

554 Route 6, Wellfleet, cshorewellfleet.com.

Governor Bradford

Foodies in Provincetown have likely walked right past this salty-looking tavern while on an Anthony Bourdain–inspired pilgrimage to the Lobster Pot, maybe stopping in later for some drag karaoke. But after changing hands in 2022, the restaurant has become a destination in its own right thanks to new owners Collin Kolisko, a former Mac’s Seafood sushi chef, and David Ciccolo, co-owner of the Publick House in Brookline. Drag karaoke continues, but otherwise, the Gov has been completely reimagined, with fresh oysters, a venerable beer list, and izakaya-influenced fare like “corn ribs” with miso butter, katsu-style fried fish, and a Wagyu beef smashburger on the menu.

312 Commercial St., Provincetown, thegovbradford.com.

PB Boulangerie Bistro

The lavish pastry case at this bustling spot is an exquisite slice of French finery for breakfast, lunch, and dessert: Buttery croissants, glossy tarts, and baguette sandwiches are just some of the choices encouraging fans to line up around the porch on busy days. Dinner returns seasonally to the bistro (reservations recommended) showcasing French-inspired dishes from founder Philippe Rispoli and team—think country pâté, classic French onion soup, Dover sole, and steak frites.

15 LeCount Hollow Rd., South Wellfleet, pbboulangeriebistro.com.

Provincetown Brewing Co.

The craft-beer boom of the past decade has brought more than a handful of new breweries to Cape Cod. P-town didn’t get its own until 2019, but the inclusive clubhouse vibe that Chris Hartley and Erik Borg have created at Provincetown Brewing makes it feel like it’s been there forever. The glammed-up garage of a taproom with a lush patio is always bustling with locals, visitors, and families sharing surprisingly substantial bar food (lemongrass chicken wings! Homemade black-bean burgers! Churros with chocolate sauce!) and signature beers such as the Bearded Mistress IPA, Crandaddy Sour, and Asphalt Glitter stout.

141 Bradford St., Provincetown, ptownbrewingco.com.

Where to Stay: AWOL in Provincetown

Set against the lush green backdrop of a tidal marsh with a winding inlet, the chic 30-room AWOL in P-town dispenses with the design clichés (shiplap, rope, etc.) in favor of a clean, minimalist aesthetic in warm, neutral tones. An outdoor common area features a heated pool, fire pits, and a guest-only bar, while amenities include bicycles, Tivoli bluetooth speakers, and bath products by Lather. Set at the far west end of town, it’s removed from the crowds on Commercial Street but still well within walking distance of all the fun.

59 Province Lands Rd., Provincetown, larkhotels.com/hotels/awol.

What to Do: Wellfleet Drive-In Theatre

The more we stream entertainment at home, the more we long for nostalgic movie-going experiences like a good old-fashioned drive-in. One of roughly 300 left in the country, the ’50s-era Wellfleet Drive-In Theatre plays both first-run features and cinematic classics, with sound streamed through your car’s radio. It’s an ideal option on a rainy day—supposedly, the picture is crisper when the screen is wet—and at $15, general admission is cheaper than most mainstream theaters.

Wellfleet, wellfleetcinemas.com.

Where to Eat: Martha’s Vineyard

19 Raw Oyster Bar and Prime Cast Iron Steakhouse

Enjoying icy oysters and creative crudo at a shady patio table may seem like a beach-vacation given, but Martha’s Vineyard lacked a true raw bar with coveted outdoor dining until 19 Raw came along. Chef Joe Monteiro (a cofounder of Wash Ashore Beer Company) and his wife, Emily, expanded their intimate restaurant and added chophouse-style options in 2021, including lobster caviar sliders, luxurious steaks, and sides such as jalapeño-creamed corn. In a sign of their success, the couple is continuing their culinary evolution at 9 Craft Kitchen & Bar, opening this season in Vineyard Haven.

19 Church St., Edgartown, 19rawoysterbar.com, 19primesteak.com.

Aquila

The remote town of Aquinnah, on the far western end of Martha’s Vineyard, is the center of culture for the island’s indigenous Wampanoag people. Known for brilliant clay cliffs, it’s a gorgeous place to sit and sip a cup of coffee from Aquila. Tribal member Del Araujo and his now-wife, Jenn, debuted the seasonal skylit café and Native art boutique in 2022, serving MV-roasted coffee, specialty drinks, and light bites like fruit-crowned açai bowls. The couple has since opened year-round outposts down-island, including First Light Café inside Edgartown’s Martha’s Vineyard Museum.

17 Aquinnah Circle, Aquinnah, aquilamv.square.site.

Midnight Taco

New this summer to Oak Bluffs’ waterfront nightlife district is a patio-equipped restaurant serving some of the island’s most beloved tacos. These few-bite handhelds—such as crispy, cheesy pork birria, and seared tuna belly tacos—were once available only from a food truck parked outside the Sand Bar, but the new outpost from entrepreneur Jordan Wallace is open all day and boasts its own full bar.

7 Circuit Ave Ext, Oak Bluffs, Martha’s Vineyard, instagram.com/midnighttacomv

Mo’s Lunch

This quirky sandwich shop is worth seeking out inside the Portuguese American Club. Commingle with the lunchtime regulars (non-members are allowed to dine at Mo’s) or take the craveable creations from cochefs Austin Racine and Maura Martin—roasted pork, garlicky rabe, and provolone on a sesame-seed hoagie roll; chopped romaine salad with marinated peppers and a zesty dressing—on the road to your next island adventure.

137 Vineyard Ave., Oak Bluffs, moslunch.com.

State Road

At the dawn of the auto age, shoring up State Road through West Tisbury eased travel from Vineyard Haven to the Aquinnah Cliffs and paved the way for more visitors to experience the rural beauty up-island. More than a century later, State Road the restaurant has become an attraction in its own right. For 15 years, the charming post-and-beam farmhouse situated on acres of herb, fruit, and vegetable gardens has connected diners to local food producers with a seasonal selection of fresh-from-the-dock seafood, single-source salads, MV-made cheeses, and beef and chicken raised in the region. No wonder it’s one of the Obamas’ favorite spots on the island.

688 State Rd., West Tisbury, stateroadrestaurant.com.

Where to Stay: Franklin Hotel

With a prime location on Upper Main Street in Edgartown, the newly opened Franklin Hotel mixes Scandinavian and nautical design in its 18 guest rooms and common areas. Thoughtful details abound throughout the property—see: the loft bed for a child above a king-size for parents in the Queen Mother Suite—while quirky art and a garden patio add to the charm.

222 Upper Main St., Edgartown, franklinhotelmv.com.

What to Do: Martha’s Vineyard Glassworks

Need a break from the beach? Take a field trip to Martha’s Vineyard Glassworks, situated in a converted barn on a picturesque stretch of road in West Tisbury. The artisanal glassblowing studio’s barn serves double duty as a workshop and showroom for glassworks by the MVG team and visiting artists from around the country (and world). Signature designs, including elegant bowls and colorful vases, make exquisite gifts.

683 State Rd., West Tisbury, mvglassworks.com.

Where to Eat: Nantucket

Cisco Brewers

Though it’s now a summer staple in Boston with a seasonal Seaport beer garden, don’t sleep on the original Cisco Brewers on Nantucket. With its own looping shuttle bus direct from downtown, the woodsy haven is an island essential for relaxed, family-friendly revelry year round. You’ll find live music and food trucks featured alongside multiple bars, with drinks from Triple Eight Distillery and Nantucket Vineyard, as well as Cisco brews such as Grey Lady wheat ale and Whale’s Tale pale ale.

5 Bartlett Farm Rd., Nantucket, ciscobrewers.com.

The Juice Bar

As soon as visitors disembark at Steamship Wharf, they usually step into line at this local landmark, enticed by the scent of fresh waffle cones and more than 40 flavors of homemade ice cream (try the Green Monster, which is minty in color and flavor with chunks of chocolate-chip cookie dough). In keeping with its name, the Juice Bar also whips up smoothies, fresh-squeezed juices, and other icy treats, but let’s be honest: We’re all here for the ice cream.

12 Broad St., Nantucket, ackjuicebar.com.

The Nautilus

Snag a seat at the Nautilus, and you’ll immediately understand why the Nantucket original got exported to a much larger restaurant in the Seaport. Global seafood dishes—like tempura-fried oyster “tacos” wrapped in sushi rice and nori; grilled bone-in pork riblets tossed in black-bean sauce with ginger and fried garlic; and Thai-style blue-crab fried rice—take diners to unexplored places. A deep list of wine, sake, and cocktails, such as the rum-and-tropical-fruit-juice Nantucket Nectar, fuel the fun.

12 Cambridge St., Nantucket, 508-228-0301, thenautilus.com.

Pizzeria Gemelle

A streamlined sister to Ventuno and Via Mare, the island’s titans of Italian cuisine, Pizzeria Gemelle emphasizes Neapolitan-style pies with complementary sides and wines—all crafted simply and masterfully. Pizzaiolo Elio DiMambro, who grew up first-generation Italian north of Boston, fires up combos like the Calabrese, with ’nduja sausage, tomato sauce, basil, red onion, and chili flakes, and a local-clam pizza with parsley crema and bacon, using only the freshest ingredients and a wood-fired oven. The small trattoria doesn’t have much seating, but what’s better than pizza at the beach?

2 East Chestnut St., Nantucket, pizzeriagemelle.com.

Topper’s at the Wauwinet

On a far-eastern isthmus with water views all around, the Wauwinet resort’s exceptional location deserves Nantucket’s finest restaurant. It has it in Topper’s, a seasonally inspired beacon of elegance with decades of distinction and a princely wine cellar. Morel mushrooms filled with comte cheese, dayboat scallops, and tender sweetbreads might appear on the nightly prix fixe, while breakfast and lunch bring out à la carte offerings such as vanilla-bean French toast and lobster-crab cakes with sweet-spicy mustard and roasted-corn relish.

120 Wauwinet Rd., wauwinet.com.

Where to Stay: Greydon House

A historic sea captain’s house only steps from the waterfront, the 20-room Greydon House was designed by the renowned New York firm Roman and Williams. As such, the décor boasts idiosyncratic yet elegant touches such as handpainted azulejos in the bathrooms and rotary telephones. Bonus points for the highly regarded on-site Italian restaurant Via Mare—and the two private guesthouses in back, which offer the utmost privacy.

17 Broad St., Nantucket, greydonhouse.com.

What to Do: Maria Mitchell Association

Since 1902, the Maria Mitchell Association has honored the Nantucket native, pioneering astronomer, and educator of the same name, famed for using a telescope to discover a comet invisible to the naked eye in 1847. The nonprofit boasts two celestial observatories, a natural-science museum, an aquarium, and a research center. Programming ranges from private beach trips, aquarium animal feedings, birdwatching tours, stargazing, and more. In other words, it’s a guaranteed good time for anyone interested in the natural world, no matter what age.

mariamitchell.org.

First published in the print edition of the June 2024 issue with the headline, “Get the Summer Scoop…”