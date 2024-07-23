An Experiential Guide to New England’s Best Glamping Spots

When nature calls, answer in a robe.

Forget roughing it—we’re talking luxury tents, tricked-out trailers, and treetop treasures that will leave you wondering why you ever slept on the ground in the first place. Luxury camping is exploding across the Northeast, so ditch the dirt, embrace the high-end yurt, and get ready to elevate your outdoors game with our insider’s guide to the best New England glamping spots.

Where to Glamp: Massachusetts

AutoCamp Cape Cod

I’ve been a proud Cape summer devotee since before I could say “Cuffy’s.” My family has rented a house there every June for decades, so when I booked an Airstream at AutoCamp Cape Cod, I was slightly skeptical. How could a shining metal trailer hold a candle to a weathered-shingle cottage flanked by hydrangeas?

It turns out that a set-in-her-ways New Englander can enjoy something new. I’d set out for Falmouth to spend a long weekend by the beach with my friend. We checked in at AutoCamp’s ultramodern clubhouse—a departure from traditional Cape style, but gorgeous nonetheless—taking a beat to peruse the selection of snacks, sodas, books, and other goodies at the camp store. Then came the moment of truth: stepping foot into our 31-foot-long home for the weekend. One of 83 trailers on the property (which also features suites, luxury tents, and cabins), the place felt surprisingly spacious on the inside, with a queen-size bed, a kitchen stocked with all the cooking essentials and serving ware, a living area with a futon, and a bathroom with a lovely walk-in shower.

After a good night’s sleep, we made some excellent pour-over coffees with the kits left for us in the trailer, then swung by the clubhouse for some grub (ham-and-cheese croissants) before heading to Old Silver Beach for the day. Once the sun set, a meal at Epic Oyster delivered on briny bliss: Oysters from up and down the Cape, miso black cod with sushi rice and pickled ginger carrots, and an oyster po’ boy sent us back to AutoCamp with barely enough room to toast our s’mores kits from the camp store. Still, we persevered, sparking flames in the private fire pit beside our trailer with wood and some fire starters.

The highlight of our stay came the next day, when we encountered the unmatched beauty of the Shining Sea Bikeway, which meanders right past AutoCamp. A small RideAway Adventures outpost on property, where campers can rent bikes, provides a private entrance to the trail. The first two hours are free for AutoCamp guests, so my friend and I made the most of our complimentary cruisers, pedaling past scenes practically copied from an oil painting. With the breeze in our hair, we took in Great Sippewissett Marsh’s sparkling blue inlets, bright-white dunes, and never-ending seagrasses.

The bike ride marked our last adventure before checkout. As we packed up our things, we both marveled at the many everyday luxuries AutoCamp had provided, from exceedingly comfortable beds and linens to little things like paper towels and tea bags. There was no squeaking screen door or knotty-pine paneling on this trip, but I found plenty of room in my classic Cape-loving heart for a novel summer adventure.

836 Palmer Ave., Falmouth, autocamp.com

Also try…

Backstage at the Verb Hotel

Can’t tear yourself away from the city? For a glamping staycation, book a custom-built trailer at Backstage, the luxury urban trailer park that’s part of the Verb Hotel in the Fenway. Continuing the Verb’s rock ’n’ roll theme, each of the 10 trailers represent a different artist, from Janis Joplin to Cass Elliot, and are inspired by the performers’ fancy tour buses. The suites measure just over 300 square feet, offering king-size beds, rainfall showers, Victrola record players, and Nespresso machines. Bonus: Backstage guests have access to the Verb’s iconic pool and extensive vinyl library, not to mention views of Fenway Park.

1271 Boylston St., Boston, Fenway, backstagetrailers.com.

Normandy Farms

A large wood-paneled recreation lodge is a fitting central gathering place for a summer-camp-like experience at Normandy Farms. Opened in Foxborough in the ’70s, the campground now rents out more-modern accommodations, including updated cabins, yurts, and safari tents equipped with water and electricity. Each yurt offers a fireplace, full bathroom, kitchenette, and a wraparound deck with a grill, while the safari tents come with ceiling fans, charging outlets, and a dining set on the back porch. For a longer stay, consider the deluxe cabins, which make room for a queen bed and a sleeping loft for the kiddos. And don’t miss the on-site disc golf course.

72 West St., Foxborough, normandyfarms.com.

Where to Glamp: Vermont

Highwood Retreat

Ninety acres. That’s how much land Katharine Mangold and Sam Parsons found themselves with after abandoning their Hollywood careers during the pandemic for a slower pace of life in central Vermont. What to do with all of that wide open space? The couple decided to use it to invite travelers like me to sleep in their backyard. Well, sort of.

Featuring rolling green fields crisscrossed by trails, Highwood Retreat—the glamping spot they opened in 2022—was truly made with heart and soul. To create the two tents currently on the property (construction on a third is set to begin this year), Parsons expanded his budding knowledge of carpentry, while Mangold scoured estate sales and antiques stores to dream up one-of-a-kind interiors. The goal, they say, was to set the scene for an extra-cozy getaway.

And cozy my trip was: The tent my friend and I stayed in showcased an antique writing desk, a plush canopy bed, a vintage trunk turned coffee table, a bookshelf lined with classics, and several oil paintings that recalled a bygone era. But it was the candelabras diffusing a warm light over the tent at night and the custom Highwood Retreat playlist—featuring the dulcet tones of Billie Holiday and Etta James—that made us feel like we’d stepped back in time. Even the outhouse was beautiful, with a Persian rug and copper sink basin on the inside.

During our trip, we relished the important work of unplugging, playing cribbage—plans that the glampers in the other tent had also made, we learned—and flipping through magazines by candlelight. We ordered two flask cocktails from Highwood’s robust tent-service menu, which arrived in small wicker baskets, as well as a gorgeous cheese board featuring sharp cheddar, cured salami, fresh berries, prosciutto, beet hummus, and an overflowing cup of veggies. Glampers can also order breakfast to their tents; we opted for bagels and croissants with our coffee. If you’re lucky, your tent service drop-off may include a cameo from Sally, Parsons and Mangold’s sweet two-year-old daughter.

During the day, we read, grazed, and hiked—and at night, we checked out the area’s burgeoning dining scene. One evening, we sampled the excellent cocktails and mussels at the Copper Fox in Springfield; on another, we drove west for French cuisine at the Left Bank in Weston. It’s part of the newly opened hotel the Weston, owned by the family that once operated New York City’s Carlyle and Gramercy Park hotels. Chicken-liver mousse and pistachio mille-feuille made for a stunning (and delicious) way to end the trip.

Looking back, our long weekend at Highwood Retreat was a unique experience. Warmth and attentiveness from the owners and a welcome lack of technology made us feel millions of miles away from the real world while we were there. Thankfully, that was the point.

237 Randall Hill Rd., Springfield, VT, highwoodretreat.com.

Also try…

Parker Hill Farm

The safari tents here are air-conditioned and WiFi-equipped, meaning you can WFW (work from the woods) with a rustic new Zoom background. More modern comforts, like en-suite bathrooms, a daily coffee bar, and a gas grill, make relaxing a breeze. Then there are the alpacas—the glampsite is part of a working fiber farm, with each animal producing between 5 and 10 pounds of fleece each year. Wave hello to the fluffy guys (or pet one if they saddle up to you) before toasting some marshmallows under the stars.

481 Parker Hill Rd., Springfield, Vermont, parkerhillfarm.com.

The Treehouse at Moose Meadow

Resting your head under the trees is one thing, but sleeping above the treeline is another experience entirely. Moose Meadow Lodge offers a charming log-cabin experience in every season, but from May through October, you’ll want to book the lodge’s on-site treehouse for a glamping weekend. Supported by two sturdy pine trees, the two-level floating cabin looks out on a small pond, with a living and dining area on the first floor, not to mention a wraparound deck for listening to chirping hermit thrush. Walk up the spiral staircase that wraps around a tree trunk to the second-floor bedroom and its balcony, or simply glimpse views of the forest from the treehouse’s 31 windows.

607 Crossett Hill, Waterbury, Vermont, moosemeadowlodge.net.

Where to Glamp: New Hampshire

Lumen Nature Retreat

My idea of a good camp meal has always been hot dogs and beer—but at a sleek new glamping destination, would such a classic combo feel strangely out of place?

That’s exactly what my friend and I intended to find out on the first night of our weekend getaway at Lumen Nature Retreat, which rents out those modern little huts you see on Instagram—the kind featured on @cabinporn under the hashtag #hygge. There are 20 of them here, in addition to 15 safari and A-frame tents to rent. The “Hygge” cabins, in particular, appealed to me for a few reasons: They offer an indoor fireplace, a small cooktop and fridge, a loveseat, a bistro table and chairs, and large windows framing views of the trees. Warm, Scandinavian-inspired design was the cherry on top.

But back to that old-school dinner. As my friend sipped her beer around the smokeless fire pit in a stylish black Adirondack chair, I spread a red-and-white checkered tablecloth over the nearby picnic table (I do love to stick to a theme) and got to work cooking up the hot dogs, which we devoured with a side of chips and pickles to the soundtrack of the nearby rushing brook. Questioning looks: zero. Mission: accomplished.

That said, I did appreciate the creature comforts available when I went to turn in for the evening. Though there aren’t private bathrooms at Lumen, the large bathhouse is just as sleek. I didn’t have to pack much in my toiletry case, as each shower stall stocks shampoo, conditioner, body wash, and lotion from Public Goods. I was delighted to discover the vanities offered hair dryers, makeup wipes, earplugs, and other thoughtful touches. Even the common sink for dishwashing was modern, as well as the filtered water bottle refill station, which was perfect for filling up before a hike.

Overall, the White Mountains proved to be a spectacular backdrop to our luxe outdoor adventure: Sparkling Echo Lake and the falls at Flume Gorge were among our favorite stops the next day, though Schilling Beer Co. in nearby Littleton, with its Bavarian wheat ale, was a runner-up.

Eventually, thoroughly wiped out from fresh-aired activities, we returned to our cabin to unwind on our last night. I read a book on the surprisingly cozy leather loveseat while my friend used the provided hurricane lamp to make her way to a nighttime sauna booking, which she’d reserved from her phone. Lumen has two to choose from—a barrel sauna overlooking a pond and a boxier model adorned with string lights on the main lawn. She luxuriated in the latter before we both retired to our comfy beds.

My stay at Lumen allowed me to live out some of the classic camping scenarios I love, such as cooking over a campfire and slipping on sandals to pad over to the bathhouse, without any of the extra mental labor, like worrying about the ice melting in the cooler or forgetting my travel-size shampoo. It’s a delicate balance that the property upholds gracefully. Just don’t forget to BYOCT: bring your own cutesy tablecloth.

11 Sugar Plum Ln., North Woodstock, New Hampshire, stayatlumen.com.

Getaway Blake Brook

Need to really get away from it all? The driving force behind glamping with Harvard-born Getaway is detoxing from technology. In fact, there’s even a “cell-phone lockbox” to drop your phone into upon arrival, with the idea that you won’t pry it open again until you’re ready to check out. Fortunately, the sleek, sub-200-square-foot cabins—each complete with a floor-to-ceiling window overlooking the forest—make unplugging in nature quite easy. They’re outfitted with modern kitchenettes and cookware, private bathrooms and showers, and fire pits. You’ll also find a booklet to help you appreciate your surroundings, with sections on meditating, building campfires, and identifying local birds and plants.

76 Mountain Rd., Epsom, New Hampshire, getaway.house.

Huttopia White Mountains

Forget trail mix—this glampsite knows that the great outdoors is best when paired with a flaky croissant. For a touch of European elegance during your wilderness adventure, decamp to Huttopia White Mountains, where adventure (and buttery nourishment) awaits. Since 1999, Lyon, France–founded Huttopia has been expanding its network of outdoor getaways, opening its New Hampshire outpost in 2017. With canvas tents and wood cabins, the place combines mountain camping with comfort and convenience. One such convenience is its on-site food truck, which serves up croissants, crêpes, and cappuccinos. Elsewhere at the glampsite, you’ll find a heated pool, a private beach, a central lodge with games and activities, and canoe and paddleboard rentals.

Pine Knoll Rd., Albany, New Hampshire, huttopia.com.

Where to Glamp: Maine

Terramor Outdoor Resort

I’ll say it: Acadia National Park is tiring. From the hours spent driving there to the heart-pumping hikes you (hopefully) accomplish, there are more than a few ways to get tuckered out. So it makes sense that I practically collapsed onto the king-size bed upon unzipping my tent at Terramor Outdoor Resort. As if on cue, the skies opened up, raindrops gently tapping the top of the tent’s canvas. That, paired with soft, warm light emanating from a few Edison bulbs, lulled me into a much-needed nap.

Comfort is clearly top of mind for the folks behind Terramor, who set out to create a refined outdoor experience in the heart of Mount Desert Island’s wilderness. Case in point? The on-property wellness tent, which offers massages, body treatments, and facials. It’s a stone’s throw from Terramor’s stunning lodge, complete with a camp shop, a restaurant, and a screened-in patio with a fireplace.

My tent, meanwhile, was outfitted with everything I needed after a long day spent exploring. Among the comforts: a walk-in shower, double sinks, two beds, a pour-over coffee station, a clothing rack with Frette robes, electricity, WiFi, a portable cooler, ceiling fans, a space heater, and soft wool blankets. Once I was recharged from my nap, I was grateful not to have to furiously Google the best lobster spots in Bar Harbor for dinner since the lodge was hosting a lobster boil of its own. My brother and I happily traipsed over, enjoying dinner, a few beers, and some card games by the fire. We popped over to the heated pool, too, where LED lights kept the hot tub beside it aglow.

The resort also takes the guesswork out of how to maximize your time in the park itself. From the front desk in the lodge, you can book a range of experiences, including guided hikes from an in-house outfitter, offered in two- to four-hour increments on moderate trails or four to six hours for a more challenging afternoon. Hikers are kept fed with complimentary snacks and receive a Terramor water bottle to boot. There’s also a cold-plunge excursion for the brave souls who want a different kind of post-hike recovery. A guide whisks you to either the ocean or natural pools, where you plunge into the healing salt waters of Acadia and then warm back up with hot tea.

As for my brother and I, we reserved enough energy to cruise the park loop in his convertible. With the top down, we drove up to the summit of Cadillac Mountain, then circled the rest of the park, watching harbor porpoises pop in and out of the water along the way. A stop at the tiny gift shop near Thunder Hole rewarded us with a bottle of Old Soaker Blueberry Soda, a Maine must-try for anyone visiting the park.

On our last morning, with a full itinerary of adventures behind us, we woke up feeling refreshed. It turns out that a luxuriously good night’s sleep in the great outdoors is extremely restorative—something a traditional camping experience can’t quite offer.

State Rt. 102, Bar Harbor, Maine, terramoroutdoorresort.com.

Under Canvas

For an Acadia adventure that prioritizes water views, head to Under Canvas in Surry, Maine, about 20 miles outside of the park. Here, 63 canvas safari tents center around a grand main tent, home to a restaurant, lounge, gift shop, “Adventure Concierge” desk, and, beyond it, fire pits galore. All of it backs up to a swath of untouched Maine coastline overlooking Union River Bay, where you may glimpse seals and other wildlife if you’re lucky. The tents, meanwhile, offer king-size beds, private bathrooms with pull-chain showers, wood stoves, and USB battery packs to power lanterns and phone chargers.

702 Surry Rd., Surry, Maine, undercanvas.com.

Fortland

One of Maine’s newest glamping destinations is Fortland, a 16-acre property on House Island in Casco Bay. The lodgings are set among historical Fort Scammel, just off the coast of Portland, offering access to three private beaches. You’ll need to bring your own food and cooler to your tent or yurt—the four tents are closer to the water, while the three stylish yurts offer a bit more room to spread out. There’s a central area with composting toilets for guests, plus portable solar showers you can use in outdoor shower stalls or at your site. Renting here includes parking on the mainland, as well as a boat ride out to the island.

Portland, Maine, fortlandmaine.com.

Where to Glamp: Atlantic Canada

Tidal Retreat Glamping

It’s not every day you get to watch the highest tides in the world flow in and out—from the comfort of a hammock, no less. But that’s precisely what I found myself doing inside my geodesic dome tent at Tidal Retreat Glamping.

The dome itself is atop a hillside platform facing New Brunswick’s Waweig River, a tidal inlet that lets out into the famed Bay of Fundy. When I first arrived, strolling down the path toward my glamping accommodations for the night, I couldn’t help but notice that this curved white blob in the woods resembled an oversize marshmallow. Upon closer inspection, the dome was indeed a tent and not a confection, though my stay was just as sweet.

Opening the marshmallow’s door prompted an involuntary “wow.” Light streamed in through a massive clear plastic window, creating sun-dappled shadows on the tent’s wood floors. On one side of the space, there was a generous kitchenette with a kettle, toaster oven, fridge, and freezer. Climbing a small set of stairs behind the kitchen led to a lofted bedroom. On the other side of the tent, a living area and a dining table with chairs allowed for maximum enjoyment of the river views, while a short hallway led to a full bathroom.

The best spot in the house, though, was surely the hammock, which hung from wooden beams that created an alcove for the dome’s second bed. My brother, who joined me on this Canadian glamping adventure, recognized the superiority of the hammock immediately. He spent most of his time lounging in it and looking out to the river through the trees, ultimately concluding, “I’ve got to get one of these.”

It’s possible to see the river up close, too, by hiking a steep path down to its banks. Kayaking was originally on our agenda, but we’d failed to read the tide chart in our tent before heading out. Alas, the tide was very far out (they weren’t kidding about the highest tides in the world), so instead of dragging the kayaks all that way, we resolved to admire the rocks and sparkling waters for a while instead.

We made the tough decision to forgo a camp dinner on the grill for a night out. It was an easy drive over to St. Andrew’s, a sleepy seaside village and one of Canada’s national historic districts, and during our June trip, we passed wide-open fields of purple lupines along the way. In town, colorful buildings lined Water Street, housing shops, cafés, and charming inns. We devoured burgers at Char & Chowder, an open-air restaurant with live music, before strolling Market Wharf to take in the sunset—and see Pendlebury Lighthouse from afar.

A dip in the deck’s hot tub concluded a dreamy stay. Next time, I’ll spend a few hours floating in the river, rather than simply above it.

2870 Route 127, St. Andrews, New Brunswick, tidalretreatglamping.ca.

PEBs by the Sea

Wake up to stunning views of the Atlantic from your digs at PEBs by the Sea, a pair of coastal geodesic glamping domes up north. Perched on Cape Sable Island in the southernmost part of Nova Scotia, the solar-powered domes share a common kitchen and bathhouse, plus several decks and fire pits. There’s birdwatching and wildlife-viewing aplenty, as well as the option to purchase local lobsters to be cooked for you on-site. You can venture out onto the water, too, with a kayak and three standup paddleboards available to use when you please. Pro tip: Go out at sunrise for a spectacular show.

23 Church Hill, The Hawk, Cape Sable Island, Nova Scotia, pebsbythesea.com.

Ridgeback Lodge

Looking for a cozy getaway in any season? The Dream Domes at Ridgeback Lodge in New Brunswick come with their own private wood-fired hot tubs. Kick back and gaze at the stars from the comfort of your tub, or scan the sky from the circular windows on your tent’s ceiling. Each dome is outfitted with a king-size bed, running water, electricity, air conditioning, pellet or propane stoves, and a kitchenette—plus a grill and picnic table outside the tent. Elsewhere at Ridgeback, you can rent rustic log cabins or a dome without electricity hookups if you really want to commune with nature.

86 Old Reach Rd., Kingston, New Brunswick, ridgebacklodge.com.