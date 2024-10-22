A New England Traveler’s Guide to St. Lucia

The welcoming West Indies isle beckons travelers with stunning landscapes, eco-adventures, and alluring resorts.

Spend just a few days on St. Lucia and it becomes clear why the British and French fought over this small, secluded isle for more than 150 years. In addition to being ideally situated in the Windward Islands, sheltered from the path of the worst storms, it’s always been home to pristine beaches, tranquil coves, and natural wonders such as the iconic soaring twin peaks Gros Piton and Petit Piton, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Now a sovereign nation under the British Commonwealth, St. Lucia’s charms lie not only in its stunning beauty but also in its vibrant, hard-earned culture and welcoming people. And with the rainy season winding down, November is the perfect time to start planning your visit to this Caribbean gem.

PLAY

Want to hike along scenic trails to breathtaking waterfalls? Glide across a glittering bay sipping rum punch as the stunning twin Pitons are revealed in all their glory? Or maybe snorkel in the crystal-clear waters off the coast? Believe it or not, you can do all of this in one day with the charter Benny’s Boat Tours. After a speed-boat ride along the island’s western coast, where Captain Rasta D will deftly steer you through the stone arch that was famously featured in Pirates of the Caribbean, enjoy a short waterfall hike before cooling off again on a snorkeling adventure.

Combine a little island lore with even more thrills at the Morne Coubaril Historical Adventure Park. On a zipline excursion, you can glide along the forest canopy under the shadow of Petit Piton with awe-inspiring views of the Caribbean and the town of Soufrière in the distance. Then, tour the replica historical village and stop at the grand estate house to learn how to de-husk a coconut—a life skill everyone should have.

If you can brave the winding and mountainous roads (local driver recommended), visit the La Soufrière Drive-In Volcano, the only one like it in the world. Nearby, you can enjoy a detoxifying mud bath at Sulphur Springs, or just explore the hot springs on foot.

For more island flavor, stop by Fond Doux Eco Resort, a working 135-acre cocoa farm and 19th-century resort with private cottages. The property boasts its own chocolate shop with chocolate-making demonstrations, plus rum tastings and cocktail classes.

SHOP

One of the largest commercial developments on the island, the Baywalk Shopping Mall in Rodney Bay features more than 50 stores and restaurants, plus a casino. The Castries Market is the place to go for local specialties like painted masks, handmade pottery, wood carvings, and, of course, a wide variety of cocoa and rum.

EAT

For fresh seafood and a comfy vibe, head to the Sea Salt Restaurant and Bar at the Rodney Bay Marina in Gros Islet—and don’t forget to order the signature Seasalt cocktail, which showcases the favored local spirit, Chairman’s Rum, with a kiss of lime, amaretto, and cranberry. Or head to the Naked Fisherman, a beach bar and grill located in a secluded cove, where you can snack on savory beignets or sticky jerk-chicken satay while you watch the gentle waves roll in.

STAY

Nestled along a stunning stretch of beach on the northern part of the island, the Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa in Rodney Bay is an ideal family retreat. Child-friendly amenities include spacious ocean-view rooms and suites, a large pool, an on-site water park, and a kids’ club.

Located right between the Pitons on the southwestern side of the island, the luxurious Sugar Beach features elegant guest rooms and villas and several exquisite dining venues, including the signature Saltwood restaurant, which serves locally sourced cuisine. Perks at the property include private plunge pools at every cottage, villa, and beachfront bungalow, plus an on-site chocolate-making workshop, where you can design your very own chocolate bar (insider tip: always go with a little extra sea salt).

GETTING THERE

JetBlue offers weekly nonstop service from Boston to St. Lucia, dropping you off in paradise in just under five hours.

First published in the print edition of Boston magazine’s November 2024 with the headline, “St. Lucia.”