Forget your well-worn winter break—this is the year of the transformational timeout, where “self-care” is about more than just getting away; it’s about coming back better. From spa days in the Swiss Alps to sleep retreats overlooking the Pacific Ocean, trade traditional tourism for trips that feed your bucket list—and your soul.

1. Fitness Trip

BodyHoliday, St. Lucia

If you’re a fitness aficionado who can’t go a day without a rush of endorphins, this resort set on a pristine white-sand beach in Cap Estate is your ideal winter escape. “Give us your body for a week, and we’ll give you back your mind” is the slogan, and it certainly delivers: The secret? You can design your own wellness program, whether you want to lose a few pounds and learn how to keep them off, indulge your passion for extreme sports, sail or scuba-dive, or simply meditate and do yoga in a spectacular waterfront setting. You’re also welcome to head straight to the beach, book in hand, and spend the day reading under an umbrella if that’s your idea of fitness (totally valid, of course).

The best part is that no matter how you spend your time, you’ll receive a therapeutic treatment every day as part of the all-inclusive price—choosing from a smorgasbord of massage options, like synchronized abhyanga (a rhythmic four-handed treatment), udwarthanam (a combination of massage and exfoliation with organic herbs), and Hawaiian lomi-lomi massage, to name a mere fraction.

All of that pampering preps guests for exercise at fitness facilities that would impress even the most jaded gym rat. There are group classes ranging from high-intensity interval workouts to salsa dancing; personal training programs; and off-site adventures like the grueling Three Peak Challenge, in which participants summit the island’s three tallest peaks in a single day.

Need a break from the action? Other excursions are less strenuous and more indulgent. The West Coast Tour includes a visit to St. Lucia’s botanical gardens and Sulphur Springs (the world’s only drive-in volcano), while the Rum and Chocolate Tour speaks for itself. At the end of the day, after a delicious locally sourced meal, you can go to bed feeling healthier than you did that morning. –Jonathan Soroff

Getting There: JetBlue flies nonstop from Logan to Hewanorra International Airport on weekends in season. From there, it’s a roughly two-hour drive to the northern end of the island.

Plan B

The Ranch Hudson Valley in Sloatsburg, New York, is housed in a 1904 mansion on 200 acres. Its three- or four-night structured health programs include hiking, snowshoeing and sledding, indoor-pool fitness classes, and fireside yoga, combined with culinary programs and manifestation sessions to ensure those newly acquired healthy habits are sustainable once you leave.

2. Spa Trip

Bürgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne, Switzerland

Just an hour from downtown Zurich, a true wellness fairy tale awaits. Along the way, Lucerne’s medieval charm inevitably draws you in, but look up—way up—and you’ll spot the legendary Bürgenstock Resort Lake Lucerne towering high on a mountain ridge. Since 1873, this Obbürgen hideaway has welcomed some of the world’s elite: Sophia Loren made it her home; Audrey Hepburn chose its chapel for her wedding; and Sean Connery brought 007 glamour while filming Goldfinger here.

In 2017, the resort debuted extensive renovations, transforming it into one of Europe’s largest spa destinations. Even the journey to renewal begins with flair: From Lucerne, a catamaran glides across the lake before an electric funicular whisks you to a wellness compound featuring three hotels, 10 bars and restaurants, and an engineering marvel—the Cliff Walk, leading to Europe’s tallest outdoor elevator.

At its heart, the 110,000-square-foot, three-story Alpine Spa is a soaring masterpiece of travertine and glass, featuring an extensive menu of therapeutic options. Beyond the private suites and state-of-the-art treatment rooms, check out the hammam fit for a sultan, an array of saunas (infrared, Finnish, and aromatic), herbal steam baths, ice rooms, cold plunges, whirlpools, and innovative sensory napping pods. The infinity pool and outdoor plunge pools—both filled with pure lake water—might be the world’s most scenic, while the relaxation lounges frame perfect Alpine views.

Meanwhile, the resort’s Heritage wing feels extracted from a 1950s postcard. The legendary “Hollywood” pool is pure Palm Springs glamour, with an underwater bar and portholes for fish-eye views of swimmers above. But the real highlight of the spa is its treatments, from private saline baths and caviar facials to an encyclopedic menu of massages. And for anyone who wants an even deeper renewal, the nearby Waldhotel’s spa offers a range of regimens, including indulgent body wraps and scrubs using Susanne Kaufmann products.

Between all that pampering, get your blood flowing with a little tennis, yoga, or a no-BS Alpine hike. At night, refill the tank with all manner of worldly cuisines, from Pan-Asian at Spices Kitchen & Terrace to Persian at Parisa (located in Sophia Loren’s former home). There’s also Italian specialties, classic steakhouse fare, and traditional Swiss dishes—proof that wellness doesn’t have to taste like dieting or deprivation. Cap off the night at the Lakeview Bar & Cigar Lounge, where fine cigars and spirits come with a view that rivals any in Switzerland. Fair warning: You might need a month to explore everything this mountain sanctuary offers, but one thing’s certain—you’ll arrive feeling like Humpty Dumpty and leave feeling like Ponce de León after finding the Fountain of Youth. –J.S.

Getting There: Swiss Air and United operate a daily nonstop flight between Logan and Zurich’s Kloten Airport.

Plan B

Located in historical Lenox, Miraval Berkshires transforms a Gilded Age estate into a mindful retreat offering aerial yoga, aura capturing, and sip-and-sketch workshops. Guests can forage for mushrooms in pristine forests or savor farm-to-table dining while gazing at the rolling Berkshire countryside.

3. Adventure & Nature Trip

The Reykjavík Edition, Iceland

Few things will make you feel more alive than standing at the edge of an active volcano or walking behind a roaring 197-foot waterfall. Welcome to Iceland, where nature goes all out. It’s impossible to beat the land of fire and ice when it comes to opportunities for outdoor adventure, whether it’s hiking to a glacier or kayaking among icebergs. Iceland’s otherworldly landscapes feature scenery that ranges from the starkly beautiful to the lavishly green to the startlingly aquamarine.

Begin your journey in Reykjavík, where Boston developer Dick Friedman (owner of the Charles and Liberty hotels) has opened the Reykjavík Edition, the capital’s first five-star boutique property. Located on the waterfront with stunning views of the harbor and Mt. Esja, it has a fantastic spa that offers a full range of treatments, many of which are based on Icelandic traditions, with a sleek contemporary design. If you’re lucky, you might even catch the northern lights from the hotel’s rooftop bar.

Like the onsens of Japan, thermal baths are a huge part of life in Iceland, and although the Blue Lagoon is the most famous, we recommend a visit to the newer, less touristy Sky Lagoon, beautifully situated on a bluff facing the ocean and the windswept peninsula where the presidential residence is located. Be sure to opt for the full Skjól Ritual, a traditional Icelandic process that involves seven restorative steps: A soak in the warm lagoon and a bracing cold plunge is followed by a sauna session with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the water, a revitalizing cold mist, a signature body scrub, steam, and a juice shot made from krækiber, or crowberries. Then, return to the lagoon for more relaxation and a restorative glass of champagne.

If you’re looking to fully unplug away from the city, we recommend heading to the stunningly rugged southern coast. A roughly two-hour ride will get you to the family-run Seljalandsfoss Horizons, a Nordic luxury lodge in a Game of Thrones setting that offers tranquility and total privacy. It’s also the ideal place from which to take day trips to the “Golden Circle,” the magically beautiful Westman Islands, and the tiny village of Vik. With its waterfalls, ice caves, volcanoes, glaciers, black-sand beaches, towering basalt formations, and the geyser that gave the phenomenon its name, the area is truly a nature lover’s nirvana. –J.S.

Getting There: Both Icelandair and Play offer direct service to Reykjavík Airport from Logan.

Plan B

Southwest Harbor, Maine, is home to the luxurious grande dame Claremont Hotel. The spectacular natural beauty of Acadia National Park is close by, but the hotel itself has a croquet court, guided hikes and nature tours, and charter-boat cruises in warmer months for closer-to-home adventures.

4. Yoga & Holistic Wellness Trip

Civana Wellness Resort & Spa, Arizona

Deep in the Sonoran Desert, Civana flips the script on the traditional spa retreat. Forget cucumber eye masks—a stay at this resort in aptly named Carefree, Arizona, is an intense wellness journey that somehow manages to both challenge and coddle. Better yet, around every corner you’ll find spaces for self-reflection, whether you’re flying solo or hanging with fellow travelers.

Start your day with Zen vibes or heart-pumping action: From gentle meditation chimes to sound healing, Civana has the restorative treatments you crave. Five dedicated spaces host classes: TRX training, Pilates, and even soul-searching journaling sessions. But yoga? That’s where Civana truly steals the show. Rooted in Kundalini traditions, the offerings here include face yoga, aerial yoga, and even somatic emotional release sessions, where practitioners literally shake their stress and worries out of their systems. Don’t be deterred by fears about flexibility—whether you’re as stiff as a local saguaro cactus (as this writer admits) or as lithe as a desert fox, there’s a practice to suit your level.

Need a playful counterpoint to all that Zen? Hop into “Rebound,” where you’ll bounce to the beat on your own mini trampoline while your instructor keeps the energy (and your heart rate) bouncing off the walls. When you’re ready to roam, saddle up for horseback riding or hit the water for kayaking and paddleboarding excursions just beyond the resort (extra fees apply). And get ready to challenge yourself on ropes courses—new this year—where you’ll climb, balance, and bond with fellow thrill-seekers at dizzying heights.

At the same time, sometimes the most restorative thing is to do nothing at all. You’ll see guests wandering between the pool and hammock garden dressed in the plush bathrobes found in every room, lost in a good book, or simply absorbing the desert peace. The spa offers a menu of treatments ranging from aromatherapy massages to hot-stone therapies. The real jaw-dropper, though, is the Nordic-inspired aqua therapy circuit, in which guests move between a sauna, cold and hot pools, and a freezing water-bucket pull (don’t worry, it’s a pleasure, not torture!)—a full body reset that’ll light up your senses like a pinball machine.

The dining here isn’t just healthy—it’s a game-changer. At Seed Café + Market, power-packed sandwiches and smoothies are sold alongside cookies that somehow nail decadence without any sugar. But it’s Terras, the resort’s flagship restaurant, where healthy eating truly comes alive. The hearts-of-palm crab cake and carrot pasta pack serious flavor punches, while the raw-zucchini lasagna proves that “health food” can sing. Cap off your night with a smoky “Kiwi Crush” or prickly-pear sangria, then wander back to your room beneath the desert stars. –David Gawkowski

Getting there: American, Delta, and JetBlue offer nonstop service from Logan to Phoenix’s Sky Harbor Airport. From there, your destination is just a 45-minute drive north.

Plan B

The Mayflower Inn & Spa in the charming town of Washington, Connecticut, is an ideal country retreat that uses “East meets West” healing practices to restore the mind, body, and soul. Also on the menu: daily workshops for self-improvement and 58 acres of gardens, woodlands, and bucolic countryside to explore.

5. Sleep Trip

Post Ranch Inn, California

Sleep: It’s something we all want and can never get enough of. Whether you’re a parent of young kids, taking care of aging parents, or just an early bird who’s caught one too many worms, sometimes you have to get away to get the rest your body craves. Thankfully, a new form of wellness retreat has taken hold, one that promises to replenish your mind, body, and spirit by reinforcing one of the simplest (yet toughest to achieve) healthy habits.

One of them is the innovative sleep program at the five-star Post Ranch Inn, stunningly situated atop the coastal cliffs of Big Sur. Helmed by sleep guru Dr. Michael Breus, this add-on transforms your stay into the ultimate R & R session, complete with a sleep-friendly meal at the inn’s restaurant, Sierra Mar; two blissful hourlong spa treatments; access to Breus’s proprietary video series; and a Sweet Dreams gift bag, so you can drift off to rest in your cliffside suite—complete with an outdoor deck, fireplace, and stargazing skylight—in comfort and style. Finally, a vacation where sleeping in isn’t just permitted, it’s prescribed.

Of course, you won’t want to spend your entire trip catching ZZZs. The spa here offers world-class massages and reflexology, but it’s the unique spiritual journeys that take this place to another level. Tap into ancient Native American wisdom during exclusive “Shaman Sessions,” which promise to restore you to a “healed state.”

Beyond the spa, you can mix and match your daily thrills, from wilderness wandering and herb hunting to yoga at sunrise and classes with expert sommeliers. Float like a cloud in one of two heated infinity pools, which will make you feel like you’re suspended above the endless Pacific horizon. For the ultimate thrill, unleash your inner medieval lord with a falconry experience, where master falconer Antonio Balestreri will introduce you to six magnificent birds of prey, including the legendary peregrine falcon, and explain their importance to the local ecosystem. Watch them soar through the ancient redwoods before swooping gently down onto your arm—an unforgettable feeling (it’s okay to flinch—these pros don’t mind!). Guests can also enjoy use of the hotel’s fleet of Lexus’s for a drive along the Pacific Coast Highway—perhaps the most scenic stretch of road in the U.S.

Dining at Sierra Mar, meanwhile, is a singular experience. The dining room is perched atop Big Sur’s dramatic cliffs, with stunning Pacific views from the wall-to-wall windows, and the hyper-seasonal, sustainable fare sourced from the chef’s garden and coastal purveyors will stop you in your tracks: think white sea bass crudo and Monterey Bay seaweed salad along with heartier dishes like guinea hen in mole verde on the seasonal four-course menu. The signature Coastline cocktail, meanwhile—a mix of gin, Chareau aloe liqueur, and fennel syrup—should help vanquish any remaining stress and get you off to dreamland in no time. –D.G.

Getting There: Fly nonstop from Logan to San Francisco International Airport on Delta, JetBlue, or United, then enjoy a scenic two-and-a-half-hour coastal drive.

Plan B

Canyon Ranch in Lenox is another award-winning wellness resort that helps guests get the restorative rest they need. Its four-day program from Dr. Michael Grandner focuses on boosting sleep through exercise and proper nutrition. Guests can also enjoy fun daily activities like pickleball, trail walks on the property, and an array of restorative yoga opportunities.

6. Culinary Trip

Villa Lena, Italy

Let’s face it—in Italy, food is everything, and what some marketing genius packaged as the “Mediterranean Diet” is a way of life. While there are countless cooking schools and places to immerse yourself in Tuscany’s culinary traditions, Villa Lena is unique. A hybrid of artist’s colony and luxury hotel, it balances bohemian rusticity with understated elegance, so while channeling your inner Marcella Hazan, you’ll be surrounded by other forms of creativity.

It’s not just time in the kitchen that makes this farm-stay in a remote valley of Pisa province (open April through October) a foodie’s dream: The 19th-century estate was built by the aristocratic Del Frate family, who cultivated olives, grapes, and wheat on the surrounding land—and it’s still surrounded by more than 1,200 acres of woodland, vineyards, olive groves, and organic farms. That means after making gnocchi, you might listen to a concert while admiring the frescoes that a Del Frate family member painted to immortalize their relatives. Or while hunting for truffles, you might stumble upon the vista that inspired the painting in your bedroom. Other culinary offerings include wine tastings in the vineyard, harvesting produce from the organic garden, and even gelato-making classes for kids.

As for where you unwind after a day spent cooking and grazing? The estate’s outbuildings (including stables, farmhouses, granaries, and storage sheds) have been converted into comfortable lodging by the owners. Culinary- adjacent activities, meanwhile, include flower-arranging workshops and natural-perfume blending, and there’s always time for sipping an Aperol Spritz by the pool while a DJ spins, or listening to an author discuss her latest novel over a Negroni in the bar. The impossibly charming towns of San Gimignano and Lucca are 45 minutes and an hour away, respectively, but for those on a true foodie pilgrimage, the Holy Grail is Greve in Chianti only 20 minutes further. Although we wouldn’t fault you for staying put and enjoying the bounty right outside the door. –J.S.

Getting There: Delta/KLM and ITA Airways fly nonstop from Boston to Fiumicino Airport in Rome. From there to the heart of Tuscany is a four-hour drive.

Plan B

Chefs Making Waves is a four-night food, wine, and spirits festival at sea aboard the luxurious Norwegian Gem. Departing from Boston, the cruise takes place October 24 to 28, with stops in Portland, Maine, and St. John, New Brunswick, with an emphasis on local, seasonal ingredients, especially seafood. Participating chefs include Rocco DiSpirito, Andrew Zimmern, and Alton Brown.