A New England Traveler’s Guide to San Juan, Puerto Rico

This budget-friendly and convenient Caribbean destination offers sun-soaked beaches, vibrant neighborhoods and more.

When it comes to finding the perfect getaway, sometimes to go forward, we must go back—to one of the oldest cities in the Americas, a.k.a. San Juan, Puerto Rico. Like a fine wine or smooth rum, it’s aging very well, with more to offer visitors than ever. Here, you’ll find sun-soaked beaches, vibrant neighborhoods for strolling, historic sites to explore, sumptuous local cuisine, and eco- and family-friendly adventures. Beyond the familiar comforts, Puerto Rico remains one of the most budget-friendly and convenient destinations (think: no passports, same currency, and nonstop flights) in the heart of the Caribbean. And with several new award-winning restaurants and posh hotels, it’s about time to dive into la Isla del Encanto—the island of enchantment.

PLAY

Begin with an introduction to San Juan’s storied past at El Morro—the imposing citadel that sits atop Old San Juan dates to 1539. Though it was bombarded countless times over the centuries, this ancient bastion was never conquered, and today visitors can tour its barracks and dungeons. History buffs will also enjoy Castillo San Cristóbal, a 27-acre fortification that has protected the eastern gate of the city since the mid-17th century.

Delve a little further into the island’s past with an excursion to the Cave of the Taíno Indian. Located along the seaside in nearby Arecibo, the cave contains petroglyphs from the island’s earliest inhabitants. A short hike to the top of the cliffs offers spectacular views of the sparkling Caribbean.

More beautiful seascapes can be enjoyed after the sun goes down on a unique Night Kayak ride. Glide along a scenic lagoon and view undersea life with the aid of an innovative LED glass-bottomed kayak. Guests can even put on some glow paint so they shine, too.

For some inland thrills, no trip to Puerto Rico is truly complete without a visit to the verdant El Yunque National Forest—the only tropical rainforest in the United States and its territories. Take a guided hike under the forest canopy to a breathtaking waterfall, or check out the Carabalí Rainforest Adventure Park, which offers horseback riding and ATV tours.

EAT

Exceptional dining options are around every corner in San Juan, but for a memorable upscale experience, step into the elegant 1919 Restaurant in the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel. There, Michelin-starred chef Juan José Cuevas has created an inspiring menu featuring dishes crafted exclusively using ingredients from local artisans and farmers. We recommend starting with the trio crudo (ahi tuna; scallops, mussels, and sturgeon caviar; and hiramasa) before moving on to the wild sea bass with roasted eggplant. Cayo Caribe, located close to El Morro, is a favorite spot among locals and offers a more casual vibe with tasty, comforting seafood dishes like spicy crab with plantains and codfish croquettes.

SHOP

Need to pass some time on a rainy day? The expansive Plaza Las Américas—the largest mall in the Caribbean—offers a complete shopping experience, with more than 250 stores, including craft shops and a wide range of dining and entertainment options. For higher-end products, the Mall of San Juan features chic brands like Coach, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Versace. If you’re looking to head stateside with one of Puerto Rico’s most treasured exports—rum—stop by Casa Bacardi. Located just across the bay from Old San Juan, the world’s largest rum distillery offers tours, mixology classes, and, of course, tastings.

STAY

Tucked away in the heart of Old San Juan, the Hotel Rumbao recently debuted a multimillion-dollar property-wide renovation. On-site amenities include a rooftop pool and Kueros Island Bar & Kitchen, which offers an array of locally inspired dishes. Just outside the city, the Condado Palm Inn, a Hilton property, is also recently refurbished and located just a block from the famed Condado Beach. Grab a table at the bustling Ropa Vieja Grill, which serves authentic Cuban and Puerto Rican cuisine, or kick back at the pool, which is open 24 hours a day.

GETTING THERE

Several carriers offer nonstop service from Boston to San Juan, including Delta, Frontier, and JetBlue. You’ll be touching down in the tropics in just under four hours.

This article was first published in the print edition of the March 2025 issue with the headline: “San Juan, Puerto Rico.”