A New England Traveler’s Guide to Amelia Island, Florida

PLAY

in the northeast corner of Florida, a short drive from Jacksonville, Amelia Island is one of the Sunshine State’s best-kept secrets. You won’t find any wild beach parties or Disney lines here—just the island’s signature southern charm, vibrant history, and wealth of fun-in-the-sun activities, with a hint less of Florida’s famed humidity. The only question is whether this hidden gem can stay under the radar much longer (our apologies in advance).

The Fernandina Beach National Historic District and Main Street is a fine starting point for exploration thanks to its charming 19th-century architecture and pedestrian-friendly streets. Here, you can also check out the Amelia Island Museum of History, which offers several walking tours that tell the colorful stories of an island that has been under eight different flags since the 16th century.

Gazing at the long stretch of beachfront and sparkling waters, it’s no wonder so many have vied for a slice of what is today a true eco-tourism oasis. On a shrimping eco-tour with Amelia River Cruises, guests glide along the island’s tranquil waterways and learn all about the famous crustacean. For a bit more of a workout, you can paddle through the forested wetlands of Lofton Creek on an Amelia Adventures guided kayak tour.

If you prefer nature with a side of history, pay a visit to Fort Clinch State Park, home to a well-preserved Civil War fort and barracks. You can also meet with costumed interpreters who reveal what life was like for soldiers. Beyond the fort, the park offers activities including birding, fishing, hiking, and mountain biking. American Beach, meanwhile, provides an illuminating look at the region’s 20th-century history: As one of the few beaches open to African Americans during segregation, it’s now home to the A.L. Lewis Museum and is a notable stop on the Florida Black Heritage Trail.

EAT

Lunch at a gas station, anyone? Believe it or not, T-Rays Burger Station is an island favorite. Located in a former Exxon station, T-Ray Mullis’s family has been serving lunch and breakfast here for decades, with an eclectic menu featuring fried shrimp, fried bologna sandwiches (sensing a theme?), and, of course, award-winning burgers. For a great happy-hour spot, take in the divine waterfront views at the Salty Pelican, known for its laid-back vibes and fresh seafood offerings. Or delight in more-upscale fare at the charming Burlingame Restaurant: Located in a restored 1940s home, it serves up Wagyu steak, lamb Bolognese, seafood gumbo, and other comfort-food favorites alongside a creative craft-cocktail menu (we recommend trying the Lovely Rita, which sublimely blends mezcal, chili pepper, lime, and grapefruit). There are also plenty of breweries, wine bars, and tasting rooms here—not surprising for a former pirate haunt. But our choice for after-dinner spirits is the historical Palace Saloon. Opened in 1903, it’s the oldest bar in the state and still showcases some of its original murals and mosaic floors. And it still pours its signature drink: the Pirate’s Punch.

SHOP

Downtown Fernandina Beach has several unique, locally owned shops to check out, including Twisted Sisters, which sells a wide array of beachwear, jewelry, and gifts. For vintage goods, the Eight Flags Antique Market offers items from a wide selection of dealers. And highly tempting sweet treats can be found at the Peterbrooke Chocolatier in the Island Walk Shopping Center.

STAY

Situated right on a gorgeous 3.5-mile stretch of the Atlantic Ocean, the Omni Amelia Island Resort & Spa is the go-to spot for families and couples alike. On-site amenities include hiking trails, indoor and outdoor pools, a full-service spa, a kids’ club, and a 36-hole championship golf course. New for 2025: refurbished rooms and suites, part of a recent multimillion-dollar renovation. For some Old World charm, the island has a handful of great bed-and-breakfast establishments, including the ­Williams House, an elegant 1856 ­antebellum mansion serving a welcoming dash of southern hospitality—be sure to enjoy some wine or tea on the veranda.

GETTING THERE

Several carriers offer nonstop service from Boston to Jacksonville, including Delta and JetBlue. From there, it’s just a 40-minute drive to Amelia Island.