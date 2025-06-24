A New England Traveler’s Guide to the Finger Lakes

The Finger Lakes are much more than a curiously named area that Fred Armisen (a.k.a. Lawrence Welk) famously name-dropped on a recurring SNL sketch with Kristen Wiig. Boasting breathtaking waterfalls, lush mountain landscapes, and a surprisingly robust wine and cheese scene, the charming Colonial-era towns around these 11 glacial lakes have beckoned those with an adventurous spirit for decades, if not centuries. Just be prepared to drive a bit if you want to take everything in. Recently, the sprawling region, dubbed the “Napa of the East Coast,” has become even more family-friendly and committed to sustainability, and it’s at its most inviting—and refreshing—as an escape from the city during the dog days of summer.

PLAY

A wise jumping-off point for exploring is Seneca Falls, located on Seneca Lake, the largest of the Finger Lakes. For history and culture (viticulture, that is), follow the Seneca Lake Wine Trail to sample refreshing varietals like Rieslings, chardonnays, and cabernet francs at notable wineries such as Wagner Vineyards, Three Brothers Wineries and Estates, and Belhurst Estate Winery. The latter overlooks Seneca Lake and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Speaking of history, Seneca Falls was also the birthplace of women’s suffrage, and visitors can learn more about the suffragettes’ vital achievements at the Women’s Rights National Historical Park, which tells the story of the movement that changed the world. Where there is rich history, brilliant art is sure to follow: South of Seneca Lake, the Corning Museum of Glass is a standout as the world’s largest space dedicated to glass-related masterpieces. Patrons can explore more than 3,500 years of glassmaking wizardry and make their own glass creations.

Getting back to nature, Watkins Glen State Park earns rightful praise thanks to its wealth of hiking trails and stunning scenery. You can literally go chasing waterfalls (sorry, TLC)—a whopping 19 of them cascade down rocky cliffsides and canyons along the Gorge Trail. If you’re up for a dive, don’t sleep on Taughannock Falls on Cayuga Lake, just next door toSeneca—the tallest single-drop waterfall east of the Rockies, at 215 feet. For more-thrilling diversions, try the Aerial Adventure Park at Bristol Mountain in Canandaigua, to cross seven courses of tightropes, heart-pounding footbridges, and ziplines totaling 5,000 feet.

EAT

High-altitude adventures tend to boost the appetite, so head to Galene for some high-level cuisine. Located on Conesus Lake, the al fresco restaurant is known for its eggplant cavatelli, “foil broil” haddock, and signature fried pickles (we also recommend the Old Havana cocktail with aged rum, prosecco, mint, and coconut). If you’re sticking around Seneca Lake, Twisted Rail Brewing Company’s brewhouse in Geneva serves tasty pub fare like mouthwatering brick-oven pizzas, “railroad tie” pretzels, and Cajun wings, with local craft beers and wines. For a proper nightcap at the southern tip of the lake, 29 Neat in Watkins Glen is an upscale whiskey bar boasting one of the largest bourbon selections in upstate New York.

SHOP

One of the most popular spots to shop in the Finger Lakes is the quaint hamlet of Skaneateles, right on its eponymous lake. Dating to Revolutionary times, the historical downtown area is lined with delightful boutiques and artisanal shops. In between Seneca and Keuka lakes, Windmill Farm & Craft Market in Penn Yan is another must-see, with more than 175 indoor and outdoor vendors across 44 picturesque acres selling everything from handmade crafts to fresh, local produce.

STAY

One of the most luxurious properties in the region is the Lake House on Canandaigua. Combining rustic beauty with modern pleasures, amenities include a heated lakefront pool, spacious guest rooms, a full-service spa, on-site water sports, and multiple on-site dining options. Located near Buttermilk Falls in Ithaca, La Tourelle Hotel & Spa is redefining the idea of “boutique” hotel across its tranquil 70 acres, which includes the serene August Moon Spa. For a more budget-friendly option, Seneca Lake Resorts offers a relaxed, glamping-style experience with 39 lake-view cabins that sleep two to eight guests.

GETTING THERE

You can opt for the scenic six-hour drive to the Finger Lakes or take a short plane ride. American and JetBlue each offer daily nonstop service from Logan to Syracuse Hancock International Airport. From there, the Finger Lakes region is about a one-hour drive.

This article was first published in the print edition of the July 2025 issue with the headline: “The Finger Lakes.”