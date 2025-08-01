A Storied Palm Beach Hotel Reawakens

Combining Old World glamour, mod sophistication, and unconventional artistry, the Palm House ushers a new era into a once-neglected Floridian hotel.

From day trips to weekend getaways, our biweekly Traveler newsletter shows you the best of New England and beyond.

Peeking out from coconut palms, cypress arbors, and limestone arches, Palm House’s exuberant coral-hued façade beckons. The opening of the new hotel, Palm Beach’s first one in four years, has been much anticipated. Situated in a long-abandoned building in the heart of Florida’s Palm Beach, a block from the beach, it was purchased by U.K.-based L+R Hotels in 2019, though it would be years before renovations began in earnest.

L+R tapped architecture firm Cooper Carry and interior design firm Muza Lab to revive the hotel after it sat shuttered for more than 15 years, and the Palm House’s debut late last year was worth the wait. Intimate and welcoming, the aesthetic is perfectly Palm Beach with elements of wow and splendor.

A jewel box with 58 guest rooms—most of which average more than 550 square feet, making them some of the largest hotel digs in Palm Beach—and 21 spacious suites, the sea-green, sand, and coral palette makes each one feel like a sanctuary. Colorful, coral-colored headboards are accented by woven wall sconces, and walls are adorned with lattice and antique mirrors. First-floor rooms feature limestone flooring, while carpeting in the upper-floor rooms offers a contemporary interpretation of the markings found on seashells.

Curated by London-based Minda Dowling, the hotel’s art collection is compelling, featuring large Stallman Studio canvas-on-edge wall sculptures; British photographer Tim MacPherson’s “All Things Pink” photograph; Brad Walls’s limited-edition photographs of synchronized swimmers; and geometric art by DDE Art Editions, a nod to the 1960s with a modern edge.

There’s a glorious sunken pool with cabanas, loungers, and poolside service; a ballroom; and a delightful restaurant featuring dishes that blend Japanese flavors with Peruvian influences. Discovered upon entering from the grand porte-cochère, the hotel’s true gem is the luminous pink-marble bar. Murano glass chandeliers are suspended from the vaulted ceiling, and vast seashell-wall installations by Christa Wilm and custom coral walls dazzle and intrigue. Bartenders in white tuxedo jackets are at the ready. Trust us, you will never want to leave.

First published in the print edition of Boston Home’s Summer 2025 issue, with the headline, “Paradise Reclaimed.”