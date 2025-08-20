Trying to book a last-minute vacation can be overwhelming. Finding flights and accommodations, not to mention dealing with exorbitant baggage fees and snaking TSA lines, are understandably enough to deter even the most avid traveler. But if you’re itching to go somewhere, consider the convenient allure of a staycation. Pack light and join us as we check out some close-to-home hotels that are catering to locals while showcasing all of the very best parts of Boston. Don’t worry about the hassle of getting there and getting back, and instead focus on best part—being there!

Hotel Commonwealth

The Hotel Commonwealth in Kenmore Square has been quite busy, unveiling a stunning new multimillion-dollar lobby design this past year, and rolling out new offers guaranteed to please locals. Signature suites with floor-to-ceiling windows, private balconies, and bespoke details like DryBar blow dryers and Goeth bath amenities help provide a beyond-pampering stay. Other highlights here include a complimentary wine happy hour in the lobby each day and the Blue Ribbon Brasserie restaurant, which serves everything from cheese fondue and mouthwatering oysters to its acclaimed 8-ounce Oxburger.

As the official hotel of the Red Sox—it’s almost a Big Papi-sized home run away from Fenway—the 245-room property offers a chance to get out there and “touch some grass” with its all-encompassing Dugout “Brag” Man package. The deal includes overnight accommodations for two in a “Luxe Fenway” guest room, two front-row dugout section tickets, VIP access to the Ford Clubhouse, a pre-game tour, a $100 dining gift card, a signed baseball from a Red Sox legend, a personalized message on the scoreboard (proposals, anyone?) and more. The package starts at $1,099 per couple.

Hotel Commonwealth, 500 Commonwealth Ave., Boston

Hotel AKA Back Bay

The AKA brand has thrown its hat into the staycation ring as well, blending the comfort of home with luxurious touches. It’s also debuted some stunning new features to two of its boutique Boston properties: the AKA Hotel Back Bay and the AKA Boston Common. The AKA Back Bay boasts a bit of history as the former site of Boston Police Headquarters. It now features a sleek, reimagined lobby and guest rooms and suites with all-new furnishings and an open, Scandinavian-inspired feel. Guests can enjoy complimentary access to the nearby Equinox gym, in addition to exceptional concierge service catering to just about every need. And the hotel has recently unveiled “The Sleep Experience”—a multi-layered offering designed to help guests get some much-needed R&R. The package includes a private sleep consultation; a curated in-room sleep menu with snacks, mocktails, and sound machines; and a “Dream Kit” with aromatherapy products.

Hotel AKA Boston Common

Just down the street, the Boston Common property has also undergone renovations to its reception and bar areas, designed by renowned architect Rafael de Cárdenas. Thoughtful in-room amenities include a fully stocked bar, plush robes, and high-end bath products. The hotel’s special summer offer includes 25 percent off bookings of two nights or more and a $50 credit at the on-site Bosworth Restaurant & Bar, where the inspiring cocktail menu includes the delightful “43 Reasons Why” with Grey Goose and Licor 43. We only needed one reason—it was happy hour somewhere.

Boston Harbor Hotel

For more good times, the venerable five-star Boston Harbor Hotel is once again hosting a free concert series, “Summer in the City,” through August 28. Live pop, country, reggae, and rock performers serenade the waterfront every Tuesday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. New this year: Guests can enjoy an expanded al fresco dining area at the Rowes Wharf Sea Grille. And, just steps away, the Harborwalk Terrace offers more outdoor seating, plus a new picnic-style menu of light bites.



If you’re looking to sneak in one last family trip before winter starts, the property also offers a “Kidventures” package, which includes a DIY cupcake amenity for children on the first day of arrival, plus four tickets each to the Greenway Carousel and the New England Aquarium. Call for pricing details.

70 Rowes Wharf, Boston

Raffles Boston

One of the newer hotels in the city (it debuted in 2023), the five-stars Raffles Boston promises to add a touch of luxury to your summer with its “Affair of the Arts” package. The offer includes complimentary access to the Museum of Fine Arts, suite accommodations, daily breakfast, a $100 dining credit and, of course, Raffles’ signature butler service. While Jeeves is more than happy to set up reservations at sites and restaurants across the city, you may also choose to stay in, kick your feet up, and take advantage of the 24-hour in-room dining service.

And for the ultimate in staycation relaxation, be sure to set aside time to unwind at the fourth-floor Guerlein Spa at Raffles. Choose your preferred treatment from the spa menu and enjoy access to hydrotherapy baths and showers, his-and-hers saunas, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a 20-meter indoor pool.

40 Trinity Pl, Boston

Related