Three Adventurous Honeymoon Locations in New England and Beyond

In the mood for an action-packed outdoorsy honeymoon? Try one of these destinations on for size.

FLY SOUTH

The Poconos, Pennsylvania

The Poconos—a mountainous region about 90 miles north of Philadelphia—is a nature-loving couple’s paradise. Lush forests, lakes, and waterfalls beg to be explored, as do the world-class breweries and wineries. Plus, there are some seriously cute Airbnbs: woodland cabin, anyone?

EAT

Since it opened in the fall of 2020, SOTE Gastropub—short for Salt of the Earth—has offered unexpected twists on both high-end classics and comfort foods. (See: pan-seared salmon on Texas toast and fried chicken with Cinnabon waffles.) And not to be missed are SOTE’s brand-new boozy milkshakes, which combine your childhood favorites with your grown-up favorites: Try the Belle of the Skrewball, a blend of Reese’s cups, vanilla ice cream, and Skrewball whiskey.

STAY

An A-frame filled with cacti and birds of paradise. A loft-style cabin with a wood-burning fireplace and an outdoor fire pit. Those are just two of the romantic hideaways available from Camp Caitlin, an Airbnb superhost with a handful of gorgeous (and highly ’Grammable) rental cabins in northeast Pennsylvania. Want all the amenities? Book a suite at the Lodge at Woodloch, a Travel + Leisure favorite thanks to its roster of spa and wellness offerings. Sign up for a couple’s experience or choose your own treatments—a facial for you, float therapy for your sweetie—and end the day with a toast on your private veranda.

PLAY

Pristine parks are where the Poconos really shine. Start with a day trip to the Delaware Water Gap, an officially designated Natural Recreation Area along the Delaware River full of old-growth forests and stunning valleys. More than 100 miles of trails wind through the Gap—including about 28 miles of the Appalachian Trail—giving you and your honey plenty of options for hikes. Or drive north to Promised Land State Park, where you’ll find two lakes perfect for boating, swimming, and fishing. After, make a pit stop at Wallenpaupack Brewing Company for one of their award-winning hazy double IPAs or cream ales.

HEAD WEST

Bend, Oregon

Love the idea of communing with nature but not quite ready to give up showers? Bend, Oregon, might be for you. Honeymoon along the Deschutes River—from the comfort of a four-star eco-hotel, of course—and spend your days enjoying the city’s breweries and coffee shops, plus easy access to grade-A hiking, mountain biking, skiing, snowboarding, rock climbing, and paddleboarding.

EAT

Bend and beer go hand in hand, so put a brewpub or two on your itinerary. Head to 10 Barrel Brewing Company for hefty burgers made with Oregon beef—or tofu-chorizo and Gorgonzola nachos for the meatless crowd—washed down with a West Coast IPA or sour. Looking for live music with dinner? Book a table at the riverside Bend Brewing Company, where local acts complement the ales and elevated pub fare. Brewed out? Swing by 5 Fusion & Sushi Bar, a repeat James Beard nominee, to sample chef Joe Kim’s nigiri flights and specialty rolls.

STAY

The super-sustainable Oxford Hotel—which runs on 100 percent renewable energy and boasts mattresses made from soy—provides guests with seriously luxe accommodations. Book the Cascade Suite for a private balcony, a soaking tub, and a full kitchenette with stainless steel appliances. The Oxford’s downtown location means you’re in the middle of the action—and close to hot spots like San Simón for cocktails and Thump Coffee for oat-milk lattes. And with complimentary bikes, a laundry room, and loaner guitars (yes, really), the Oxford is committed to making Bend feel like home.

PLAY

If you love the outdoors, Bend is basically one giant playground. Cold weather means skiing and snowboarding at Mount Bachelor. In warmer months, rent vessels and paddleboard or float down the Deschutes, rock climb at Smith Rock State Park, or try one of the many hikes through the Willamette and Deschutes national forests; locals recommend Tumalo Mountain and the Soda Creek trails.

KEEP IT LOCAL

Bar Harbor, Maine

There’s a reason Condé Nast Traveler named Bar Harbor one of the 26 most beautiful towns in America this past summer. Beyond its proximity to Acadia National Park—the closest thing the U.S. has to Narnia—Bar Harbor’s gorgeous mountain-and-island landscape needs to be seen to be believed and allows for al fresco recreation all year round.

EAT

Bar Harbor staple Havana has an award-winning 70-page wine list filled with hard-to-find pinots, sauvignons, rosés, cavas, pét-nats, madeiras, oranges…you get the picture. And oh yeah, the food isn’t bad either: Enjoy your wine with the lobster moqueca or the mushroom spring rolls with truffle aioli. Or grab a table at the Parrilla, Havana’s new outdoor tapas spot that features an ever-changing menu of Latin-inspired plates.

STAY

The newly redesigned Bayview Hotel has just 26 rooms—each with a private oceanfront balcony—ensuring a secluded getaway for you and your new spouse. Not secluded enough? Book a tent with Under Canvas Acadia, a glamping colony with equally upscale digs as the Bayview, just fewer walls.

PLAY

And now for the main event: Acadia National Park, the Northeast’s only national park. Its nearly 50,000 acres, most located on Mount Desert Island, reveal one natural wonder after another—Cadillac Mountain, Ocean Path, Thunder Hole. However, Mount Desert Island isn’t the only island in the area. Hop on a ferry to Swans Island for mountain biking, or rent a kayak to explore the area’s inlets at your own pace. Visiting during the snowy months? Strap on some gear and head back to Acadia for unparalleled cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.

