Boston Wedding Experts: Tips, Tricks, and Advice from the Pros

Get advice from local wedding professionals, including a wedding planner, a DJ, a photographer, and more.

Photo by Sasha Israel

The Blueprint Maker

When it comes to planning your big day, the Wedding Kickstarter’s Erin Davies can help as much—or as little—as you’d like.

Photo by Sasha Israel

The Crowd Pleaser

Freddy Fontaine, owner of DJ Backspin Entertainment, loves to bring his musical expertise to the dance floor.

Photo by Sasha Israel

The Scene Stealer

Photographer Nicole Chan captures the small moments and big emotions that make an occasion extra special.

Photo by Sasha Israel

The Blossom Buff

Floral designer Sydney Smith makes artful arrangements out of beautiful blooms.

Photo by Sasha Israel

The Sustainable Style Maven

Molly Wolfberg Swarttz is on a mission to help brides find responsibly made wedding wear.

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Boston Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.

