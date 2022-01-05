Boston Wedding Experts: Tips, Tricks, and Advice from the Pros
Get advice from local wedding professionals, including a wedding planner, a DJ, a photographer, and more.
The Blueprint Maker
When it comes to planning your big day, the Wedding Kickstarter’s Erin Davies can help as much—or as little—as you’d like.
The Crowd Pleaser
Freddy Fontaine, owner of DJ Backspin Entertainment, loves to bring his musical expertise to the dance floor.
The Scene Stealer
Photographer Nicole Chan captures the small moments and big emotions that make an occasion extra special.
The Blossom Buff
Floral designer Sydney Smith makes artful arrangements out of beautiful blooms.
The Sustainable Style Maven
Molly Wolfberg Swarttz is on a mission to help brides find responsibly made wedding wear.
Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Boston Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.