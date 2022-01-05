Three Spectacular Industrial Venues for Your Walk Down the Aisle

Former mills and warehouses are just waiting to be transformed into the backdrops of your dreams.

ELECTRIC POTENTIAL

SoWa Power Station

Boston, Massachusetts

Head count Up to 1,600 seated (main floor); up to 126 seated (mezzanine)

Price Starting at $50,000 (main floor) or $5,000 (mezzanine), plus food and drink

Built in 1891 to power the trolleys of the West End Street Railway—a precursor to the MBTA—the SoWa Power Station was once the world’s largest power generation plant, then a storage space for streetcars. Now it’s been restored to its original shine, thanks to a four-year renovation completed in 2021. The South End venue’s 25,000-square-foot main room delivers the wow factor with soaring 60-foot vaulted ceilings, 20-foot-tall windows, and original brick walls, tile work, and steel trusses. Smaller wedding parties can gather on the mezzanine, a reimagined 4,000-square-foot space that includes a stately bar, unique pendant lighting, and a breathtaking brick rotunda that’s the last remnant of the plant’s chimney—once the tallest structure in town. This could be the perfect place to celebrate the power of love.

GUEST DIGS

A one-time hostel that had a major makeover in 2018, the Revolution Hotel boasts bold art by Boston’s Individuals Collective and a library of spiritual books (handy should someone need last-minute inspiration for writing that toast). Plus, its room offerings include triples and quads—ideal for bridal-party pals hoping to bunk together.

A CARBON-NEUTRAL LOCALE

Mill 1 at Open Square

Holyoke, Massachusetts

Head count Up to 250 seated

Price Starting at $2,000, plus food and drink

Your commitments to each other and the planet come together when you host your wedding at the Mill 1 at Open Square. At this 19th-century paper mill turned event space in Holyoke, Massachusetts, flowing canal water turns turbines to generate electricity for your zero-net-energy event. Inside the 5,000-square-foot venue, upcycled décor brings materials from yesteryear back to life—the bar’s gentle curves were crafted from the cypress wood of a bygone water tank, and your cocktail hour is illuminated by LED lights set within circa 1902 green glass panels salvaged from the Holyoke Library. Spring 2022 will add a new wraparound outdoor deck to the facility for even more striking water views.

PREWEDDING ACTIVITY

Oh, the places you’ll go when you take a 15-minute drive. A dazzling homage to Springfield native Theodor Geisel

(a.k.a. Dr. Seuss), the Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum is packed with interactive exhibits for families and highlights some of his most famous and fun works.

AN INTIMATE AERIE

Little Bird Events

Norwood, Massachusetts

Head Count Up to 80 seated (inside); up to 150 seated (Secret Garden)

Price Starting at $2,400 (inside) or $1,000/hour (Secret Garden), plus food and drink

Tucked inside the Norwood Space Center—a former paper mill—Little Bird Events’ 2,000 square feet of industrial-chic space await your design ideas. Massive steel doors, polished concrete floors, and white brick walls create a playground of texture as guests gather around farm tables illuminated with vintage Edison lighting. The 16-foot ceilings and pergola lend a sense of openness, while the garage door allows in natural light and fresh air. For a true outdoor celebration, host family and friends in the Secret Garden—a little birdie told us to walk through an old elevator shaft to discover this verdant oasis shaded by overhead sails. Either way, owner/event planner Angela Marenghi expertly handles all of the details, from rustic menus through in-house catering to crisp linen napkins wrapped with leather ties.

UNIQUE VENDOR

A self-taught sweets maker, Natalie Navatta-Golia of Merry Go Sweets turns ideas into edible graphic designs. Whether you’re looking for a dozen confections or hundreds of favors, she can create almost anything, from photo Oreos to confetti lollipops to monogrammed cupcake toppers.

