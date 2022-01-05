Three Rustic New England Venues for Your Happily Ever After

Reflecting the essence of their environments, these three New England venues have pastoral charm to spare.

SALT MARSH SERENITY

Scotland Fields

York, Maine

Head count Up to 250

Price Starting at $19,500, plus food and drink

Heading off into the sunset to begin your happily ever after isn’t just the stuff of fairy tales: At Scotland Fields, impressive views—especially of watercolor sunsets and the tranquil salt marshes—surround the York, Maine, property. The sweeping estate took to the wedding scene at the end of 2019 but had its first full season in 2021, quickly establishing itself as a standout New England venue. Its lush fields offer a heavenly setting for a ceremony, while the striking two-story reception barn provides an ideal space for dining and dancing. And the unique Scotland Fields wedding package includes four nights of access to the recently renovated bungalow and 18th-century farmhouse—which can sleep up to 26 guests—so you can be surrounded by loved ones and unparalleled natural beauty on your big day.

GUEST DIGS

Tucked away by York Harbor’s scenic cliff walk, the Albracca bed and breakfast pays homage to its seaside locale with vintage nautical décor in all seven luxurious guest rooms. The building dates back to the early 1900s, but the B & B opened its doors this past summer, effortlessly combining classic period details with the comfort of modern amenities.

ORGANIC ELEGANCE

Saltonstall Farm

Stratham, New Hampshire

Head Count Up to 200 seated

Price Starting at $5,000, plus food and drink

Family-run for three generations, Saltonstall Farm not only remains an active organic farm, but also sets a bucolic scene for your special day. The expansive New Hampshire property features ample green space for tying the knot and a 19th-century barn that serves as a tastefully rustic reception hall. In 2020, the husband-and-wife Saltonstall team led a renovation that breathed new life into the space, which boasts exposed beams, Edison-bulb chandeliers, a 14-foot maple bar, two chic finished bathrooms, and a full PA system for music. An added bonus: Proceeds from events at Saltonstall Farm subsidize programming at the Robinwood Center, a resident nonprofit that gives back to the local community—so when you retire to the cozy on-site apartment at the end of the night, you can rest easy.

REHEARSAL DINNER

Though it’s attached to the quintessentially New England Exeter Inn, Epoch Gastropub shirks convention in favor of contemporary takes on tradition (think: Johnny cakes with fennel apple marmalade and fried chicken with gochujang buffalo sauce). The recently revamped bistro features five eclectic private dining spaces where up to 150 guests can enjoy the seasonal and locally sourced cuisine.

EARTHY ESTATE

Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm

Newbury, Massachusetts

Head Count Up to 250

Price Starting at $4,600, plus food and drink

In the 17th and 18th centuries, Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm housed ranchers, farmers, and wealthy New England merchants. Nowadays, the National Historic Landmark in Newbury, Massachusetts, is a home for couples’ enchanting nuptials. For a memorable ceremony, look no further than the stately manor, built in 1690. Its aged brick-and-stone exterior provides a beautiful backdrop for you and your spouse to say, “I do.” Gather around the vintage whiskey barrel cocktail-hour tables, then shift to the bucolic barn for the reception (don’t forget to pay a visit to the farm animals the venue fosters!). Or set up a tent on one of the property’s 230 acres for an outdoorsy affair. Overwhelmed by the possibilities? No need to fret over the details—Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm partners with Tangorra Wedding Planning, so your day will be as tranquil as your pastoral surroundings.

UNIQUE VENDOR

Looking for a funky, eye-catching invitation? Or perhaps subtle table cards with a neutral palette? The Chatty Press can do it all. After years of designing ad campaigns and brand identities, owner Jen Pepper pivoted to telling couples’ love stories through bespoke stationery and hand-drawn illustrations.

