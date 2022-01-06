Eight Feather-Inspired Accessories for Your Big Day
Fly high with the season’s trendiest accessories.
The Inspiration
Freedom Collection embroidered tulle gown, Alonuko.
1 “Light as a Feather” nail polish, $10, Orly.
2 Rya Collection “Swan” polyester robe with feathers, $198, Bloomingdale’s.
3 Regina Andrew “Josephine” steel table lamp with feathers, $1,050, Lumens.
4 Pai “Feather Canyon” eye cream, $54, Credo.
5 “Feather Fiesta” leather pumps with feathers, $390, Carmen Llaguno.
6 “Callie” feathers-on-leather clutch, $1,695, Jimmy Choo.
7 Sutra 18-karat-white-gold earrings with diamonds, $7,000, Neiman Marcus.
8 Bubish “Berlin” feather bolero, $399, BHLDN.
