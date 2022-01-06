These Exciting New Wedding Businesses Have Lots to Offer

A bridal shop, a reimagined party spot, and a buzzy new drink service make their debut.

Boutique

Dressed to Impress

Walking into the new Grace Loves Lace showroom in Fort Point feels a lot like stepping inside a chic flat—and that’s on purpose. Like the Australian bridal-gown brand’s other boutiques, the 2,600-square-foot outpost—which debuted in July 2021—is specially designed to evoke founder Megan Ziems’s own home. “I truly love our Boston space,” says Ziems, noting the showroom’s soaring ceiling, wooden beams, and ample natural light. “Located in a historical brick building, [it’s a place] where something old literally meets something new.”

Of course, if the shop’s architecture doesn’t draw you in, the brand’s eco-minded selection of wedding dresses surely will. Handcrafted (and primarily made to order) from sustainably sourced materials, the gowns eschew boning and corsets in favor of stretchy fabrics—one of Ziems’s goals from the beginning. “I started Grace Loves Lace 10 years ago when I was searching for my own wedding gown,” she explains. “At the time, the market was dominated with dresses that were traditional, restrictive, and structured. I needed a gown that was designed with movement and luxury in mind.”

Grace’s latest collection, Coco Loco, certainly fits the bill. Available for clients to try on in the showroom’s private styling suites—complete with backlit curtains, oversize mirrors, and gold-leather accents—the modern assortment includes eight gowns, plus matching veils and accessories. The dresses run the gamut from first-dance-friendly nylon-and-spandex numbers to off-the-shoulder stunners made with pliable crêpe. “A Boston bride is special because she encompasses everything Grace is about: effortless style, substance, and passion,” Ziems says. “Because of her, we create gowns that make you feel something; they don’t just look nice.” Sounds good to us.

graceloveslace.com.

Venue

Reinvented Classic

Gorgeously redesigned guest rooms, a Peloton-equipped fitness center, and a critically acclaimed rooftop restaurant are just the tip of the well-appointed iceberg when it comes to the Newbury

Boston—the talk of the town since it began welcoming guests in May 2021. Formerly known as the Taj, the Back Bay hot spot also makes an exceptional wedding venue. See: the hotel’s revamped Assembly Ballroom, which—in addition to providing showstopping views of the Public Garden—shines with glittering chandeliers and a silver-leaf ceiling.

thenewburyboston.com.

Vendor

Good Spirits

Already beloved for delivering on-demand beer, wine, and liquor to customers around the country, Boston-based Drizly is poised to attract new followers with its recently launched White Glove service. Perfect for DIYers, the event-focused offering pairs you with a concierge who’ll work with you on a custom drink order, coordinate delivery, and even help you get rid of any leftover booze once the party’s over. We’ll drink to that.

drizly.com.

