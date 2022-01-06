These North End Newlyweds Are Too Cute for Words

This happy couple has long had roots in Boston's North End.

Kara Damiano and Guy Altobello have long had roots in Boston’s North End—the couple shared their first apartment on Sheafe Street, Kara’s mother immigrated to the neighborhood from Italy, and Kara’s parents were married there nearly 50 years ago. It was only fitting that Kara and Guy’s love would be celebrated in the spot that started it all. “The neighborhood has a special place in our hearts,” Kara says.

The two married at St. Leonard Church in August 2021, having postponed their original April 2020 date due to the pandemic. After the long-awaited ceremony, they made a last-minute decision to join the rest of the bridal party and guests on foot to meet the trolley that would transport them to the reception at the Liberty Hotel.

“Completely unplanned, we started walking down Hanover Street,” Kara recalls. Their photographer walked with them, turning around periodically to capture candid shots as onlookers cleared the way and cheered for the newlyweds. “Everyone watching us in the place we grew up together in a relationship…. It just meant the world to me,” Guy says. Kara agrees: “It was such a magical moment.”

