From a Wedding Planning Dream Team to Sustainable Gowns, These Vendors Offer Something New

Wedding collective 4Luxure unites the ample skill and know-how of four local planners.

What’s better than one killer wedding planner? Four of them, with a combined 72 years in the biz. That was the idea behind 4Luxure, an upscale wedding collective that brings together Gabrielle Stone of Stone Event Planning, Tasha Bracken of Tasha Bracken Events, Edna Dratch-Parker of EFD Creative Event Planning & Design, and Alexis Eliopoulos O’Mara of Unique Weddings by Alexis (pictured above, from left to right). “We wanted to enable couples to easily find a collection of planners who really understand the market, who have been in the business for decades, and who understand the level of complexity in planning a luxury wedding because of that,” Stone explains.

Each of the planners has her own area of expertise—for example, Bracken specializes in destination weddings, while Dratch-Parker is an expert in all things design and branding. So when couples reach out to 4Luxure they’re matched with the planner that best fits their wedding-day style and specific needs. “You don’t need to do any shopping on [marketplace] websites,” Eliopoulos O’Mara explains. “We will take care of matching you up with the right person.”

At the same time, regardless of who they’re paired with, couples will benefit from the knowledge of every planner in the collective. Eliopoulos O’Mara and Bracken even recently teamed up to speak with an Indian couple planning a Florida wedding. “I know the Florida market, but I don’t have nearly as much experience with Indian weddings as Alexis does, so we came together and brought both of [our] expertise,” Bracken explains.

The collective, which launched at the start of the year, is now booking into 2023. And all in all, the new endeavor has felt like a breath of fresh air for the team. As Dratch-Parker puts it: “To have that camaraderie and to be able to connect with people like this has been really powerful.”

Bridal Designer

Green Gowns

Sustainable wedding-day style has never looked better thanks to Atelier Andrée Ciccarelli, a new eco-conscious Boston bridal studio. The woman-owned label fashions modern, made-to-order gowns out of U.S.-sourced biodegradable silk fabric, and brides can choose one from the designer’s collections or commission a custom design. Take comfort in knowing that all garments are sewn locally and packaged using recyclable materials. And as if Atelier Andrée Ciccarelli isn’t already doing enough for the planet, the label is aiming to become 100 percent zero-waste by the end of this year.

Venue

Back to Nature

For outdoorsy couples looking to host a memorable wedding in the Maine wilderness, look no further than Terramor, a luxury glamping resort in Bar Harbor. The retreat, which recently began booking weddings, offers upscale tents, guided hikes in Acadia National Park, campfire welcome parties, and blueberry pancake brunches. Terramor can host intimate affairs of 30 or fewer attendees, as well as full-resort buyouts for up to 225 guests, and provides food, beverages, and accommodations.

