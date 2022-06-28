This Couple’s Postponed Beach Wedding Became a Chic City Soiree

A delay ultimately meant the event was a better fit.

The Story

Just two months after Jason Rockwood’s sunrise proposal, Lisa Vitello had nailed down details for beachy, bohemian nuptials on Nantucket. (“She’s extremely meticulous,” Jason notes.) Then COVID struck, and the couple, who live in Los Angeles, ended up canceling everything. Fortunately, plan B—a September 2021 wedding in Boston near Lisa’s family—became an even better fit. “We’re both city people,” the bride explains, and she’d spent afternoons hanging out with friends on Newbury Street as a teen. So their new reception venue, the Newbury Boston, felt like a perfect setting, though it demanded a different aesthetic. The couple decided to “fully lean into city chic,” Lisa says. “I wanted a sexy, sophisticated, but fun vibe”—complete with black roses and their last name in neon.

Planning while locked down in L.A. was a challenge, but the work paid off. “To see what she changed it to—better than her original vision—was amazing,” Jason says. “It was awesome to [be] in the city” with everything within walking distance, says Lisa, who strolled with her dad from the Newbury to Arlington Street Church for the ceremony, dramatic lace train and all, much to the delight of passersby. “Everyone was beeping their horns and cheering,” she recalls. “It felt like Boston was celebrating with us.”

The Details

“I love Arlington Street Church,” Lisa says of the ceremony venue, which features Tiffany stained-glass windows and bells that are still rung by hand.

After a fruitless search in Los Angeles, Lisa found the perfect bridal gown at Grace Loves Lace in Boston.

The couple walked down an aisle strewn with black rose petals to the accompaniment of violinists from Vintage String Music.

Getting ready with family and her best friend in a suite overlooking the Public Garden felt “like a party,” Lisa says. “We all had oysters and whiskey and joked around.”

The couple found ways to honor family members throughout the day. Lisa wrapped this ribbon—embroidered with the names of her mother and late grandmothers—around her bouquet.

Boston stationery studio Fête Collection designed the elegant black-and-white invitations.

The couple opted for a color scheme of bone, champagne, black, and gold.

When the newlyweds hit the dance floor to Alabama Shakes’ “I Found You,” the bride wore a reception dress her mom had revamped two days before the wedding, raising the hem and adding some bling.

The pair tapped JNG Event Consulting to create sculptural floral arrangements. “We wanted them to be almost like [art] installations,” Lisa says.

Squash carpaccio with whipped mascarpone, spiced pumpkin seeds, and honey agrodolce kicked off the four-course menu.

“My family’s very into desserts,” Lisa says—hence the spread of Mike’s Pastry cannolis and Italian wedding cookies. “We’re fully Italian, so we don’t mess around.”

The couple cut a confetti vanilla chiffon cake—a nod to Jason’s birthday fave, Funfetti—topped with buttercream icing.

Agate coasters personalized with guests’ names served as place cards and stylish souvenirs.

Family and friends danced to beats by DJ Rich DiMare, who’s also a singer with a Sinatra specialty—his rendition of “New York, New York,” a treat for Lisa’s uncle from Brooklyn, got the crowd singing along.

The File

Bride’s Ceremony Dress Grace Loves Lace

Coasters/Signage Esthetic Bride

DJ/Vocals Rich DiMare

Flowers JNG Event Consulting

Hair Cam Jones, District Barbers Boston (groom); Sophia Adler (bride)

Lighting Port Lighting Systems

Makeup Torrie Arquette, Dollface Boston

Music Vintage String Music; Yulia Yun

Planner K. Kerkorian Weddings & Events

Rentals BBJ La Tavola; Peak Event Services; Tommy Wholesale Products

