Six Boston Weddings with Moody, Jet-Black Decor Details

Inspire your own post-vows fete with moody design details from six sophisticated weddings.

Centerpieces

For their 9OFS downtown celebration, Ashley and John employed Hummingbird Events and Design to create a timeless take on “balance.” Black ceramic vases dotted two estate tables in the industrial venue—an ideal contrast to delicate mauve and white single-stem blooms.

Cake

The mini black-and-gold-fondant-covered cake at Raegan and Dominick’s brewery wedding was perfectly on theme, matching the party’s moody color palette to a T. Better yet? It was a surprise from the pair’s wedding planners.

Invitations

Invitations for their black-tie event at the Mandarin Oriental, Boston reflected the city where Laura and Zach’s love story started. The dark-hued stationery suite from Wouldn’t It Be Lovely featured the Boston skyline and set the tone for the formal affair.

Signage

Colleen and John wanted a soiree that was romantic, sophisticated, and a bit dramatic. So Whim Events dreamt up a “James Bond–esque” reception at the Seaport’s Institute of Contemporary Art, with black-and-white signage from AMR Calligraphy & Design rounding out the stylish décor.

Florals

It was all in the details for Lisa and Jason’s city wedding at the Newbury Boston, where subtle details including jet-black roses in the floral arrangements and the bride’s bouquet bucked tradition in the best way possible.

Bridal Party Fashion

Tianna and Nicholas’s “clean, sleek, and modern” vision for their nuptials at the Four Seasons One Dalton extended right down to the attire. Bridesmaids and groomsmen outfitted in the inky hue ensured the newlyweds were the center of attention.

