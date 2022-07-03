This Couple Constructed an Open-Air Tent for 360-Degree Sunset Views

The bride watched sunsets at the Aquidneck Club nearly every summer for a decade plus, and wanted the same views on her wedding day.

It’s not often that a bride not only knows the venue but the exact location where she wants to get married. But for Alex Tuchler, whose family has been a part of the Aquidneck Club for the past decade-plus, the first time she saw the sun set over the golf course’s 18th hole (and nearly every summer since), there wasn’t a question in her mind. “It’s overlooking the water and is the most beautiful sunset ever,” Alex says. “I always knew I wanted [the wedding] to be right there.” Luckily her groom-to-be, Jacob Entel, agreed.

The couple didn’t want their guests to miss a second of that glorious view. So with the help of Exquisite Events, they constructed an open-air tent with completely see-through ceiling panels to give their guests a 360-degree look at that famous sunset. Done in a rainstorm just days before the wedding, the tent-raising was quite an endeavor. But the work paid off as the sky lit up right when guests were filing in for the reception. “Watching everyone walk into the tent as the sun was setting was a beautiful moment of stillness that I’ll never forget,” Alex says.

CEREMONY

The couple read aloud from an English translation of the ketubah, a Jewish marriage contract, during their ceremony. “We both resonated with the words and the promises that we were agreeing to make to each other,” Alex says. “It was a really nice message.”

DRESS

The bride’s custom Mira Zwillinger gown featured textural flowers and a long, flowing train. Immediately after the ceremony, a tailor on standby cut off the train so that Alex could dance without bustling it. “She resewed the bottom in 15 minutes,” Alex says, laughing. “It was crazy.”

FLOWERS

From the blossoms planted along the aisle—giving the illusion they were growing out of the ground—to the cascading chuppah, white roses were the star of the show.

FIRST DANCE

The couple shared their first dance to “Music to My Eyes” from the movie A Star Is Born. The groom is a musician, so the song was meaningful for the pair. “The second I heard it, I was like, That’s our first-dance song,” Alex says.

GREENERY

When it came to décor, the bride wanted to keep it simple. “I loved the thought of the green, beautiful grass contrasted with crisp whites,” Alex says. Floral designer Fig & Squill nailed the look, incorporating hanging greenery and classic white flowers to convey a “summer feeling of love and elegance,” she adds.

FOOD

James Beard Award–winning chef Lydia Shire (of Scampo fame) has been a friend of the bride’s family for decades and handled all of the food. “It was so much fun planning the menu with her,” Alex says.

THE FILE

Band Fortress, Élan Artists

Bride’s Ceremony Dress Mira Zwillinger, Wedding Salon of Manhasset

Bride’s Reception Dress Lee Petra Grebenau, Spina Bride

Bride’s Shoes René Caovilla

Caterer Lydia Shire

Flowers Fig & Squill

Groom’s Tux Victor Talbots

Hair Jerome Lordet, Pierre Michel Salon

Makeup Gillian Lite

Officiant Rabbi Ilana Schachter, Temple Sinai of Roslyn

Exquisite Events

Stationery Blush Waters Design

