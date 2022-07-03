Boston Wedding Experts: Tips, Tricks, and Advice from the Pros

Get advice from local wedding professionals, including a graphic designer, an event designer, a makeup artist, and more.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect New England wedding.

Rachel Robinson, owner of design and letterpress studio Robinson Press, knows that the invitation is the first hint for wedding guests of what’s to come.

Event designer David DiCicco is using his years of experience, plus a touch of flair, to create magical memories for wedding couples.

With a brush and mascara in hand, Joanna Petit-Frere brings the best of beauty to your big day.

Decanted Wine Truck’s Julia Walderzak knows how to deliver a beverage experience driven by fun.

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Boston Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.