Boston Wedding Experts: Tips, Tricks, and Advice from the Pros
Get advice from local wedding professionals, including a graphic designer, an event designer, a makeup artist, and more.
The Paper Purveyor
Rachel Robinson, owner of design and letterpress studio Robinson Press, knows that the invitation is the first hint for wedding guests of what’s to come.
The Details Guy
Event designer David DiCicco is using his years of experience, plus a touch of flair, to create magical memories for wedding couples.
The Makeup Maven
With a brush and mascara in hand, Joanna Petit-Frere brings the best of beauty to your big day.
The Drink Connoisseur
Decanted Wine Truck’s Julia Walderzak knows how to deliver a beverage experience driven by fun.
Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Boston Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.