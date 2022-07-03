This Brooklyn Couple Had a Fairy-Tale Affair at the Crane Estate

The bride always romanticized a European garden wedding—which is why the ceremony took place in the estate's Italian Garden.

When Michael Rickert began tutoring fellow undergraduate student Christina Nanfeldt in calculus at George Washington University, their connection quickly added up to romance. Christina, who grew up in the Back Bay, remembers being drawn to Michael initially for his decisive problem-solving with math, “but then it bled into other parts of life,” she says. Eight years later, when Michael jetted her off to the Hamptons and proposed on the beach at sunset, her decision to say yes was easy. So, too, was opting to say “I do” at the sprawling Castle Hill on the Crane Estate in Ipswich. “I’ve always romanticized a European garden wedding,” the bride says, and the property’s lush grounds and sweeping vistas filled the bill. The couple, who live in Brooklyn, hosted about 125 guests on their big day, with the ceremony in the Italian garden, cocktail hour on a lawn overlooking the Atlantic, dinner in a tent adjacent to the hilltop Stuart-style mansion, and a night of dancing in the ballroom for a fairy-tale affair.

FLOWERS

The bride says she wanted florals “pretty much anywhere you could put them,” which included her bouquet of dahlias and garden roses, green blooms surrounding the altar, and a rainbow of petals littering the aisle.

VEIL

Christina paired her strapless Michelle Roth gown with a sheer veil that boasted sewn-in flowers.

STATIONERY

The stationery featured watercolor illustrations of the estate, Boston Public Garden, and Boston Public Library by Samantha Sullentrup of Public House Co.

CENTERPIECES

A mix of round and rectangular tables—topped with hemstitch linen or lace tablecloths, taper candles, and Dutch masters–inspired flower and fruit arrangements—made the dinner feel as if “you’re at a home,” the bride says.

PLACE CARDS

Cradling the place cards on the escort table were hand-painted oyster shells, which guests took home in silk pouches.

FIRST DANCE

Friend of the groom Fraser Churchill crooned an acoustic ballad, “Masterpiece,” that he had written for the newlyweds’ first dance. “It was like going to a concert,” Michael recalls.

CAKE

The four-tier buttercream cake competed with locally made fudge and shortbreads, plus a gelato bar.

THE FILE

Band One Step Ahead by Wilson Stevens

Bride’s Ceremony Dress Michelle Roth

Bride’s Reception Dress Bronx and Banco

Cake Jenny’s Wedding Cakes

Caterer Fireside Catering

Event Design Ann Mila Design

Event Execution Heidi Price Design

Flowers Table & Tulip

Groom’s Tux Suitsupply

Hair/Makeup Love Notes by June

Invitations Cardinal & Straw

Rentals BBJ La Tavola; Nüage Designs; Party Rental; Peak Event Services; Tommy Wholesale Products

Videographer The Drakes

