Three Ballroom Venues Packed With Amenities

These unique New England ballrooms dazzle with unparalleled opulence and charisma.

Rich with History

Historic Events & Banquets

Manchester, Connecticut

Head Count Up to 278 seated

Price Starting at $5,500

Dating back to 1672, the mill building that currently houses Historic Events & Banquets—a new wedding venue in Manchester, Connecticut—formerly churned out wool to make clothing for the Union Army during the Civil War. Nowadays, the nationally listed historical site sees more elegant gowns and sleek suits than utilitarian garments. Historic Events began hosting contemporary fetes in their 4,000-square-foot building space in 2021. Proudly LGBTQ+-owned, the venue has a team that works one-on-one with couples to curate a unique and personalized event. With white-washed walls, 26-foot-tall ceilings, and warm natural light, it’s a blank canvas for any wedding vision. But no need to fret over the details: The team at Historic Events works with brides and grooms to plan every minute of the big day, from “I do” to the grand exit.

Guest Digs

Your crew will rest comfortably in luxury at Hartford’s premier boutique lodging, the Goodwin. Founded in the 1880s but recently renovated, the hotel has 124 rooms that merge Victorian era–inspired features (such as ceilings resembling intricately embossed tin) with up-to-date stylish décor, including royal blue tufted couches and sleek tiled fireplaces.

Mountain Magic

Crystal Hills at the Rosebrook Lodge

Bretton Woods, New Hampshire

Head Count Up to 160

Price Starting at $15,000, plus food and drink

To achieve the wedding vision of a serene outdoor celebration without the temperament of Mother Nature, look no further than Crystal Hills. This Alpine-chic ballroom occupies the second floor of the newly built Rosebrook Lodge, perched on the mountain ridge of Bretton Woods ski area. Guests experience breathtaking mountain views not only through a wall of windows but also during the scenic gondola ride up to the lodge. And new to the venue this summer is an outdoor amphitheater, so you and guests can experience New England nature firsthand. To complement the stunning surroundings with equally as impressive fare, select from the venue’s array of culinary packages. Think: ornate displays of locally sourced cheeses and an extensive seafood bar. And when the sun sets on your big day, you won’t have to lift a finger. The venue’s team of wedding pros assists in coordinating lodging for your guests—all you’ll have to worry about is whether you remembered to get a picture with that striking sunset view as the backdrop.

Prewedding Activity

Sweat out the pre-wedding nerves on a guided hike through New Hampshire’s White Mountains. Bretton Woods offers full-day or half-day excursions, which can be customized based on pace and experience level, led by seasoned experts. If you’re feeling particularly adventurous, learn to rock-climb and scale the ski hill’s steep West Wall ascent.

Cinematic Elegance

Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre

Somerville, Massachusetts

Head count Up to 200 seated

Price Starting at $2,500

Live out your real-life rom-com and tie the knot above the Somerville Theatre in the regal Crystal Ballroom. Located on the second floor of a charming 18th-century brick building in the heart of bustling Davis Square, the ballroom hosted weddings of grandeur in the days of yore until it fell into disrepair in the 1980s. That’s not to say the current venue is stuck in the past: The Crystal Ballroom underwent a major face-lift and reopened in 2021, returning it to its former glory with modern updates. True to its name, glittering chandeliers adorn the high ceilings, and large arched windows boast one-of-a-kind views of the square below. As part of its wedding package, the Crystal Ballroom provides sound and light support so you can dance with loved ones under spotlights by the space’s stage (a perfect location for a band or DJ setup!) until the close of the evening as the credits roll on your big day.

Rehearsal Dinner

Travel less than 2 miles from the Crystal Ballroom and let the flavors of Sarma transport you straight to the Mediterranean. James Beard–nominated chef Cassie Piuma curates the eclectic menu of mezze, or small plates, such as savory octopus escabeche and smoky harissa barbecue duck.

