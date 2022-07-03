Go All Out with These Three Restaurant Wedding Venues around Boston

Bring your appetite—and a sense of adventure—to these restaurant wedding spots.

Fiesta Fun

Cósmica

Boston, Massachusetts

Head Count Up to 50 guests seated or 250 for a standing reception

Price Starting at $3,000

Located in the South End’s Revolution Hotel, Cal-Mex restaurant Cósmica has the same funky, fun, bohemian vibe as its sister restaurant, the Beehive, but with a fiesta-fied twist. Come for the Taco Tuesday of your dreams, stay for the slow-roasted lamb barbacoa, ceviche, Mexican street corn salad, and as much guac as your chip can handle. Mingle on the patio, and then head inside, margarita in hand, to the industrial-chic space, softened by hanging plants and colorful blown-glass lanterns. Snap a photo in front of the cheerful yellow mural before hitting the dance floor. One glimpse at the boozy slushie machines behind the bar, and you know this place is ready to get the party started. In need of vow inspiration? Their neon “Feed me tacos and tell me I’m pretty” sign says it all.

Rehearsal Dinner

Clink glasses at the Back Bay’s Contessa, a glammed-up Italian trattoria perched atop the Newbury Boston hotel. The Ken Fulk–designed space is whimsically sophisticated and always-Instagrammable, featuring a glass roof, floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Public Garden, and pink velvet banquettes. And the food—by New York–based Major Food Group—tastes as good as the place looks.

Island Escape

Wusong Road

Cambridge, Massachusetts

Head count Up to 100 seated

Price Starting at $2,500 per hour

Get your tropical honeymoon started early at kitschy-but-cool Wusong Road, an upscale tiki bar and restaurant in Harvard Square where chef/owner Jason Doo—whose parents ran a Chinese restaurant in Malden—serves up Chinese-American classics with a twist. Treat your guests to delicacies ranging from green papaya salad to pulled pork served on baos, or buns, shaped like animals. Enjoy dinner beneath lamps made of Indonesian fish baskets upstairs in the main dining area, and then proceed downstairs to the Lantern Room to sip mai tais in tiki-style mugs and dance the night away among the bamboo- and rattan-lined walls. On the way, stop to marvel at the gigantic banyan tree and a mossy-looking (almost temple-like) stone wall featuring a larger-than-life monkey statue modeled after the three wise monkeys, a Japanese cultural symbol. Once the cake is cut, sneak away to the thatched-roof bar with your beloved to share a scorpion bowl, because what says “I love you” more than that?

Unique Vendor

Forgo the cake for custom sugar cookies meticulously prepared and decorated by baker Nicole Grady of Sweet Mazie’s. Whether you’re sending your guests home with something sweet or serving them in lieu of cake, display these artful cookies decorated with your monogram, or tie them into your color palette or theme.

Modern Chophouse

Mooo…Seaport

Boston, Massachusetts

Head count Up to 70 guests seated

Price Starting at $100 per person

Celebrate in style at Mooo…. Seaport, the newest outpost of the beloved Beacon Hill hot spot. Right in the heart of Fort Point, this is no stuffy steakhouse experience. Exposed brick and cozy seating softly illuminated by modern structural chandeliers lend a stylish vibe to your “I dos.” Sip scotch by the fireplace and sample Wagyu beef dumplings and Maine lobster tempura as your guests arrive, and then dine in one of three private rooms. And while there’s plenty of Greater Omaha Prime cuts to choose from, the lighter fare (think: Faroe Islands salmon and foraged mushroom risotto) is just as elegant. But this being your big day, consider going all out with the “Steakhouse Experience,” where every prime cut is made even more luxurious with a topping of roasted garlic and bone-marrow butter.

Prewedding Activity

Get your guests out on the open water, where they’ll see Boston from a whole new angle, with Paddle Boston. Rent canoes, kayaks, or even paddleboards if you’re feeling adventurous, and take a trip down the Charles River. Stop along the way for a picnic ashore, and take in the sights of fellow boaters, sailors, and rowers alike. You’ll have plenty of starting points to choose from in the city or suburbs.

