Five Colorful Wedding Cakes for 2023

Wedding cakes with wafer paper, textural patterning, and watercolor-effect florals are just some of the season's delicate designs.

Photo by Samuel Holt

“Autumn Flowers” three-tier cake with sugar flowers, $1,280, Confections by the Sea.

Photo by Ellie Finn Photography

“Wafer Paper” fondant cake, from $18 per serving, Delicious Desserts.

Photo by Jessica K. Feiden / Planner: Hummingbird Bridal & Events / Flowers: Fleur Events

Two-tier cake with Swiss meringue buttercream ribbons, $1,095, Silver Whisk Bake Shop.

Photo by Elizabeth LaDuca Photography / Planning by Whim! Events

Two-tier cake with Swiss meringue buttercream and painted flowers, $719, Soul Cake.

Photo by Lena Mirisola Weddings

Two-tier cake with Italian buttercream and sugar flowers, $950, Topsfield Bakeshop.

