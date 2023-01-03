Five Colorful Wedding Cakes for 2023
Wedding cakes with wafer paper, textural patterning, and watercolor-effect florals are just some of the season's delicate designs.
“Autumn Flowers” three-tier cake with sugar flowers, $1,280, Confections by the Sea.
“Wafer Paper” fondant cake, from $18 per serving, Delicious Desserts.
Two-tier cake with Swiss meringue buttercream ribbons, $1,095, Silver Whisk Bake Shop.
Two-tier cake with Swiss meringue buttercream and painted flowers, $719, Soul Cake.
Two-tier cake with Italian buttercream and sugar flowers, $950, Topsfield Bakeshop.
