Enjoy a VIP Fenway Experience With Backstage at the Verb

The Verb’s new luxury trailers make a prime spot for staging rock ’n’ roll–style bachelor and bachelorette parties.

Photo by Read McKendree

Riffing off the musical and artistic roots of the Fenway neighborhood, the Verb Hotel recently unveiled Backstage at The Verb, a group of 10 trailers that draw inspiration from vintage RVs. Each custom trailer suite celebrates an artist, their generation-defining music, and home state. Colors aptly named “Metallic Copper” and “Hi-Fi Green Harley” are just a few of the bold hues that adorn the trailers’ exteriors, while curated artwork and rare music ephemera enhance the interiors. Each one offers a plush king bed, relaxed seating area, bathroom, and outdoor patio. From the moment one is escorted “backstage,” parties are provided with a personalized, all-access VIP experience that includes all the Verb Hotel’s amenities—from the original vinyl record library to the outdoor, year-round, heated swimming pool. It’s even possible to arrange for a caravan of golf carts to transport you and your entourage around the corner for a Sox game or concert at Fenway Park.

Photo by Read McKendree

Photo by Read McKendree

