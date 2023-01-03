News

Boston Wedding Experts: Tips, Tricks, and Advice from the Pros

Get advice from local wedding professionals, including a sommelier, a hairstylist, stationers, and more.

Photo by Kristen Teig

The Sparkling Expert

What wines would a sommelier choose for a wedding? We asked Theresa Paopao, an alum of Cambridge’s Oleana, for recommendations. Here’s what she revealed. 

Photo by Valentina Pruneau

The Style Setter

When it comes to creating memorable hairstyles, in-the-know brides turn to salon owner Jana Rago. 

Portrait by Joyelle West

For the Love of Letters

The success of Gus & Ruby, Samantha Finigan and Whitney Swaffield’s letterpress print studio, can be attributed to their hands-on, completely custom approach. 

Courtesy photo

The Right Fit

A pair of newlyweds purchase their first and forever home. 

