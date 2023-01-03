Get Your Guests Camera Ready With This Photo Booth Trailer

The duo behind CityLux Studios fashioned a classy, comfortable photo booth out of a horse trailer that you can rent for your big day.

Boston-area wedding photographers Sarah and Peter Olson, the husband-and-wife team behind CityLux Studios, noticed that many of the nuptials they attended had photo booths. They observed, over time, that the styles and options for the booths were endless, and they considered creating one as part of their brand. When Sarah came across a horse trailer that had been converted into a mobile wedding bar, “it hit us,” she recalls. “What if we created a unique mobile photo booth using a horse trailer for weddings?”

After a long search, the couple found a 1979 horse trailer that was the perfect size. They named the trailer Lucky. “She was covered in rust, chicken feathers, and broken eggshells,” Sarah says. But Lucky had good bones, so the duo brought her home all the way from upstate Maine. Significant bodywork and paint were required, and Peter’s dad jumped in to help. Even still, it took about a year to get Lucky ready for business.

While the trailer has a modern, polished look, a few dings and dents retain Lucky’s original character. Atop the trailer is a custom lighted sign; Sarah and Peter had it wired so electronic devices such as twinkle lights and speakers can be plugged in. The interior has a homey vibe with chairs, rugs, and plants. The crowning element, of course, is the actual photo booth that the couple designed—a custom wood box that contains a touchscreen laptop, a Canon camera, lighting, and a fast printer.

“Lucky the Photo Trailer is more than just a photo booth—it’s an entire experience,” Sarah says. “It’s a great cocktail hour kickoff and a fun way to get your guests engaged and interacting. We are constantly being told how unique Lucky is, and it’s extremely rare for a guest NOT to come back multiple times.” One of Sarah and Peter’s favorite things is seeing multi‑generational photo ops: “grandmothers dressed in black, shaggy rockstar wigs; grandfathers dressed as boa-wearing police officers; and great-grandchildren donning unicorn horns and Minion goggles.”

