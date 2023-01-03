To The Letter

A bride with a penchant for princesses and mad calligraphy skills conjures a fairy tale of a wedding day.

THE STORY

Maura Healy and Ryan Gorman had a fairly typical first meeting—they exchanged numbers at a local bar—but their wedding seven years later was magical. “I am an artist, so I wanted to create a fairy tale–like theme with fine art, florals, and gold leaf,” Maura says. With a classic Tiffany engagement ring on her finger, the future bride—who is a middle school art teacher and owner of Dainty Scripts, a small, custom hand-lettering business—got to work. The nearby location, not to mention the gold mirrors and wall sconces in the ballroom, made Granite Links an easy choice for their 215-person reception.

Maura’s playful calligraphy and sweet illustrations enhanced the scheme at every turn, from the stationery featuring her watercolor paintings to the 22 hand-lettered acrylic napkin rings doubling as place cards at the head table. Her ensemble was perfectly choreographed too, once she streamlined the bodice of her gown and added volume to the skirt. “My puffy tulle dress and blue shoes are meant to have a princess vibe,” Maura explains. Her inspiration? Cinderella. “It’s not my favorite Disney movie,” she admits. “But I love the concept of happily ever after.”

THE DETAILS

THE BALLOONS

Lisa Blake, aka the Balloon Nana, fashioned an impressive installation of white, gold, and blue balloons around marquee letters spelling out “Mr & Mrs Gorman.” When I walked in, I couldn’t believe the wow factor,” Maura says.

THE ICE CREAM TRUCK

Outside the church, Ellie’s Treats offered guests cones before they hopped on trolleys to the reception. The bride indulged too. “I have a cup of ice cream every night,” she laughs.

THE INVITATIONS

A watercolor of the church façade that Maura painted from a photo she snapped one Sunday after mass graces the front of the invitations. She replicated the interior too, complete with wood beams, Gothic arches, and pews. Even the reception card, with its miniature ballroom table with blue goblets, is a work of art.



THE MIRRORS

Maura scoured Facebook Marketplace for vintage mirrors to use as signage. She hand-lettered all in her signature script, from the welcome messages to the ice cream menu to the appeal for guests to add their names to a charcuterie board with a Sharpie.

THE SEATING CHART

The seating chart, adorned with painted pastel blooms and meandering greens, plus every guest’s name handwritten in blue ink, was Maura’s masterpiece.

THE SIGNATURE DRINKS

The signature drinks—a spicy margarita and a vodka soda—were named after Maura and Ryan’s Old English bulldogs. The sign depicting the canine couple as a bride and groom is another of Maura’s illustrations.

THE TABLESCAPES

Blue glass goblets, brass candlesticks, and arched acrylic table signs with flourishes of gold metallic script surrounded loose arrangements of blue and white flowers with wispy greenery. “I wanted the flowers to look like someone had just gathered them up,” Maura says.

